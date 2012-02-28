TEXT-S&P cuts Colt Defense issue-level rating

Overview
-- Earnings of U.S.-based arms manufacturer Colt Defense LLC have
rebounded following the recent delivery of a large international order, and we
expect sales to stabilize over the next year.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Colt.
-- We are lowering our issue-level ratings and revising our recovery
ratings downward on the company's unsecured debt.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's strengthened liquidity
that should support credit quality despite weak credit ratios.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
corporate credit rating on Colt Defense LLC. The outlook is stable. At the
same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt
to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4'.
Rationale
The ratings on West Hartford, Conn.-based arms manufacturer Colt Defense LLC
reflect our expectation that the company will be able to maintain adequate
liquidity despite a more uncertain operating environment over the next two
years. Our "vulnerable" business risk profile assessment (based on our
criteria) stems from Colt's limited product diversity and the challenges
associated with offsetting declining demand for the company's primary product,
the M4 carbine, from its largest customer, the U.S. military. We view Colt's
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and we expect that credit
protection measures will remain weak, with debt to EBITDA greater than 6x and
funds from operations (FFO) to debt of less than 5% at the end of 2012.
Colt Defense produces small arms for U.S. and foreign military forces as well
as for law enforcement agencies and resells the related accessories.
Historically, the company's primary--and essentially only--products were
variants of the M4 carbine and its predecessor, the M16. The M4 is the
standard-issue rifle for the U.S. Army, and Colt Defense was the exclusive
supplier of this product until June 2009. The government has now opened up
competition to other suppliers, but the company would receive a 5% royalty if
the U.S. Army selected another contractor to produce the M4. In addition, Colt
Defense retains the rights to nongovernment and international sales of the M4.
The government could also decide to replace the M4 with a new rifle, although
M4 sales would likely continue for at least a few years as Colt Defense or a
new contractor develops the new rifle and ramps up production.
Colt experienced healthy revenue growth in the second half of 2011, supported
by a large international order that it began to deliver in the third quarter
of 2011 after delays. However, sales remain significantly below peak levels
experienced in 2009 due to decreased demand for its M4 carbine from its main
customer, the U.S. military, following the withdrawal of troops from Iraq. In
addition, President Barack Obama has announced that the U.S. plans to reduce
the size of the U.S. Army to 490,000 troops by 2017 from roughly 570,000
currently, with reductions to Marines planned as well, reducing the long-term
demand for rifles.
We believe the company will attempt to offset lower U.S. sales with more
international sales combined with new product offerings. Colt Defense recently
began to produce M240 machine guns and replacement M240 and M249 machine gun
barrels. It won this business from a competitor. Roughly one-third of total
sales are of spare parts, which provides some revenue visibility given the
vast amount of M4s currently in service, although the Army recently awarded
contracts for spare parts to a competitor following a competitive solicitation.
We expect the proportion of sales from the U.S. government, which was about
31% of 2011 sales but peaked at 70% in 2007, to continue to decline.
Meanwhile, we expect the company's foreign sales (57% of total) to continue to
increase, although the international market is more competitive and
unpredictable than the U.S. market. Commercial and law enforcement sales have
also been trending higher recently, and we expect this to continue, although
these customers currently only account for a relatively small portion of total
sales. Overall, we expect sales to remain relatively flat over the next year.
EBITDA margins have fluctuated with different levels of sales over the past
two years, given the large amount of operating leverage in the business.
Currently, EBITDA margins are 19%, up from 13% in 2010 but well below 26% in
2009. We believe EBITDA margins will continue to fluctuate, given the
increased volatility of international order volumes.
While credit metrics have shown meaningful improvement in recent months, most
remain very weak, with debt to EBITDA of 6.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and funds
from operations (FFO) to debt of about 0%. We do not expect further
improvement in credit metrics, given the challenging operating environment
that Colt currently faces.
Liquidity
We assess Colt's liquidity as "adequate." In September 2011, Colt bolstered
its liquidity by obtaining a $50 million asset-based revolver. Prior to that,
the company only had a $10 million letter of credit facility. We expect that
sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x in 2012. In addition,
we believe that sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by
15% from current levels. The company has only modest capital spending
requirements and no debt maturities until 2016, when the currently undrawn
revolver matures. The $250 million notes mature in 2017 and have no financial
covenants.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $38 million of unrestricted cash, lower
than we had expected. This is reduced from $61 million as of Dec. 31, 2010,
primarily because of increases in working capital of roughly $12 million
combined with tax distributions to its members that totaled $12.9 million.
International sales generally require more working capital investment because
deliveries are usually made all at once or in large lots, and payment terms
tend to allow the international customer more time to pay than domestic
customers. Therefore, the company's free cash flow is likely to be more
volatile than in the past, depending on the timing of deliveries and
collections, as its proportion of foreign sales increase, but overall we
expect free cash flow to be modestly positive in 2012 as working capital is
reduced from currently elevated levels.
Recovery analysis
Please see the recovery report on Colt Defense to be published shortly on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect credit protection measures to remain weak in
2012, pressured by reduced U.S. demand for the M4. Given the recent increase
in sources of liquidity stemming from the $50 million revolver, we do not
expect to lower the ratings over the next year. However, we could do so if
cash and revolver availability drop to less than $35 million. Although not
likely, we could raise the ratings if international demand is stronger than
expected and EBITDA almost doubles from forecast levels, resulting in debt to
EBITDA less than 5x and FFO to debt more than 15%.
Ratings List
Rating Affirmed
Colt Defense LLC
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/--
Ratings Lowered; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Colt Defense LLC
Colt Finance Corp.
Senior unsecured CCC+ B-
Recovery rating 5 4