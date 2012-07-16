TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank of the West, First Hawaiian Bank viability ratings

July 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Viability Ratings (VR) of Bank of the West (BOW) and First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) at 'a-'. The affirmation of BOW and FHB's VRs reflects the combined risk profile and operating performance of the two banks. Although the VR is a stand-alone rating, Fitch effectively analyzes the two banks as one combined entity due to the FDIC's cross guarantee authority. Cross guarantee authority allows the FDIC to assess liability across commonly controlled institutions. Therefore, the probability of failure for each bank is the same. Capital and loan loss reserve levels for both institutions are solid. Tangible common equity ratios for BOW and FHB were 12.13% and 11.06%, respectively, at end-March 2012 which compares favorably to similarly rated peers. Reserve coverage of non-performing loans (NPLs), which include non-accrual loans and accruing troubled debt restructurings, totaled 66% for BOW and 135% for FHB, which also compares favorably to peers. Although excluded in the analysis of the VRs, the banks' holding company, BancWest Corp, maintains above average double leverage. Fitch expects FHB and BOW problem asset levels to continue to outperform their similarly rated peers. NPLs have remained relatively low throughout the credit cycle due to solid underwriting standards. At the end of 1Q'12 NPL totaled 1.09% of gross loans at FHB and 2.92% of gross loans at BOW. In particular, FHB has performed particularly well due to the relative strength of the local Hawaiian economy compared to the mainland. BOW's operating performance ranks below similarly rated peers with an ROAA of .82%. Unlike FHB, BOW experienced earnings volatility through the crisis due to its geographic concentration in California and elevated credit costs in its consumer and C&D portfolio. Since posting negative profits in 2009, BOW has reported improved profitability for three consecutive years. Fitch expects earnings to continue its upward trend as credit costs recede. FHB's operating performance is strong with an ROAA of 1.42% in 1Q'12. FHB's ROAA has remained fairly consistent throughout the credit cycle due to its strong asset quality, geography and valuable deposit franchise. Fitch expects FHB's ROAA to grow modestly as loan growth picks up in their local markets and credit cost continue to decline. Fitch believes the VR ratings have limited upside in the near term. However, elevated capital levels at the holding company level, credit improvement on a consolidated basis and sustained earnings commensurate with higher rated peers could positively affect the VR in the medium term. Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings could occur should current positive credit trends materially reverse and credit losses escalate and/or core earnings deteriorate from current levels. First Hawaiian Bank and Bank of the West are subsidiaries of the BancWest holding company. Together, the two banks have over $78 billion in assets. BancWest is a wholly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria