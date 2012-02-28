TEXT-S&P revises Crown Media outlook to positive

Overview -- U.S. cable network company Crown Media Holdings Inc. improved the audience ratings and distribution of its cable networks in recent quarters, resulting in higher EBITDA and lower leverage than our expectations. -- We are revising our rating outlook on Crown Media to positive from stable, and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating. -- The positive rating outlook reflects our view that the company could continue improving the business position of its cable network franchise over the intermediate term, leading to further EBITDA growth and leverage reduction. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Studio City, Calif.-based cable network company Crown Media Holdings Inc. to positive from stable. The 'B' corporate credit rating was affirmed. Rationale The positive rating outlook reflects our view that the company could continue improving the business position of its cable network franchise over the intermediate term, leading to further EBITDA growth and leverage reduction. Our rating on Crown Media reflects our view that the company has a "weak" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. The company's narrow business focus on two cable channels with relatively low audience ratings, underdeveloped distribution, and a subpar EBITDA margin compared with other cable network companies support our assessment of the business risk profile as weak. We regard Crown Media's financial risk profile as highly leveraged because of its still-high debt leverage and aggressive financial policy, although leverage has started to decline over the past couple of quarters. Crown Media owns and operates two cable TV channels in the U.S., the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel. Although the company has been operating for 10 years, neither channel is fully distributed. The Hallmark Channel reaches about 87 million subscribers and the Hallmark Movie Channel reaches about 47 million subscribers, compared with about 105 million total domestic cable and satellite TV subscribers. Some cable operators do not put the company's channels on their basic tier, particularly the movie channel, which leads to lower penetration and lower subscription and ad revenue. Crown Media's subscription revenue is less than 25% of total revenue, compared with 40%-50% for other cable network companies. Advertising revenue forms the remainder of revenue, and growth in ad revenue is subject to both economic conditions and audience ratings. Apart from special programming aired during the holiday season, the networks' audience ratings are low. The company is introducing new daytime content in an attempt to attract higher audience ratings and younger viewers, but initially this has resulted in confusion among viewers and ratings declines. Over the longer term, we expect Crown Media and other cable network companies to face growing competition from the Internet and other forms of digital media, which could lower audience share and lessen attractiveness as an advertising medium. We expect the company to continue benefiting from generally favorable ad demand in 2012. Achievement of faster ad and subscription revenue growth will depend on the company's ability to attract more viewers with appealing new programming, which is likely to take several years and additional investment. Our base-case scenario for 2012 assumes total revenue growth at a high single-digit percentage rate, consisting of about 10% growth in ad revenue and mid-single-digit growth in subscription revenue. We further assume that expense growth will lag revenue growth slightly, leading to about 10% EBITDA growth and about a 50-basis-point improvement in the EBITDA margin. In the fourth quarter of 2011, Crown Media's revenue and EBITDA increased 10% and 11%, respectively, year over year. Increased original programming that attracted higher ratings during the holiday season, combined with the company's healthy scatter market ad pricing, led to 18% growth in ad revenue. Subscriber fees declined 19%, however, because the 2010 fourth quarter included fee arrears from a multisystem operator. At the same time, expenses grew as a result of higher programming costs and increased marketing expense for holiday programming. The EBITDA margin for full-year 2011 was 34.5%, up from 31.8% in 2010, but relatively low compared with margins of more than 40% for most of its cable network peers. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was 4.8x at year-end 2011, down from 6.8x a year ago because of lower debt balances following the July 2011 refinancing and EBITDA growth. We expect that the company could reduce its lease-adjusted leverage to the low-4x area by the end of 2012, as a result of EBITDA growth and modest debt repayment. We estimate that conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was about 35% in 2011, and we expect the company to be able to maintain broadly similar conversion over the intermediate term, assuming it does not initiate a dividend. Crown Media is 90.3% owned by Hallmark Cards Inc., which we do not rate. The parent is not providing any explicit credit support to the proposed debt issues. Our rating analysis is therefore based on the company's performance as a stand-alone entity. Liquidity We view Crown Media's liquidity position as "adequate," according to our criteria. Relevant factors and assumptions supporting our liquidity assessment are as follows: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. The company has minimal debt maturities over the intermediate term. -- We expect net sources would remain positive, even in the event that EBITDA declines by 20%. -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view. -- The company has a sound relationship with its banks, in our opinion. -- We believe the company would be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because of its good EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow. The company derives its liquidity from small cash balances, an undrawn revolving credit facility of $30 million, and our expectation of about $45 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012 and $55 million in 2013. Uses of liquidity include modest capital spending of a few million dollars per year. Also, debt maturities are minimal, consisting of 1% annual amortization on the term loan until its maturity. Credit facility covenants consist of a total leverage covenant and a secured leverage covenant. The leverage covenant, currently at 7.0x, tightens to 6.5x in the third quarter of 2012, to 5.75x in the third quarter of 2013, and finally to 5.25x in the third quarter of 2014. The secured leverage ratio, currently at 3.5x, tightens to 3.25x in the second quarter of 2012, to 3.0x in the first quarter of 2013, and finally to 2.75x in the first quarter of 2014. At Sept. 30, 2011, the most recent reporting date, the company had a 34% EBITDA cushion of compliance with the leverage covenant, which is the tighter covenant. We regard this as adequate. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our view that the company could continue improving the business position of its cable network franchise over the intermediate term, leading to further EBITDA growth and leverage reduction. We could raise the rating if the company continues to build its networks' audience ratings (particularly outside of the holiday season) and increases the proportion of subscriber fees in its total revenue through increased distribution and higher rates upon renewal of its carriage agreements. We would also predicate an upgrade on continued EBITDA growth and focus on debt repayment. On the other hand, we could revise the outlook back to stable, or even lower the rating, if revenue and EBITDA growth flatten, the company starts paying dividends so that de-leveraging halts, or if the company increases its debt burden by, for example, issuing debt to go private. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Crown Media Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.