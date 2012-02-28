TEXT-Fitch rates Westar Energy bonds 'A-'

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating on Westar Energy,
Inc.'s (Westar) pending $250 million issuance of first mortgage bonds
(FMBs). The 4.125%, 30-year FMBs would rank pari passu with Westar's and
affiliate Kansas Gas and Electric Company's (KGE) other secured debt and mature
March 1, 2042.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Proceeds from the issuance would be used to repay commercial paper borrowings
and for general corporate purposes.
The issuance is expected to close March 1, 2012.
Westar's ratings incorporate the following key factors:
--A constructive regulatory environment in Kansas that has improved in recent
years;
--Management's focus on core utility operations and transmission projects;
--A moderately large capital spending program that includes a significant amount
of required environmental upgrades at the utilities' coal-fired power plants.
Credit quality benefits from a constructive regulatory environment in Kansas and
management's focus on core utility operations and transmission projects.
Low Rates and Constructive Regulation:
Westar and KGE's low rates for customers should mitigate impediments to
continued balanced general rate case (GRC) outcomes from the Kansas Corporation
Commission (KCC). Fitch expects the utilities to receive reasonable recovery in
the ongoing GRC, which would become effective in May 2012, at levels sufficient
to maintain current credit metrics.
Cost Recovery Mechanisms:
The KCC and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) allow Westar and KGE
to use cost-recovery mechanisms for certain expenditures, which decreases
regulatory lag and provides stability to the financial profile. Of particular
importance are environmental and transmission capex cost-recovery riders, each
of which is expected to cover more than 20% of consolidated capex through 2013.
The KCC ruled against the ECRR being used for environmental capex over the next
few years at the La Cygne Generating Station, due to it being jointly-owned by
and solely operated by Kansas City Power & Light, a subsidiary of Great Plains
Energy Inc. (not rated by Fitch). However, Westar and KGE would be able to file
an abbreviated rate case up to 12 months following a GRC order, which could
enable the utilities to wait as late as April 2013 to start recovering these
environmental compliance costs. Fitch expects full recovery to be likely.
Other cost recovery mechanisms authorized by the KCC include a retail energy
cost adjustment (RECA) and a pension and other post-employment benefits expense
tracker.
Focus on Utility Operations:
Management remains focused on Westar and KGE's core utility operations and has
taken efforts to strengthen the balance sheet. Generation, transmission, and
environmental projects have been funded with a balanced mix of debt and equity,
and the company's capital expenditure budget has been structured prudently and
spread out over many years so as to not harm financial performance.
Fitch expects Westar's consolidated financial metrics to remain adequate,
supported by constructive regulatory cost recovery mechanisms and a stable
operating environment. Fitch anticipates Westar's EBITDA interest coverage to
average around 4.0 times (x) and its funds from operations (FFO) to debt around
18% through 2013.
Ample Liquidity:
Westar and KGE have a solid liquidity position, and Westar's new commercial
paper program should enable the utilities to access the short-term debt markets
at attractive rates. The commercial paper is supported by a $730 million
revolving credit facility that matures on Sept. 29, 2016 and a $270 million
revolving credit facility that matures on Feb. 18, 2015.
Subject to lender participation, each of these revolving credit facilities can
be extended up to two years and has an accordion feature that would allow for up
to $400 million in aggregate of additional borrowing capacity. Ample
availability under these facilities, along with the utilities' history of being
able to access public equity and debt even during turbulent markets, should give
Westar and KGE sufficient financial flexibility in carrying out their
construction projects.
Rating Linkage Between Westar and KGE:
The credit ratings for Westar and KGE are the same, reflecting centralized
operations and treasury functions and a consolidated capital structure used for
ratemaking. Westar and KGE conduct business under the Westar Energy brand name
and have functionally integrated utility operations. KGE relies on Westar for
its short-term cash needs, and Westar's revolving credit facilities are
collateralized by KGE's first mortgage bond indenture. Furthermore, no
regulatory or corporate structures exist to restrict the migration of cash
between the two entities.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies' (May 16,
2011);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Aug. 12, 2011).
