TEXT-S&P raises Inter Pipeline (Corridor) ratings to 'A'

Feb 28 - Overview
-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured
debt ratings on Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc. to 'A' from 'A-'.
-- The C$1.85 billion Corridor expansion project has performed as
expected during its first year of operations.
-- In addition, the company has renewed its revolver that it used during
construction and parent Inter Pipeline Fund has injected C$460 million of
equity into the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations of stable, long-term,
contracted cash flows based on a cost-of-service methodology with high credit
quality counterparties.
-- The ratings on Inter Pipeline Fund (BBB+/Stable/--) are
unchanged.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Alberta-based Inter
Pipeline (Corridor) Inc. to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable.
The upgrade reflects our opinion of the C$1.85 billion Corridor expansion
project's performance during its first year of operations. In addition, the
company has renewed its revolver that it used during construction and parent
Inter Pipeline Fund (IPF; BBB+/Stable/--) has injected C$460 million of equity
into the company. The ratings on IPF are unchanged.
Rationale
The ratings on Corridor reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's
excellent business risk profile and a significant financial risk profile. We
believe the long-term nature of Corridor's oil sands infrastructure assets and
a sound long-term shipping agreement with high credit quality counterparties
anchor the business risk profile. Our opinion of the company's financial risk
profile reflects the predictability and stability of cash flows, which allow
for a highly leveraged capital structure.
Corridor Pipeline is a multipipe, bidirectional system, about 450 kilometers
long, that links the Athabasca Oil Sands Project (AOSP) bitumen mining and
extraction facilities in northern Alberta with its upgrader near Edmonton,
Alta. AOSP is a major integrated oil sands project that involves Shell Canada
Energy (60% interest), Chevron Canada Ltd. (20%), and Marathon Oil Canada
Corp. (20%). AOSP's Muskeg River Mine has a design capacity of 155,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of bitumen, and can recover 1.6 billion barrels; the project has
added the 100,000 bpd Jackpine Mine and upgrader expansion. The pipeline is
the sole transportation system between the mining sites and the upgrader.
Although the AOSP is a major oil sands project, it has relatively high
operating costs and lower netbacks than most conventional oil sites. Corridor
has about C$1.75 billion of reported debt outstanding.
The firm service agreement (FSA) between Corridor and the AOSP owners bolsters
the company's business risk, in our opinion. This agreement provides
long-term, highly stable cash flows and has minimal risks. In essence, the FSA
reflects traditional cost-of-service principles that provide for the recovery
of all operating costs, depreciation, taxes, and debt-financing costs, and
provide a return on equity. Each counterparty has committed to ship-or-pay
provisions in proportion to their ownership interest in the AOSP. The stable
return it provides is similar to that of other regulated pipelines in Canada.
The FSA has a 25-year term through 2028, with options for extensions.
In addition, each FSA counterparty has, in our view, high credit-quality
characteristics. The shippers include Shell Canada Energy (Shell Petroleum
N.V.guarantees obligations), Chevron Canada (Chevron Corp.guarantees obligations), and Marathon Oil Canada. We do not
rate the latter, but we believe it would have a weaker credit profile than the
other shippers. Nevertheless, we expect that even if it were to default,
Marathon's production interest in the project would continue given the
project's robust business fundamentals; and that Corridor's capital structure
could withstand a short-term interruption of payments from either of the 20%
shippers.
The Corridor expansion project was completed on time and budget, contributing
full-year cash flows in 2011. Corridor's bitumen blend capacity has increased
to 465,000 bpd from 300,000 bpd, a significant expansion that continues to
scale the pipeline capacity for growth to AOSP's production and upgrader
capacity.
We assess Corridor's financial risk profile as significant. While we would
otherwise consider the leverage target within the FSA and the resulting ratios
highly leveraged, we recognize that the agreement affords a very stable and
visible revenue and cash flow profile. In the long term, cash flows will
decline slowly, matching the gradual decline in return on equity and return of
equity to shareholders as the rate base gradually depreciates. We expect
credit metrics to be steady as the company pays down debt at the same rate.
We have separated the ratings on Corridor from those on its parent, IPF,
reflecting that Corridor is a limited-purpose operating entity. We base this
analysis on the following factors:
-- Both the FSA and financing arrangements contain several provisions
that effectively restrict mergers, investments, transactions with affiliates,
liens, indebtedness, and dispositions.
-- Corridor is not (largely) strategically or operationally linked with
any other Inter Pipeline holdings.
-- Under the FSA, the company has committed to limit its activities to
those pertaining to its existing pipeline.
-- The FSA details the consequences of a default, where the shippers can
purchase the pipeline and assume the associated financing.
Dominating Corridor's debt structure is short-term debt, consisting primarily
of a C$1.55 billion credit facility that matures in December 2015. Shippers
must approve financing and seek to minimize interest costs that they fund, and
often use short-term debt to do so.
Liquidity
Corridor's liquidity is adequate, in our view. We expect sources of liquidity
to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Our assessment of the company's liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Corridor had about C$83 million of unused capacity on its committed
credit facility as of Dec. 31, 2011 after adjusting for issuances under the
commercial paper program.
-- Other sources of funds include funds from operations (FFO) of more
than C$100 million per year.
-- Uses of liquidity include primarily distributions of about C$60
million per year and annual debt maturities.
We expect the company to continue to have sound relationships with its banks
and a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of long term stable cash flows
under the FSA's terms. Given the agreement's strength and what we consider
strong shippers, a negative rating action is unlikely. The only source of
volatility under the contract is the 30-year Government of Canada bond yield.
We do not expect this to have any rating implications, however. A positive
rating action is also unlikely without material deleveraging, which we do not
expect.
Ratings List
Ratings Raised
To From
Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc.
Corporate credit rating A/Stable/-- A-/Positive/--
Senior unsecured debt A A-
