TEXT-S&P affirms Teranet 'BBB+' rating

Feb 28 - Overview -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on Ontario-based electronic land registry system operator Teranet Inc. -- We are also affirming our 'BBB+' issue-level ratings on Teranet Holdings L.P.'s senior secured debt. -- The affirmation reflects our view of the company's status as an exclusive provider of essential services until 2067, its high operating margins, and its contractual framework with the Province of Ontario (AA-/Stable/A-1+). -- Historically, Teranet's EBITDA growth and operating margins have been extremely strong, reaching 77% of operating revenues in 2010 by our estimation. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that operating margins will remain strong and registration activity will strengthen modestly in the next two years. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating, on Ontario-based electronic land registry system operator Teranet Inc. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' issue level ratings to Teranet Holdings L.P.'s senior secured debt. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Teranet reflect what we view as the following credit strengths: -- The company is the exclusive provider until 2067 of electronic property search and registration services and electronic writs search services, both essential to the functioning of the province's real estate market. -- Teranet has a lengthy track record of high operating margins and solid revenue and EBITDA growth. Revenues have increased at an average annual rate of 18% from 2000-2010 due to the strength of the Ontario real estate market and the geographic expansion of the land registry database. EBITDA has mirrored revenues, increasing to more than C$195 million in 2010 from C$30 million in 2000. As much of the company's operating costs are not tied to volume, operating margins have more than doubled, reaching 77% in 2010. We expect that operating margins will remain above 70% in the next two years and beyond and that EBITDA will decline to the C$180 million-C$185 million range for 2012. -- Teranet has a new contractual framework with the Ontario government, replacing the one that, with some amendments, had been in place since the company's inception. The new framework, which is more prescriptive in our view, consists of agreements covering licenses with two provincial ministries, implementation, financing consent, security, and dispute resolution. The new agreements extended Teranet's concession for 50 years and granted fee increases beginning in 2015 that will be indexed-linked from 2016 to the end of term. The province retains the right to approve subsequent ownership changes, receive royalty payments from Teranet effective 2017, and benefit from any further extraordinary equity returns above a determined rate of return threshold. Historically, the government, which was once the original co-owner of the company, has been broadly supportive of it, and there is a history of successful contract renegotiation that ownership changes at Teranet or changes in government have not affected. We believe the province will retain an active interest in the company due to the importance of the real estate market to Ontario's economy. -- Activity levels in the Ontario housing market should remain elevated relative to much of the past decade, despite recent deceleration. After a healthy 2011, when the number of resales grew 2.4% and total residential starts rose more than 12%, activity is projected to cool. We expect resales and total starts to decline 4% and 6%, respectively in 2012. The outlook for 2013 projects activity levels to rebound somewhat, with both indicators rising 1%-2%. The chief risks to the outlook for Ontario real estate remain the trajectory for mortgage rates in the next two years, household indebtedness, and the pace of economic growth in Ontario, Canada, and the U.S. We believe the following factors temper these strengths: -- Teranet recently issued about C$2.1 billion of bullet bond debt of 5-, 10-, 20-, and 30-year maturities. The proceeds refunded the majority of the commercial paper debt outstanding OMERS Administration Corp. issued to purchase the company and to make a sizable payment to the government. Debt metrics declined with the new issuance: For 2011, we estimate that leverage should be about 64% and the debt-to-EBITDA ratio close to 11.5x, an improvement on 13.3x in 2010. We expect that the 2011 EBITDA gross debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) should be about 1.9x, which is better than our expectation of last year of about 1.8x. In our view, the company has an aggressive financial risk profile from its recent increase in leverage. -- Registration activity, which is Teranet's most important revenue driver, cooled off somewhat in 2011. We expect the registration activity rate (RAR), which was 33.4% for 2010, to have declined to about 32% for 2011. The company's initial long-term RAR forecast at the time of its debt issuance did not anticipate a decline in the RAR in 2011. Greater-than-projected growth in the parcel base in 2011 could offset the revenue effects of the RAR decline. We expect the RAR to be near 32% in 2012 and 33% for 2013--both are slightly below the initial forecast. Any unexpected weakness in real estate and mortgage activity in 2012 could lower revenues and EBITDA below forecast and put pressure on DSCRs in 2012 and 2013. -- Teranet does not intend to establish sinking funds for the bonds and will have to refinance 100% of each issue as it matures. Market conditions may not be favorable when the bonds come due and the company could have to refinance them at unfavorable rates. Offsetting the balance of refinancing risk are conservative refinancing assumptions, especially for the 5- and 10-year bonds, fee indexation, and an indenture requirement that no debt can issued with a maturity later than the term of the exclusive licenses. -- Company revenues are closely linked to the Ontario real estate market. Any renewed softness in the Ontario market, whether the result of a substantial rise in interest rates, weaker-than-expected growth in the U.S. or Ontario economies, or some new external shock, could prevent the company from achieving revenue and free cash flow projections. -- The renegotiated agreements give the province the right to designate a product that is currently considered value-added (and not subject to fee regulation) as statutory (covered by fee regulation). The statutory conversion of any product that is an important revenue contributor could limit revenue growth and hamper Teranet's ability to achieve its revenue targets. The agreements do, however, provide for a five-year transition period to assist the company in adjusting its product and revenue mix. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating margins will remain strong and that registration activity will strengthen modestly in the next two years. We expect that DSCRs will increase slowly, averaging 2.08x (with a minimum of about 1.85x in 2012) for the term's first 20 years. In addition, we expect liquidity levels to remain adequate and in line with those of 2010 and 2011. We also expect that Teranet will remain in good standing with the Ontario government and will fulfill all of its contractual obligations. Prolonged softness or a downturn in the Ontario real estate market activity that leads to a decline in revenues and debt service coverage levels, or deterioration in the company's relationship with the province in the next two years could lead to downward pressure on the ratings. Conversely, a material reduction in debt levels and debt service costs are definite preconditions for an upgrade. Related Criteria And Research Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010