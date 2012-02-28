版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Yum! Brands rating to 'BBB'

Overview	
    -- U.S. restaurant franchisor and operator Yum! Brands Inc.'s     
credit metrics have been improving because of successful restaurant growth 	
initiatives. 	
    -- We also take a favorable view of the company's financial policies to 	
fund shareholder and growth initiatives with internal cash flows. 	
    -- We are raising our ratings on Yum! Brands, including the corporate 	
credit rating, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and are assigning our 'BBB' rating to the 	
company's proposed $1.3 billion revolving credit facility. 	
    -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company should be 	
able to sustain healthy EBITDA margins and cash flows, and maintain a moderate 	
financial policy. 	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Yum! Brands Inc. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook is 	
stable. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB' issue-level rating to the company's 	
proposed revolving credit facility. We also raised our issue-level rating on 	
the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Yum! Brands reflect its fairly good earnings and cash flow 	
predictability due to its highly franchised restaurant business, successful 	
international growth, and our expectation that the company will sustain credit 	
measures despite cost pressures we see occurring in the near term. We 	
anticipate that the company will maintain its moderate financial policies of 	
using internally generated cash flows to fund shareholder initiatives such as 	
stock repurchases and international store openings. 	
	
We assess Yum! Brands' business risk profile as "satisfactory" (as defined in 	
our criteria) based on its good market position, consistent operating 	
performance despite tough market conditions, and steady growth in 	
international markets, particularly China. We view its financial risk profile 	
as "intermediate" (as defined in our criteria), reflecting its meaningful cash 	
flow generation and strengthening credit measures, which its history of 	
returning significant cash to shareholders partly offsets. 	
	
Yum! Brands derives strength from its diverse operations. Earnings of one 	
restaurant concept or geographic location can temper the weaker performance of 	
another. Although we expect its U.S. business to be flat--we believe Taco 	
Bell's same-store comparisons will improve due to product initiatives and KFC 	
will continue to struggle--growth in its international business, particularly 	
China, should help mitigate weaker earnings in the U.S. It faces commodity 	
cost increases that we think will be difficult to pass on because of intense 	
competition. As such, we expect modest profit margin contraction in 2012 due 	
to cost inflation, with EBITDA margin of about 23% compared with 23.7% for the 	
previous year. 	
	
In our forecast assumptions, we expect the company to maintain credit measures 	
that are consistent with our 'BBB' rating medians. We expect leverage to 	
decline to about 2.4x by year-end 2012, and funds from operations (FFO) to 	
debt to increase to about 34%, on debt repayment and EBITDA gains.  	
	
Key aspects of our performance expectations are:	
     -- Our economists expect GDP growth of about 2% in the U.S. and 8% in 	
China in each of the next two years. Yum! Brands generates about 80% of its 	
restaurant profits in these two countries.  	
     -- We believe Yum! Brands' sizable growth in China will continue, 	
reflecting new store openings as well as its recent acquisition of a majority 	
interest in Little Sheep Group. 	
     -- Modest EBITDA margin contraction due to cost inflation. 	
     -- Yum! Brands will fund shareholder initiatives with generated cash 	
flows. 	
     -- We believe the company will use existing cash to repay its $263 	
million debt maturity in July 2012. 	
     -- We currently expect the revolving credit facility to be undrawn, given 	
our cash flow expectations. 	
     -- We assume any tax adjustments proposed by the IRS would not 	
significantly damage credit ratios. 	
	
Liquidity	
We view Yum! Brands' liquidity as "strong" (as defined in our criteria), based 	
on our expectation for sources to exceed uses for the next one to two years. 	
Sources of liquidity include its proposed $1.3 billion revolving credit 	
facility; cash of about $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011; and expected cash 	
flows. Our analysis of the company's liquidity includes the following 	
assessments:	
     -- Sources will remain above uses by 1.5x or more.	
     -- Sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to drop 30%.	
     -- Compliance with financial covenants, including maximum total leverage 	
and minimum fixed-charge coverage ratios, would survive a 30% decline in 	
EBITDA. 	
     -- Yum! Brands will fund shareholder initiatives without harming 	
liquidity or financial flexibility.	
	
We expect cash flow generation to remain robust in the next year, given the 	
company's franchised business model and likely benefits from overseas growth. 	
Yum! Brands has historically generated significant free operating cash flows, 	
which averaged about $1 billion in each of the past three years. For the 12 	
months through Dec. 31, 2011, it generated approximately $1.2 billon in free 	
cash flow after capital spending of about $940 million. Our forecast analysis 	
shows the company generating free cash flows of about $1.6 billion in 2012, 	
about half of which we think Yum! Brands will use for share-buybacks. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Yum! Brands will maintain its 	
solid operating momentum along with modest improvement in leverage ratios from 	
EBITDA gains and debt repayment. We forecast EBITDA growing about 9% in 2012, 	
which--combined with the use of cash to repay its upcoming debt 	
maturity--would likely lead to leverage of about 2.4x, a level consistent with 	
the rating. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if performance weakens and results in leverage 2.7x 	
or higher and FFO to debt of about 25% on a sustained basis, which could 	
result from a 7% drop in EBITDA due to intensified competitive pressures or 	
greater-than-anticipated cost inflation. Higher leverage could also result 	
from an aggressive financial policy if Yum! Brands uses debt to finance share 	
repurchases. In addition, although we think it is unlikely, leverage could 	
increase if a tax adjustment payment results in credit deterioration. We do 	
not expect an upgrade to occur in the near term, given our business risk 	
assessment and cash flow expectation.	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Yum! Brands Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--      BBB-/Positive/--	
	
New Rating	
	
Yum! Brands Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $1.3 bil revolver                     BBB                	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Yum! Brands Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB-

