TEXT-S&P revises Linn Energy outlook to stable

Overview	
     -- U.S. energy exploration and production (E&P) company Linn Energy 	
announced a $1.2 billion debt financed acquisition of Hugoton Basin properties 	
from BP America Production Co.	
     -- The company is issuing $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes to fund 	
the acquisition and to repay debt outstanding under its revolving credit 	
facility. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and revising the 	
outlook to stable from positive.	
     -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation of increased debt 	
leverage following the note issuance.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on E&P company Linn Energy 	
LLC and revised the outlook to stable from positive.	
	
At the same time we rated the company's proposed $1.5 billion senior unsecured 	
notes 'B' (one notch below the corporate credit rating), and assigned a 	
recovery rating of '5' to the notes, indicating expectations for modest (10% 	
to 30%) recovery in a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The revised outlook on Linn reflects the increased debt leverage following the 	
note issuance, about 3.9x base on our price assumptions of $3.00 mmbtu natural 	
gas and $80 per barrel crude oil in 2012, and that it is unlikely Linn can 	
meet our 3.5x adjusted debt leverage target for an upgrade.	
	
The ratings on Linn Energy LLC reflect the company's growing midsize reserve 	
base, elevated financial leverage, and substantial quarterly distributions 	
paid to unitholders. The low geological risk inherent in the company's reserve 	
base, balanced production mix between natural gas and liquids, and substantial 	
commodity price hedges partially offset these weaknesses. 	
	
Linn Energy is a limited liability company. However, it resembles a master 	
limited partnership (MLP) in several ways, and Standard & Poor's generally 	
refers to the company as an exploration and production MLP. Most notably, Linn 	
Energy pays out substantially all available cash flow to unitholders on a 	
quarterly basis, and equity investors tend to value the company on a yield 	
basis. Unlike an MLP, there is neither a general partnership interest nor 	
incentive distribution rights. 	
	
To provide stability to production levels (needed to help maintain 	
distribution levels), Linn Energy operates primarily in very mature basins. 	
The Hugoton acquisition is one such basin, where the geology is well known and 	
wells have been operated for many years. In addition, Linn significantly 	
hedges future production, up to 100% run-rate levels, to provide further 	
stability to cash flows. 	
	
Pro forma the $1.2 billion acquisition of Hugoton properties, proved reserves 	
are estimated to be about 4.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe), of which 	
about 64% are proved developed and about 48% will be oil and natural gas 	
liquids and 52% natural gas. Linn Energy's proved developed reserve to 	
production ratio is long at over 15 years. Linn Energy's properties are 	
primarily in the Mid-Continent area, with a growing presence in the Permian 	
Basin among other liquid rich plays. 	
	
The company's overall cost structure ranks somewhat worse relative to peers, 	
but the heavier weighting toward liquids partially explains this. For the year 	
ended Dec. 31, 2011, lifting costs (inclusive of production taxes) were $2.52 	
per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe), while the general and 	
administrative expenses were about $1 per mcfe. When including interest 	
expense of about $1.94 per mcfe, total cash operating costs were nearly $5.46 	
per mcfe. To help buffer these costs, Linn extensively hedges its production. 	
For 2012, Linn has about 100% of its natural gas and oil production hedged at 	
favorable prices. As a highly acquisitive company, Linn Energy's asset 	
purchases drive its capital-efficiency measures. All-in reserve replacement 	
costs (inclusive of revisions) have averaged $2 per mcfe during the past three 	
years, with acquisition-related costs averaging about $3 per mcfe. During 	
these three years, drill-bit finding and development (F&D) costs, excluding 	
price revisions, were good at about $1.90 per mcfe. 	
	
Linn Energy maintains an aggressive financial profile. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
Linn had adjusted debt of $4.1 billion, including our analytical adjustments 	
for operating leases, accrued interest and asset retirement obligations. Pro 	
forma for pending Hugoton Basin properties, we expect adjusted debt leverage 	
to reach about 3.9x during 2012. Although, actual and pro forma financial 	
measures are likely to fluctuate during the year due to Linn's highly 	
acquisitive growth strategy and alternating use of debt and equity financing, 	
we think the run-rate adjusted debt leverage will remain above 3.5x. 	
	
In addition to interest expense, we view Linn Energy's unitholder 	
distributions as semifixed in nature. With the company's market valuation 	
heavily dependent on its ability to at least maintain (and preferably 	
increase) distributions, we believe that management will strongly oppose 	
cutting distributions, unless absolutely necessary. Adjusted distribution 	
coverage was at 1.24x year-end 2011.  	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Linn's liquidity is currently "adequate " under our criteria. 	
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:	
	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by more than 	
1.2x over the next 12 months;	
     -- As of Dec.31, 2011 the company had approximately $556 million 	
availability under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. With the 	
completion of this acquisition the borrowing base will increase to $2 billion.	
     -- Distributions of $550 million in 2012 at the rate of $2.76 per unit.	
     -- No debt maturities until 2016.	
	
The company's ample hedge positions and resulting insulation of operating cash 	
flows from market price swings further support its liquidity. We expect the 	
company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants, which include a 	
2.5x EBITDA to interest test and minimum current ratio of 1 to 1.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The rating on Linn's senior unsecured debt is 'B' (one notch below the 	
corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is '5', indicating our 	
expectation that lenders would receive modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default. 	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Linn Energy to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this 	
report.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect the company to maintain adjusted distribution 	
coverage of at least 1.1x, per the company's definition, and to maintain 	
adjusted debt/EBITDA between 3.5x to 4x, although debt leverage may peak above 	
this range due to acquisitions in the short term. We could consider a positive 	
rating action if we expect adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain below 3.5x. We 	
could consider a downgrade if debt to EBITDA exceeds 4.75x on a sustained 	
basis.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Assumptions: Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The 	
Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 	
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable	
                                        To                 From	
Linn Energy LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Positive/--	
	
New Rating	
	
Linn Energy LLC	
Linn Energy Finance Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$1.5 bil  sr nts due 2019           B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Linn Energy LLC	
Linn Energy Finance Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

