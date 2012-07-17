TEXT-S&P revises BP PLC outlook to positive

Overview -- The financial risk profile of U.K.-domiciled oil and gas major BP PLC continues to strengthen, despite ongoing material payments related to the Macondo well oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. -- Material liabilities related to the Gulf of Mexico spill remain unknown, but we assess the risk of near-term payments exceeding the amounts we assume in our base-case credit scenario as low. -- We are therefore revising the outlook on BP to positive from stable and affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on BP. -- The positive outlook reflects our view that we could upgrade BP in the next two years if the group's credit metrics continue to strengthen following the final Gulf of Mexico-related payments. Rating Action On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on U.K.-domiciled oil and gas major BP PLC to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group. Rationale The outlook revision reflects BP's strengthening financial risk profile, despite continuing material payments arising from the Macondo well oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. We see the annual payments likely declining over 2012 and 2013, while asset sales and medium-term production growth should help to improve the group's credit metrics. We forecast funds from operations (FFO) of about $25 billion-$27 billion in 2012, despite Gulf of Mexico-related cash payouts of about $5 billion. Under our base-case Brent oil price assumptions of $100 per barrel (/bbl) in the remainder of 2012, falling to $90/bbl in 2013, FFO could strengthen modestly to the upper end of the aforementioned range in 2013. This is despite our assumption of a fall in oil prices, which are balanced by lower Gulf of Mexico-related payments and BP's modestly increasing production, including from the group's relatively high-value U.S. and U.K. oil fields that are being restarted in 2012. As a result, we believe that BP's Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt could approach 50% by Dec. 31, 2012, and could remain at this level or even rise to 60% in 2013. Such an outcome depends on the size and timing of additional Gulf of Mexico-related payments, the completion of planned disposals, as well as underlying free cash flow generation. Although BP's remaining Gulf of Mexico-related payments are uncertain, our base case assumes that fines under applicable laws (including the U.S. Clean Water Act and Oil Pollution Act) could be in the order of $5 billion-$20 billion, on top of about $35 billion that BP has already paid out to date in total. Payments could be much larger, particularly if BP is found guilty of gross negligence in relation to the spill, but this is not our base-case assumption. In such a scenario, or if the U.S. Department of Justice seeks larger payments for another reason, we would see protracted litigation as more likely than we do in our base case. Our ratings assume that any further Gulf of Mexico payments materially in excess of $20 billion will be spread over a number of years. They also factor in our belief that BP's assets will remain robust and sustain positive discretionary cash flow, after cash dividends of about $5 billion and capital expenditures of up to $22 billion in the near term. BP's management has indicated that it is targeting asset disposals of up to a combined $38 billion (excluding the repayment under the share purchase agreement with Bridas Corp.) by year-end 2013, of which it has agreed or completed about $22 billion to date. These sales will be important in reducing the group's net debt to net debt plus equity to the 10%-20% range that management has indicated. This is especially true in the context of the future Gulf of Mexico-related payments, which are as yet unknown. However, we assess the risk of near-term payments exceeding the $20 billion we assume in our base-case scenario as low. Management's commitment to these asset sales remains an important rating consideration. The ratings take into account the quality and diversity of BP's asset portfolio and its strong underlying cash generation, and the group's current focus on conservative balance-sheet and treasury management. We see the group's exposure to exploration and production activities and refining risks, including volatility and high capital intensity, as industry constraints. In addition, we believe that BP is exposed to some concentrated country risks in the U.S. and Russia to a greater extent than other oil majors. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-1'. We assess BP's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and estimate that liquidity sources will cover uses by about 1.4x in the next 12 months. BP reported short-term debt of $7.9 billion and net debt of $31.2 billion on March 31, 2012. Cash was $14.1 billion on the same date. We understand that BP's liquidity sources on March 31, 2012, included: -- $14.1 billion of cash, as above, less $1.5 billion that we assume is tied to operations; -- About $26.0 billion of FFO under our $100/bbl Brent oil price scenario for 2012; -- $1.7 billion from contracted disposals (received in April 2012); and -- $6.8 billion of committed undrawn credit facilities, most of which we understand are available until March 2014. In the same period, we see the following liquidity needs: -- $7.9 billion of short-term debt; -- Up to $22.0 billion of organic capital investments; and -- About $5.0 billion of dividend payments. BP is a highly rated global corporation and owner of a massive, diversified, and marketable asset base, with still-moderate leverage. As such, we anticipate that the group will continue to enjoy access to bank and capital markets. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise the rating by one notch if BP's credit measures strengthen sustainably in the next one-to-two years, with FFO to debt of more than 50% after the final payment of the group's potentially material outstanding Gulf of Mexico commitments and completion of the planned disposals. An upgrade would also be supported by sustained strong operating performance in the future, including a return to production growth in core provinces such as the U.S. and U.K., as well as the sustained strengthening of BP's operating and safety track record. We could revise the outlook to stable if the remaining Gulf of Mexico-related cash payments in the near term are greater than the $20 billion we assume in our base case. We could also revise the outlook to stable if BP increases distributions to shareholders substantially before it has reduced its net debt-to-net debt plus equity ratio through planned asset disposals, and before it has completed most of the material Gulf of Mexico-related payments. 