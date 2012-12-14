TEXT - S&P cuts Quad/Graphics Inc rating to BB

Overview -- U.S.-based printing company Quad/Graphics Inc. has received approval to complete its acquisition of Vertis Holdings Inc. -- It announced a 20% increase in its regular dividend and a one-time $94 million special dividend to be paid in December 2012. -- We are lowering our ratings, including the corporate credit rating, to 'BB' from 'BB+', and removing our ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 12, 2012. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation of continued mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA declines in 2013, with leverage remaining below 3x. Rating Action On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Sussex, Wis.-based printing company Quad/Graphics Inc., including the corporate credit rating, to 'BB' from 'BB+'. This follows Quad's plan to pay a $94 million special dividend (about 16% of past 12 months' EBITDA) and 30% of discretionary cash flow to shareholders in December 2012. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved Quad's proposed purchase to acquire the assets of printer Vertis Holdings Inc. for $258 million ($170 million net of normalized working capital, or 3x estimated 2012 EBITDA). Quad expects to close the purchase in January. We have removed our ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Oct. 12, 2012 when Quad announced the proposed acquisition of Vertis. The downgrade reflects our view that Quad's business risk profile will be weakened with the acquisition of Vertis and that leverage will increase as a result of the acquisition, the resulting integration costs, and the payment of the special dividend. We believe these actions leave Quad with limited financial flexibility if trends worsen and the integration of Vertis does not go smoothly. We believe the Vertis acquisition will weaken Quad's business risk profile by increasing its exposure to a poorly performing company in an already declining sector. Vertis will require significant management attention to be integrated efficiently. Because of the integration and Vertis' lower EBITDA margin, we expect Quad's EBITDA margin to be hurt over the next two years. We estimate its margin will decline to about 12% from about 14% pro forma for the acquisition (not including synergies or restructuring costs to achieve these synergies). We expect the margin to be lower over the first two years after the acquisition's close, as restructuring costs exceed synergies. At the same time, we believe Quad will continue to face negative structural trends and economic pressures that the proposed acquisition and ongoing operational restructuring will only partly offset. Secondarily, we view the payment of a special dividend and a 20% increase in the common dividend (increasing the dividend yield to over 7% from 6%) as an aggressive use of the company's cash flow and revolver capacity, especially given the secular trends impacting the company. We expect Quad to use revolver borrowings to finance both the acquisition and special dividend. As a result, we expect adjusted leverage, pro forma for both transactions and including our adjustments for operating leases and pensions and post-retirement medical costs, to increase to 2.9x from 2.7x as of Sept 30, 2012. Rationale The corporate credit rating on Quad/Graphics Inc. reflects our expectation that it will continue facing negative structural trends and economic pressures, only partly offset by business integration savings from its proposed acquisition of Vertis Holdings Inc. We view Quad's business risk profile as "fair," based on its size, operating efficiency, and profitability, despite the difficult fundamentals in the printing industry. Industry trends include intense competition, fragmentation, intense pricing pressures, declining demand in key end markets, and significant revenue volatility over the economic cycle. We view Quad's financial risk profile as "significant," based on its leverage (2.9x on an adjusted basis pro forma for its acquisition of Vertis and payment of a one-time special dividend in December 2012) and our expectation that discretionary cash flow as a percentage of EBITDA will decline in 2013 due to the dividend increase and integration and restructuring costs associated with the ongoing business and the Vertis acquisition. Quad is the second-largest printer in the Western Hemisphere, and roughly one-half the size of industry leader R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. Quad's print products are well diversified, but the majority of its end markets face unfavorable structural changes as content and advertising dollars move to digital media. In addition, the printing industry is fragmented and highly competitive. Industry overcapacity led to more competitive pricing, leaving the printing industry more vulnerable to cyclical downturns. We expect Quad's revenue performance to reflect continued low-single-digit percentage price degradation and low-single-digit percentage volume declines, given the unfavorable secular trends in books, magazines, retail inserts, and directories. In our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to decline at a high-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA (different from management's calculation of EBITDA, and does not include certain add-backs) to decline at a mid-teens percentage rate this year. Revenue fell 6.3% in the third quarter year over year because of pricing pressure, and volume declines. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 10.8% while EBITDA margin declined to 14.9% from 15.6%. Based on our base-case forecast, we project that, barring an acceleration in current pricing and volume trends, revenues and EBITDA could continue to decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate. As a result, leverage could remain in the high 2x area for the next two years. Because of the operating leverage inherent in the business, we believe Quad will need to keep resturcturing its businesses to achieve the cost savings to keep EBITDA declines in line with projected revenue declines. We expect leverage to increase to about 2.9x debt-to-last-12-months' EBITDA, pro forma for the Vertis acquisition and payment of the special dividend. (EBITDA is adjusted principally for the present value of operating leases of about $128 million and the tax-adjusted underfunded status of the company's pension and postretirement obligations of approximately $200 million). Management affirmed its target leverage ratio range of 2.0x to 2.5x, translating to pension- and lease-adjusted leverage of roughly 2.5x to 3.0x. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow was about 52% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. We expect this measure to decline in 2013 because of the dividend increase, and integration and restructuring costs associated with the ongoing business and Vertis acquisition. Liquidity Based on our criteria, Quad has "adequate" sources of liquidity. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We expect the company's net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 15%. -- We believe Quad can maintain covenant compliance if EBITDA drops 15%. -- We believe Quad can absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks in the next 12-18 months. -- Quad had $18.6 million in cash as of Sept. 30, 2012. Liquidity is further supplemented by an $850 million revolving credit facility due 2016. We estimate about $550 million will be available pro forma for the Vertis acquisition and payment of the special dividend. We expect the company to generate about $150 million in discretionary cash flow in 2013. We also expect uses of liquidity include about $125 million in capital expenditures. The company's credit facility has a maximum leverage ratio beginning at 3.50x, a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.25x (with step-ups), and a consolidated net worth covenant. We expect Quad to maintain a good cushion of compliance with its covenants over the next 12-18 months. We believe near-term debt maturities (including amortization payments on existing indebtedness) are manageable, given our expectation of positive discretionary cash flow. Total debt maturities in 2013 (including amortization of the term loan A, amortization of the term loan B, and the maturity of the unrated senior secured notes) are $102 million. Roughly $55 million to $65 million of the company's senior secured notes will mature in each of the next few years. The term loan A amortizes at 1.25% per quarter for four quarters, starting with the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2012, and then at 2.5% for all of the following quarters, with the remainder due at maturity. The term loan B amortizes at a rate of 0.25% per quarter beginning with the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2011. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Quad/Graphics Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation of continued mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA declines in 2013, with leverage remaining below 3x. We could lower the rating if we believe leverage will increase above 3x. This could occur if revenue declines accelerate above the mid-single-digit percent rate, leading to further meaningful EBITDA declines. It is unlikely that we will raise our rating, given the secular trends in the sector and Quad's current 2.0x-2.5x leverage range. If industry trends stabilize, and Quad reports organic revenue and EBITDA growth, with margins back above 14%, we could consider an upgrade if Quad commits to a lower leverage target. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Quad/Graphics Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB+/Watch Neg/-- Quad/Graphics Inc. Senior Secured BB BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3