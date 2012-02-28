TEXT-Fitch rates H.J. Heinz notes 'BBB'

Feb 28 Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to H.J. Heinz Company's (Heinz) $300 million 1.5% senior unsecured notes due March 1, 2017 and $300 million 2.85% senior unsecured notes due March 1, 2022. Fitch currently rates Heinz and its subsidiaries as follows: H.J. Heinz Co. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Bank facilities 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'. H.J. Heinz Finance Co. (HFC) --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Bank facilities 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'; --Series B Preferred Stock 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper 'F2'. H.J. Heinz Finance UK Plc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Heinz plans to use the net proceeds from this debt issuance for general corporate purposes, including repayment of commercial paper. Fitch does not expect this issuance to result in a material increase in total debt. The new notes contain a Change of Control Triggering Event. Upon the occurrence of both a Change of Control and rating downgrades below investment grade, unless Heinz exercises its right to redeem the notes, the company will be required to make an offer to purchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. The notes were issued under Heinz's indenture dated July 15, 2008, which contains restrictions on secured debt but does not contain financial covenants. Heinz's ratings continue to reflect the company's solid cash flow generating ability, its product and geographic diversification and its leading market positions in major food categories. Heinz is expected to generate nearly two-thirds of its sales outside the U.S. in fiscal 2012, so currency fluctuations periodically impact earnings. Approximately 21% of Heinz's sales were from emerging markets year to date in fiscal 2012, up from 16% in fiscal 2011, and emerging markets continue to be the company's primary growth driver. However, earnings growth in North America and Europe has been challenged by cost conscious consumers reacting to difficult economic environments and higher pricing that food companies have implemented to partially offset heightened commodity inflation. Fiscal 2012 constant currency sales growth of 7%-8% is expected to be driven by emerging markets, as well as from the impact from recent acquisitions and higher pricing. The Positive Outlook reflects Heinz's improvement in annual leverage over the past two fiscal years through earnings growth and modest debt reduction, although interim leverage is up slightly due to pre-funding $600 million of notes due March 15, 2012 with a portion of a $700 million debt issuance in September 2011. Fitch is likely to upgrade Heinz's ratings if Heinz returns to its trajectory of slightly lower leverage via earnings growth and/or debt reduction. Heinz's major product categories include its namesake ketchup, as well as condiments and sauces, frozen food, soup, beans, infant food and other processed foods. Ketchup, condiments and sauces comprise slightly more than 40% of sales. EBITDA margins have remained in the high teens over the past several years, and are near the top tier for the packaged food industry, despite commodity inflation which peaked at approximately 12% in fiscal 2009 and remains heightened. Heinz's gross inflation on commodities was about 5% in fiscal 2011 and is expected to be approximately 7% in fiscal 2012, as it was in the fiscal third quarter. Heinz's inflation drivers are sweeteners, metals, meat and dairy. Gross margin was down 140 basis points to 36.4% in the latest quarter versus the year ago period, as higher pricing and productivity only partially offset commodity headwinds. Heinz's internally generated liquidity is substantial. The company has generated more than $450 million of average annual free cash flow (cash flow from operations less dividends and capital expenditures) during the past four fiscal years, including significant pension contributions. Fitch expects free cash flow in fiscal 2012 should be near this range factoring in approximately $150 million of cash restructuring costs, higher capital expenditures and dividends. Cash and cash equivalents were $848.9 million at Jan. 25, 2012. Heinz's cash flow priorities include growing its dividend, bolt-on acquisitions funded mainly with overseas cash, and debt reduction. At Jan. 25, 2012, there were no borrowings on Heinz and HFC's $1.5 billion committed credit facility expiring in June 2016. In addition, Heinz had approximately $400 million of short-term foreign credit lines available. Upcoming debt maturities are manageable and include the $600 million 6% notes due March 15, 2012 mentioned above and $500 million 5.35% notes due July 15, 2013. For the latest 12 months ended Jan. 25, 2012, Heinz's total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.7 times (x), funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 3.8x, and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 6.9x. Heinz's total debt was $5.3 billion, factoring in Fitch's adjustment to include the face amount of HFC's $931 million 7.125% notes due 2039 in total debt.