版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 29日 星期三 00:51 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Clear Channel Worlwide Holdings

Overview	
    -- Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, a subsidiary of outdoor display 	
advertising company Clear Channel Outdoor Inc. (CCO), has announced
plans to 	
issue $1.25 billion in senior subordinated notes due 2020.	
    -- We expect proceeds to ultimately be used to pay a special dividend on 	
a pro rata basis to CCO common stock holders and Clear Channel Communications 	
(CCU), the latter of which will use its dividend proceeds to repay senior 	
secured credit facilities.	
    -- We are assigning both the series A ($250 million) and series B ($1 	
billion) tranches of the proposed notes our 'B' issue-level rating with a 	
recovery rating of '1'.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on ultimate 	
parent company CC Media Holdings and its operating subsidiary, Clear Channel 	
Communications.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects the company's high debt leverage 	
and low interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to materially 	
improve for the company to have flexibility to meet outer year debt maturities.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Clear Channel 	
Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s proposed $1.25 billion senior subordinated notes due 	
2020 an issue-level rating of 'B' (two notches higher than the 'CCC+' 	
corporate credit rating on the parent company). We also assigned this debt a 	
recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
In addition, we are affirming our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating and negative 	
outlook on CC Media Holdings and operating subsidiary Clear Channel, which we 	
view on a consolidated basis.	
	
We also revised our recovery rating on the existing senior secured debt at CCU 	
to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for 	
lenders in the event of a payment default, from '3' (50% to 70% recovery 	
expectation). The revision of the recovery rating reflects the meaningful 	
increase in debt issued at Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings and the 	
corresponding reduction in our estimate of CCO's equity value available to 	
secured lenders in our simulated year of default. 	
	
Rationale	
We believe CCU will use proceeds from the proposed transaction to repay a 	
portion of its 2014 debt maturities, specifically its revolving credit 	
facility, which had $1.3 billion outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. Importantly, 	
because of the public equity stake in CCO, $135 million of the distribution is 	
unavailable to CCU to repay debt, which we regard as an inefficiency in the 	
current capital structure. As a result, assuming successful completion of the 	
transaction, we would have increased confidence that the company could meet 	
its remaining $1.1 billion of 2014 secured debt maturities through a 	
combination of cash and/or additional borrowings at the CCO or CCU level. Pro 	
forma for the proposed transaction, total debt to EBITDA at CCO increases to 	
4.6x from 3.1x, below the 6.5x incurrence covenant in the existing CCO 	
indentures. Consolidated CC Media pro forma cash interest coverage declines 	
minimally, to about 1.4x from 1.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
The 'CCC+' corporate credit rating reflects the company's steep debt leverage 	
and significant 2016 debt maturities of roughly $12.3 billion. Over the last 	
year, we believe the company has made progress in addressing its 2014 debt 	
maturities, as well as increasing flexibility for future transactions.  We 	
continue to view a significant increase in the average cost of debt or 	
deterioration in operating performance as a major risk as the company proceeds 	
with a strategy to deal with its 2016 maturities. We view CC Media's financial 	
risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), given the 	
company's significant refinancing risk, narrow EBITDA coverage of interest 	
expense, and minimal discretionary cash flow compared to its debt burden. In 	
our view, the company has a "fair" business risk profile, because of its 	
position as the largest U.S. radio and global outdoor advertising operator. 	
	
CC Media Holdings is the largest U.S. radio broadcaster, with over 55% of its 	
stations located in the top 100 markets. The company has the No. 1 or No. 2 	
audience position in the top 10 markets, which, in conjunction with its size 	
and scale, confers significant cost efficiencies. Ad rates in the radio 	
industry dropped sharply during the recession, and although we believe Clear 	
Channel and competitors experienced ad rate growth in 2010 and 2011, we 	
suspect ad rates remain well below prerecession levels. The company's more 	
stable global outdoor business has good geographic diversity, with a presence 	
in 30 countries. In our view, there are moderate longer-term growth prospects 	
at the outdoor segment, which is under less structural pressure than certain 	
other local media, such as newspapers and directories. The outdoor segment is 	
also benefiting from the increasing deployment of digital billboards and the 	
ongoing slow recovery in ad rates and occupancy. While audience levels have 	
remained relatively stable in radio, we believe visibility into 2012 and 	
beyond remains low, and in our opinion radio operators will have to 	
meaningfully enhance their online and mobile efforts to maintain sustained 	
growth. Clear Channel's established local and national market reach work to 	
its advantage in this endeavor.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, in 2012 we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at 	
low- to mid-single-digit and high-single-digit percentage rates, respectively. 	
However, visibility remains low, and our outlook could improve or worsen based 	
on the global economy and advertising demand. For 2012, given more difficult 	
revenue comparisons in the first half of the year and continued global 	
economic uncertainty, we expect core spot revenue in the U.S. radio industry 	
to be relatively flat. A likely boost from political revenue and a quarter's 	
contribution from the Westwood One acquisition, in our view, could lead to 	
low-single-digit radio revenue growth for Clear Channel. In our opinion, the 	
outdoor industry has less structural pressure than radio, although economic 	
weakness in Europe could hamper international growth. On a consolidated basis, 	
under our base case scenario, we expect outdoor revenue to grow at a low- to 	
mid-single-digit rate in 2012.	
	
In the fourth quarter, revenue and EBITDA grew 1% and 7.5%, respectively (in 	
line with our expectations), mainly due to radio acquisitions and favorable 	
foreign exchange movements in international outdoor. Radio revenue, excluding 	
acquisitions, was down 3% for the quarter, broadly in line with the industry 	
because of lower political spending and a softening in local advertising. 	
Outdoor revenue decreased 1% in the Americas, and also seemed to be affected 	
by a slowdown in local advertising and tough comparisons against the 	
prior-year period. International outdoor revenue increased 6%, down from the 	
third quarter due to tough comparisons and weakness in certain European 	
markets. The company's EBITDA margin (treating stock-based compensation as an 	
expense) improved to 29.4% in 2011 up from 27.8% in 2010, because of revenue 	
growth and cost savings. As ad rates continue to modestly recover in both 	
radio and outdoor, we expect continued margin expansion over the intermediate 	
term due to operating leverage and cost cuts at Clear Channel. We view margin 	
expansion over the longer term as more difficult, given uncertainty as to the 	
sustainability of radio's recovery and the state of the economy. 	
	
Based on our operating assumptions, we believe the company has more than ample 	
liquidity to meet its roughly $562 million of unsecured pre-LBO notes that 	
mature in 2012 and 2013 with cash on hand and modest discretionary cash flow. 	
Assuming a full repayment on the revolving credit facility following the 	
proposed transaction, debt maturities in 2014 consist of the company's term 	
loan A ($1.1 billion outstanding) due July 2014 and the $461.5 million of 5.5% 	
unsecured notes due Sept. 2014. We believe the company should be able to repay 	
its term loan A at maturity with cash and secured borrowings. Repayment of 	
term loan A will increase capacity under the company's secured debt baskets, 	
which we estimate stood around $725 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 (prior to the 	
proposed transaction). This will provide flexibility to issue future secured 	
debt at CCU to refinance pre-LBO notes. The more formidable refinancing risk 	
is in 2016, with $12.3 billion of secured and unsecured debt maturities.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted total debt (capitalizing both operating 	
leases and minimum franchise payments associated with outdoor operations, and 	
including accrued interest, asset retirement obligations, third-party debt, 	
and guaranteed letters of credit) to EBITDA was very steep, at 11.7x, down 	
from 13.0x at year-end 2010. Pro forma for the transaction, EBITDA (including 	
restructuring costs) coverage of interest was very slim, at about 1.2x on Dec. 	
31, 2011, while EBITDA coverage of cash interest was slightly better, at 	
roughly 1.4x, as per our estimates. We expect the coverage ratio could decline 	
if the company continues to refinance debt maturities at higher interest rates 	
or even slightly underperforms our base-case expectations.	
	
For fiscal 2011, the company converted a modest 1% of its EBITDA to 	
discretionary cash flow, because of unfavorable working capital dynamics and 	
higher capital spending. Working capital cash usage was increased by a 	
reduction in accrued expenses due to higher variable compensation payments in 	
2011. We expect the company to continue to generate positive discretionary 	
cash flow over the next several years, in the $200 million to $300 million 	
range, depending on capital spending and operating performance. The company's 	
ability to refinance ongoing debt maturities and maintain positive 	
discretionary cash flow is a key credit factor.	
	
Liquidity	
In our opinion, CC Media has "less than adequate" liquidity based on our 	
criteria. Although we believe the company has sufficient sources of liquidity 	
to meet its uses over the next 12 to 24 months, and meets the first three 	
quantitative criteria points below, our assessment of liquidity as less than 	
adequate is based on the last two qualitative assumptions:	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will 	
exceed uses by 1.2x or more, but that this ratio could fall well below 1x in 	
the 30-month to 48-month time frame. 	
     -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA over the 	
next 12 months, but discretionary cash flow would likely turn negative under 	
this scenario and the company would begin to consume cash balances. 	
     -- The company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 	
more than 15% without it breaching coverage tests (27% headroom as of Dec. 31, 	
2011); debt is currently less than 15% below leverage covenant limits.	
     -- Because of the company's high debt burden and low conversion of EBITDA 	
to discretionary cash flow, we do not believe it could absorb high-impact, 	
low-probability shocks, even factoring in capital spending cuts or asset 	
sales. 	
     -- Although we believe 2011 refinancing and amendment efforts improved 	
financial flexibility, in light of debt trading levels in 2016 and beyond, as 	
well as past litigation with bank lenders, we believe there is less clarity 	
surrounding the company's standing in the credit markets and relationships 	
with its banks. 	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, CC Media Holdings' liquidity sources included 	
consolidated cash balances of $1.3 billion, $536 million of availability under 	
its $1.9 billion revolving credit facility, and the lesser of $625 million or 	
the borrowing base under its receivables-based facility. Due to senior debt 	
incurrence limitations in the indentures governing both the senior cash pay 	
and toggle notes due 2016, if the company draws its full borrowing 	
availability under its $1.9 billion revolver, we estimate that borrowing 	
availability under the receivables-based facility would be limited. Roughly 	
$543 million of the cash is at CCO, of which we have assumed CCU can obtain 	
roughly $350 million through dividends from CCO (based on 89% ownership and 	
minimum cash requirements of $150 million at CCO). Cash flow from operations 	
was $374 million in 2011, which we expect could improve to the $500 million to 	
$550 million range due to working capital swings. Liquidity uses include 	
unsecured debt maturities of roughly $250 million in 2012, which we expect the 	
company will primarily meet using cash held in a segregated account from its 	
June 2011 notes offering. We estimate capital spending needs around the $350 	
million to $400 million range, leaving discretionary cash flow of $150 million 	
to $200 million in 2012.	
	
The company's credit facility contains a 9.50x senior secured net leverage 	
covenant, which steps down to 9.25x in the second quarter of 2013. As of Dec. 	
31, 2011, leverage (calculated per the covenant's definition) was 6.9x, 	
providing headroom of roughly 27.4% against EBITDA declines. Because covenants 	
are computed on a net debt basis (subtracting available cash from secured 	
debt), any dissipation of cash balances through negative discretionary cash 	
flow or repayment of unsecured debt maturities will hurt covenant compliance. 	
We currently believe the company will maintain adequate headroom against 	
covenants over the intermediate term.	
	
Outlook	
The negative rating outlook reflects the company's high debt leverage and low 	
interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to materially improve 	
for the company to have flexibility to meet outer-year debt maturities. We 	
could revise the outlook to stable or developing over the intermediate term if 	
the company continues to make progress in addressing its debt burden and 	
operating performance remains stable. More specifically, we believe that if 	
operating performance continues to improve so that cash interest coverage and 	
fully consolidated leverage approach the high 1x area and the 8x area, 	
respectively, the company could have increased flexibility to refinance 2016 	
debt maturities depending on the state of the credit markets. This would 	
require EBITDA to consistently grow at a high-single to low-double-digit rate 	
over the next four years. 	
	
On the other hand, we could lower the rating over the next few years if we 	
become convinced that the company cannot address outer-year maturities, or if 	
operating performance deteriorates, reflecting adverse structural trends. We 	
continue to observe low trading levels of CCU debt maturities in 2016 and 	
beyond, which might suggest that a subpar exchange offer would be among 	
alternatives management could consider. We would most likely view such a 	
transaction as a selective default.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
CC Media Holdings Inc.	
Clear Channel Communications Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Negative/--   	
	
Clear Channel Communications Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC-               	
   Recovery Rating                      6	
	
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      1	
	
Issue-Level Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised	
	
                                        To                 From	
Clear Channel Communications Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  3	
	
	
New Rating	
	
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.	
 $1B nts series B due 2020              B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 $250M nts ser A due 2020               B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐