TEXT-S&P raises Inter Pipeline (Corridor) ratings to 'A'

Feb 28 - Overview	
     -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured 	
debt ratings on Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc. to 'A' from 'A-'. 	
     -- The C$1.85 billion Corridor expansion project has performed as 	
expected during its first year of operations.	
     -- In addition, the company has renewed its revolver that it used during 	
construction and parent Inter Pipeline Fund has injected C$460 million of 	
equity into the company. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations of stable, long-term, 	
contracted cash flows based on a cost-of-service methodology with high credit 	
quality counterparties.  	
     -- The ratings on Inter Pipeline Fund (BBB+/Stable/--) are
unchanged. 	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Alberta-based Inter 	
Pipeline (Corridor) Inc. to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable.  	
	
The upgrade reflects our opinion of the C$1.85 billion Corridor expansion 	
project's performance during its first year of operations. In addition, the 	
company has renewed its revolver that it used during construction and parent 	
Inter Pipeline Fund (IPF; BBB+/Stable/--) has injected C$460 million of equity 	
into the company. The ratings on IPF are unchanged. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Corridor reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 	
excellent business risk profile and a significant financial risk profile. We 	
believe the long-term nature of Corridor's oil sands infrastructure assets and 	
a sound long-term shipping agreement with high credit quality counterparties 	
anchor the business risk profile. Our opinion of the company's financial risk 	
profile reflects the predictability and stability of cash flows, which allow 	
for a highly leveraged capital structure. 	
	
Corridor Pipeline is a multipipe, bidirectional system, about 450 kilometers 	
long, that links the Athabasca Oil Sands Project (AOSP) bitumen mining and 	
extraction facilities in northern Alberta with its upgrader near Edmonton, 	
Alta. AOSP is a major integrated oil sands project that involves Shell Canada 	
Energy (60% interest), Chevron Canada Ltd. (20%), and Marathon Oil Canada 	
Corp. (20%). AOSP's Muskeg River Mine has a design capacity of 155,000 barrels 	
per day (bpd) of bitumen, and can recover 1.6 billion barrels; the project has 	
added the 100,000 bpd Jackpine Mine and upgrader expansion. The pipeline is 	
the sole transportation system between the mining sites and the upgrader. 	
Although the AOSP is a major oil sands project, it has relatively high 	
operating costs and lower netbacks than most conventional oil sites. Corridor 	
has about C$1.75 billion of reported debt outstanding.	
	
The firm service agreement (FSA) between Corridor and the AOSP owners bolsters 	
the company's business risk, in our opinion. This agreement provides 	
long-term, highly stable cash flows and has minimal risks. In essence, the FSA 	
reflects traditional cost-of-service principles that provide for the recovery 	
of all operating costs, depreciation, taxes, and debt-financing costs, and 	
provide a return on equity. Each counterparty has committed to ship-or-pay 	
provisions in proportion to their ownership interest in the AOSP. The stable 	
return it provides is similar to that of other regulated pipelines in Canada. 	
The FSA has a 25-year term through 2028, with options for extensions.	
	
In addition, each FSA counterparty has, in our view, high credit-quality 	
characteristics. The shippers include Shell Canada Energy (Shell Petroleum 	
N.V.guarantees obligations), Chevron Canada (Chevron Corp.guarantees obligations), and Marathon Oil Canada. We do not 	
rate the latter, but we believe it would have a weaker credit profile than the 	
other shippers. Nevertheless, we expect that even if it were to default, 	
Marathon's production interest in the project would continue given the 	
project's robust business fundamentals; and that Corridor's capital structure 	
could withstand a short-term interruption of payments from either of the 20% 	
shippers.	
	
The Corridor expansion project was completed on time and budget, contributing 	
full-year cash flows in 2011. Corridor's bitumen blend capacity has increased 	
to 465,000 bpd from 300,000 bpd, a significant expansion that continues to 	
scale the pipeline capacity for growth to AOSP's production and upgrader 	
capacity.	
	
We assess Corridor's financial risk profile as significant. While we would 	
otherwise consider the leverage target within the FSA and the resulting ratios 	
highly leveraged, we recognize that the agreement affords a very stable and 	
visible revenue and cash flow profile. In the long term, cash flows will 	
decline slowly, matching the gradual decline in return on equity and return of 	
equity to shareholders as the rate base gradually depreciates. We expect 	
credit metrics to be steady as the company pays down debt at the same rate.  	
	
We have separated the ratings on Corridor from those on its parent, IPF, 	
reflecting that Corridor is a limited-purpose operating entity. We base this 	
analysis on the following factors: 	
     -- Both the FSA and financing arrangements contain several provisions 	
that effectively restrict mergers, investments, transactions with affiliates, 	
liens, indebtedness, and dispositions.	
     -- Corridor is not (largely) strategically or operationally linked with 	
any other Inter Pipeline holdings.	
     -- Under the FSA, the company has committed to limit its activities to 	
those pertaining to its existing pipeline.	
     -- The FSA details the consequences of a default, where the shippers can 	
purchase the pipeline and assume the associated financing. 	
	
Dominating Corridor's debt structure is short-term debt, consisting primarily 	
of a C$1.55 billion credit facility that matures in December 2015. Shippers 	
must approve financing and seek to minimize interest costs that they fund, and 	
often use short-term debt to do so. 	
	
Liquidity	
Corridor's liquidity is adequate, in our view. We expect sources of liquidity 	
to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Our assessment of the company's liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- Corridor had about C$83 million of unused capacity on its committed 	
credit facility as of Dec. 31, 2011 after adjusting for issuances under the 	
commercial paper program. 	
     -- Other sources of funds include funds from operations (FFO) of more 	
than C$100 million per year. 	
     -- Uses of liquidity include primarily distributions of about C$60 	
million per year and annual debt maturities.	
	
We expect the company to continue to have sound relationships with its banks 	
and a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of long term stable cash flows 	
under the FSA's terms. Given the agreement's strength and what we consider 	
strong shippers, a negative rating action is unlikely. The only source of 	
volatility under the contract is the 30-year Government of Canada bond yield. 	
We do not expect this to have any rating implications, however. A positive 	
rating action is also unlikely without material deleveraging, which we do not 	
expect. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Raised	
	
                                 To               From	
Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating         A/Stable/--      A-/Positive/--	
 Senior unsecured debt           A                A-	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

