TEXT-S&P raises Yum! Brands rating to 'BBB'

Overview
-- U.S. restaurant franchisor and operator Yum! Brands Inc.'s
credit metrics have been improving because of successful restaurant growth
initiatives.
-- We also take a favorable view of the company's financial policies to
fund shareholder and growth initiatives with internal cash flows.
-- We are raising our ratings on Yum! Brands, including the corporate
credit rating, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and are assigning our 'BBB' rating to the
company's proposed $1.3 billion revolving credit facility.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company should be
able to sustain healthy EBITDA margins and cash flows, and maintain a moderate
financial policy.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Yum! Brands Inc. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook is
stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB' issue-level rating to the company's
proposed revolving credit facility. We also raised our issue-level rating on
the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Rationale
The ratings on Yum! Brands reflect its fairly good earnings and cash flow
predictability due to its highly franchised restaurant business, successful
international growth, and our expectation that the company will sustain credit
measures despite cost pressures we see occurring in the near term. We
anticipate that the company will maintain its moderate financial policies of
using internally generated cash flows to fund shareholder initiatives such as
stock repurchases and international store openings.
We assess Yum! Brands' business risk profile as "satisfactory" (as defined in
our criteria) based on its good market position, consistent operating
performance despite tough market conditions, and steady growth in
international markets, particularly China. We view its financial risk profile
as "intermediate" (as defined in our criteria), reflecting its meaningful cash
flow generation and strengthening credit measures, which its history of
returning significant cash to shareholders partly offsets.
Yum! Brands derives strength from its diverse operations. Earnings of one
restaurant concept or geographic location can temper the weaker performance of
another. Although we expect its U.S. business to be flat--we believe Taco
Bell's same-store comparisons will improve due to product initiatives and KFC
will continue to struggle--growth in its international business, particularly
China, should help mitigate weaker earnings in the U.S. It faces commodity
cost increases that we think will be difficult to pass on because of intense
competition. As such, we expect modest profit margin contraction in 2012 due
to cost inflation, with EBITDA margin of about 23% compared with 23.7% for the
previous year.
In our forecast assumptions, we expect the company to maintain credit measures
that are consistent with our 'BBB' rating medians. We expect leverage to
decline to about 2.4x by year-end 2012, and funds from operations (FFO) to
debt to increase to about 34%, on debt repayment and EBITDA gains.
Key aspects of our performance expectations are:
-- Our economists expect GDP growth of about 2% in the U.S. and 8% in
China in each of the next two years. Yum! Brands generates about 80% of its
restaurant profits in these two countries.
-- We believe Yum! Brands' sizable growth in China will continue,
reflecting new store openings as well as its recent acquisition of a majority
interest in Little Sheep Group.
-- Modest EBITDA margin contraction due to cost inflation.
-- Yum! Brands will fund shareholder initiatives with generated cash
flows.
-- We believe the company will use existing cash to repay its $263
million debt maturity in July 2012.
-- We currently expect the revolving credit facility to be undrawn, given
our cash flow expectations.
-- We assume any tax adjustments proposed by the IRS would not
significantly damage credit ratios.
Liquidity
We view Yum! Brands' liquidity as "strong" (as defined in our criteria), based
on our expectation for sources to exceed uses for the next one to two years.
Sources of liquidity include its proposed $1.3 billion revolving credit
facility; cash of about $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011; and expected cash
flows. Our analysis of the company's liquidity includes the following
assessments:
-- Sources will remain above uses by 1.5x or more.
-- Sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to drop 30%.
-- Compliance with financial covenants, including maximum total leverage
and minimum fixed-charge coverage ratios, would survive a 30% decline in
EBITDA.
-- Yum! Brands will fund shareholder initiatives without harming
liquidity or financial flexibility.
We expect cash flow generation to remain robust in the next year, given the
company's franchised business model and likely benefits from overseas growth.
Yum! Brands has historically generated significant free operating cash flows,
which averaged about $1 billion in each of the past three years. For the 12
months through Dec. 31, 2011, it generated approximately $1.2 billon in free
cash flow after capital spending of about $940 million. Our forecast analysis
shows the company generating free cash flows of about $1.6 billion in 2012,
about half of which we think Yum! Brands will use for share-buybacks.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Yum! Brands will maintain its
solid operating momentum along with modest improvement in leverage ratios from
EBITDA gains and debt repayment. We forecast EBITDA growing about 9% in 2012,
which--combined with the use of cash to repay its upcoming debt
maturity--would likely lead to leverage of about 2.4x, a level consistent with
the rating.
We could lower the ratings if performance weakens and results in leverage 2.7x
or higher and FFO to debt of about 25% on a sustained basis, which could
result from a 7% drop in EBITDA due to intensified competitive pressures or
greater-than-anticipated cost inflation. Higher leverage could also result
from an aggressive financial policy if Yum! Brands uses debt to finance share
repurchases. In addition, although we think it is unlikely, leverage could
increase if a tax adjustment payment results in credit deterioration. We do
not expect an upgrade to occur in the near term, given our business risk
assessment and cash flow expectation.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Yum! Brands Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--
New Rating
Yum! Brands Inc.
Senior Unsecured
$1.3 bil revolver BBB
Upgraded
To From
Yum! Brands Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-