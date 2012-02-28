TEXT-S&P rates Clear Channel Worlwide Holdings

Overview
-- Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, a subsidiary of outdoor display
advertising company Clear Channel Outdoor Inc. (CCO), has announced
plans to
issue $1.25 billion in senior subordinated notes due 2020.
-- We expect proceeds to ultimately be used to pay a special dividend on
a pro rata basis to CCO common stock holders and Clear Channel Communications
(CCU), the latter of which will use its dividend proceeds to repay senior
secured credit facilities.
-- We are assigning both the series A ($250 million) and series B ($1
billion) tranches of the proposed notes our 'B' issue-level rating with a
recovery rating of '1'.
-- We are also affirming our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on ultimate
parent company CC Media Holdings and its operating subsidiary, Clear Channel
Communications.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects the company's high debt leverage
and low interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to materially
improve for the company to have flexibility to meet outer year debt maturities.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Clear Channel
Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s proposed $1.25 billion senior subordinated notes due
2020 an issue-level rating of 'B' (two notches higher than the 'CCC+'
corporate credit rating on the parent company). We also assigned this debt a
recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
In addition, we are affirming our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating and negative
outlook on CC Media Holdings and operating subsidiary Clear Channel, which we
view on a consolidated basis.
We also revised our recovery rating on the existing senior secured debt at CCU
to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for
lenders in the event of a payment default, from '3' (50% to 70% recovery
expectation). The revision of the recovery rating reflects the meaningful
increase in debt issued at Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings and the
corresponding reduction in our estimate of CCO's equity value available to
secured lenders in our simulated year of default.
Rationale
We believe CCU will use proceeds from the proposed transaction to repay a
portion of its 2014 debt maturities, specifically its revolving credit
facility, which had $1.3 billion outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. Importantly,
because of the public equity stake in CCO, $135 million of the distribution is
unavailable to CCU to repay debt, which we regard as an inefficiency in the
current capital structure. As a result, assuming successful completion of the
transaction, we would have increased confidence that the company could meet
its remaining $1.1 billion of 2014 secured debt maturities through a
combination of cash and/or additional borrowings at the CCO or CCU level. Pro
forma for the proposed transaction, total debt to EBITDA at CCO increases to
4.6x from 3.1x, below the 6.5x incurrence covenant in the existing CCO
indentures. Consolidated CC Media pro forma cash interest coverage declines
minimally, to about 1.4x from 1.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011.
The 'CCC+' corporate credit rating reflects the company's steep debt leverage
and significant 2016 debt maturities of roughly $12.3 billion. Over the last
year, we believe the company has made progress in addressing its 2014 debt
maturities, as well as increasing flexibility for future transactions. We
continue to view a significant increase in the average cost of debt or
deterioration in operating performance as a major risk as the company proceeds
with a strategy to deal with its 2016 maturities. We view CC Media's financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), given the
company's significant refinancing risk, narrow EBITDA coverage of interest
expense, and minimal discretionary cash flow compared to its debt burden. In
our view, the company has a "fair" business risk profile, because of its
position as the largest U.S. radio and global outdoor advertising operator.
CC Media Holdings is the largest U.S. radio broadcaster, with over 55% of its
stations located in the top 100 markets. The company has the No. 1 or No. 2
audience position in the top 10 markets, which, in conjunction with its size
and scale, confers significant cost efficiencies. Ad rates in the radio
industry dropped sharply during the recession, and although we believe Clear
Channel and competitors experienced ad rate growth in 2010 and 2011, we
suspect ad rates remain well below prerecession levels. The company's more
stable global outdoor business has good geographic diversity, with a presence
in 30 countries. In our view, there are moderate longer-term growth prospects
at the outdoor segment, which is under less structural pressure than certain
other local media, such as newspapers and directories. The outdoor segment is
also benefiting from the increasing deployment of digital billboards and the
ongoing slow recovery in ad rates and occupancy. While audience levels have
remained relatively stable in radio, we believe visibility into 2012 and
beyond remains low, and in our opinion radio operators will have to
meaningfully enhance their online and mobile efforts to maintain sustained
growth. Clear Channel's established local and national market reach work to
its advantage in this endeavor.
Under our base-case scenario, in 2012 we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at
low- to mid-single-digit and high-single-digit percentage rates, respectively.
However, visibility remains low, and our outlook could improve or worsen based
on the global economy and advertising demand. For 2012, given more difficult
revenue comparisons in the first half of the year and continued global
economic uncertainty, we expect core spot revenue in the U.S. radio industry
to be relatively flat. A likely boost from political revenue and a quarter's
contribution from the Westwood One acquisition, in our view, could lead to
low-single-digit radio revenue growth for Clear Channel. In our opinion, the
outdoor industry has less structural pressure than radio, although economic
weakness in Europe could hamper international growth. On a consolidated basis,
under our base case scenario, we expect outdoor revenue to grow at a low- to
mid-single-digit rate in 2012.
In the fourth quarter, revenue and EBITDA grew 1% and 7.5%, respectively (in
line with our expectations), mainly due to radio acquisitions and favorable
foreign exchange movements in international outdoor. Radio revenue, excluding
acquisitions, was down 3% for the quarter, broadly in line with the industry
because of lower political spending and a softening in local advertising.
Outdoor revenue decreased 1% in the Americas, and also seemed to be affected
by a slowdown in local advertising and tough comparisons against the
prior-year period. International outdoor revenue increased 6%, down from the
third quarter due to tough comparisons and weakness in certain European
markets. The company's EBITDA margin (treating stock-based compensation as an
expense) improved to 29.4% in 2011 up from 27.8% in 2010, because of revenue
growth and cost savings. As ad rates continue to modestly recover in both
radio and outdoor, we expect continued margin expansion over the intermediate
term due to operating leverage and cost cuts at Clear Channel. We view margin
expansion over the longer term as more difficult, given uncertainty as to the
sustainability of radio's recovery and the state of the economy.
Based on our operating assumptions, we believe the company has more than ample
liquidity to meet its roughly $562 million of unsecured pre-LBO notes that
mature in 2012 and 2013 with cash on hand and modest discretionary cash flow.
Assuming a full repayment on the revolving credit facility following the
proposed transaction, debt maturities in 2014 consist of the company's term
loan A ($1.1 billion outstanding) due July 2014 and the $461.5 million of 5.5%
unsecured notes due Sept. 2014. We believe the company should be able to repay
its term loan A at maturity with cash and secured borrowings. Repayment of
term loan A will increase capacity under the company's secured debt baskets,
which we estimate stood around $725 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 (prior to the
proposed transaction). This will provide flexibility to issue future secured
debt at CCU to refinance pre-LBO notes. The more formidable refinancing risk
is in 2016, with $12.3 billion of secured and unsecured debt maturities.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, lease-adjusted total debt (capitalizing both operating
leases and minimum franchise payments associated with outdoor operations, and
including accrued interest, asset retirement obligations, third-party debt,
and guaranteed letters of credit) to EBITDA was very steep, at 11.7x, down
from 13.0x at year-end 2010. Pro forma for the transaction, EBITDA (including
restructuring costs) coverage of interest was very slim, at about 1.2x on Dec.
31, 2011, while EBITDA coverage of cash interest was slightly better, at
roughly 1.4x, as per our estimates. We expect the coverage ratio could decline
if the company continues to refinance debt maturities at higher interest rates
or even slightly underperforms our base-case expectations.
For fiscal 2011, the company converted a modest 1% of its EBITDA to
discretionary cash flow, because of unfavorable working capital dynamics and
higher capital spending. Working capital cash usage was increased by a
reduction in accrued expenses due to higher variable compensation payments in
2011. We expect the company to continue to generate positive discretionary
cash flow over the next several years, in the $200 million to $300 million
range, depending on capital spending and operating performance. The company's
ability to refinance ongoing debt maturities and maintain positive
discretionary cash flow is a key credit factor.
Liquidity
In our opinion, CC Media has "less than adequate" liquidity based on our
criteria. Although we believe the company has sufficient sources of liquidity
to meet its uses over the next 12 to 24 months, and meets the first three
quantitative criteria points below, our assessment of liquidity as less than
adequate is based on the last two qualitative assumptions:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will
exceed uses by 1.2x or more, but that this ratio could fall well below 1x in
the 30-month to 48-month time frame.
-- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA over the
next 12 months, but discretionary cash flow would likely turn negative under
this scenario and the company would begin to consume cash balances.
-- The company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by
more than 15% without it breaching coverage tests (27% headroom as of Dec. 31,
2011); debt is currently less than 15% below leverage covenant limits.
-- Because of the company's high debt burden and low conversion of EBITDA
to discretionary cash flow, we do not believe it could absorb high-impact,
low-probability shocks, even factoring in capital spending cuts or asset
sales.
-- Although we believe 2011 refinancing and amendment efforts improved
financial flexibility, in light of debt trading levels in 2016 and beyond, as
well as past litigation with bank lenders, we believe there is less clarity
surrounding the company's standing in the credit markets and relationships
with its banks.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, CC Media Holdings' liquidity sources included
consolidated cash balances of $1.3 billion, $536 million of availability under
its $1.9 billion revolving credit facility, and the lesser of $625 million or
the borrowing base under its receivables-based facility. Due to senior debt
incurrence limitations in the indentures governing both the senior cash pay
and toggle notes due 2016, if the company draws its full borrowing
availability under its $1.9 billion revolver, we estimate that borrowing
availability under the receivables-based facility would be limited. Roughly
$543 million of the cash is at CCO, of which we have assumed CCU can obtain
roughly $350 million through dividends from CCO (based on 89% ownership and
minimum cash requirements of $150 million at CCO). Cash flow from operations
was $374 million in 2011, which we expect could improve to the $500 million to
$550 million range due to working capital swings. Liquidity uses include
unsecured debt maturities of roughly $250 million in 2012, which we expect the
company will primarily meet using cash held in a segregated account from its
June 2011 notes offering. We estimate capital spending needs around the $350
million to $400 million range, leaving discretionary cash flow of $150 million
to $200 million in 2012.
The company's credit facility contains a 9.50x senior secured net leverage
covenant, which steps down to 9.25x in the second quarter of 2013. As of Dec.
31, 2011, leverage (calculated per the covenant's definition) was 6.9x,
providing headroom of roughly 27.4% against EBITDA declines. Because covenants
are computed on a net debt basis (subtracting available cash from secured
debt), any dissipation of cash balances through negative discretionary cash
flow or repayment of unsecured debt maturities will hurt covenant compliance.
We currently believe the company will maintain adequate headroom against
covenants over the intermediate term.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects the company's high debt leverage and low
interest coverage metrics, which we believe will have to materially improve
for the company to have flexibility to meet outer-year debt maturities. We
could revise the outlook to stable or developing over the intermediate term if
the company continues to make progress in addressing its debt burden and
operating performance remains stable. More specifically, we believe that if
operating performance continues to improve so that cash interest coverage and
fully consolidated leverage approach the high 1x area and the 8x area,
respectively, the company could have increased flexibility to refinance 2016
debt maturities depending on the state of the credit markets. This would
require EBITDA to consistently grow at a high-single to low-double-digit rate
over the next four years.
On the other hand, we could lower the rating over the next few years if we
become convinced that the company cannot address outer-year maturities, or if
operating performance deteriorates, reflecting adverse structural trends. We
continue to observe low trading levels of CCU debt maturities in 2016 and
beyond, which might suggest that a subpar exchange offer would be among
alternatives management could consider. We would most likely view such a
transaction as a selective default.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
CC Media Holdings Inc.
Clear Channel Communications Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/--
Clear Channel Communications Inc.
Senior Unsecured CCC-
Recovery Rating 6
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 1
Issue-Level Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Clear Channel Communications Inc.
Senior Secured CCC+
Recovery Rating 4 3
New Rating
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.
$1B nts series B due 2020 B
Recovery Rating 1
$250M nts ser A due 2020 B
Recovery Rating 1