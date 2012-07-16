TEXT-Fitch says Citigroup results show continued financial progress

July 16 - Citigroup Inc.'s (Citi) operating results in
second-quarter 2012 (2Q'12) demonstrated continued progress in key areas and
were generally in line with Fitch's rating expectations. Citi recorded further
improvements in loan portfolio quality, non-core asset levels and
capitalization, while increasing deposit balances and maintaining comfortable
liquidity. The ratings remain underpinned by Citi's systemic importance,
diversified business/geographic mix, conservative liquidity and improving
capital position but remain constrained by still significant levels of problem
loans and non-core assets.
As expected, Citi's operating results were affected by weaker capital markets
results (excluding DVA/CVA), while other segments reported stable performances.
Pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch were $3.5 billion versus $4.8
billion in 1Q'12 and $2.3 billion in 4Q'11. These figures exclude DVA/CVA
adjustments and various other gains/charges. Operating profitability, as
measured by the pre-tax operating ROA, was 0.7% in the latest quarter.
Citi's performance in the securities and banking business declined from a strong
1Q'12 in tandem with more difficult market conditions globally. Despite the
decline, Citi's results in this segment remained solidly profitable and
demonstrated greater resiliency than in the past thanks to efforts to reduce
trading risk, particularly in the fixed income area.
Citi's loan portfolio quality continued to gradually improve overall, but large
levels of problem loans remain particularly at Citi Holdings. Early stage
delinquency and net charge-off trends remained stable to positive throughout the
consolidated portfolio. Loss reserves stood at 4.3% of total loans and provided
coverage of over 1.9x annualized NCOs.
Citi recorded further progress in reducing non-core assets managed under Citi
Holdings, although non-core operations continued to generate large losses ($0.9
billion versus $1 billion in 1Q'12). Assets under Citi Holdings were reduced by
$18 billion in 1Q'12, thanks to broad-based declines in mortgages, other loans
and various securities. Non-core assets stood at $191 billion (10% of total
assets) compared with $650 billion (34% of total) as of year-end 2008.
Citi's capital ratios continued to strengthen with notable progress on the Basel
III front. Citi's Tier I common ratio of 12.7% (under Basel I) will likely
continue to compare favorably to the average of the four largest U.S. banks (not
all have reported yet). Under Basel III, Citi's estimated Tier I common ratio
improved to 7.9% thanks to the sale of Citi's stake in Akbank, combined with
internal capital generation and efforts to reduce other risk weighted assets.