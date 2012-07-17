版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二 22:49 BJT

LONDONWALL/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 17 London Wall 2006-1 Limited: * Moodys: London Wall 2006 - 1 Ltd ratings unaffected by recent downgrade of

Deutsche Bank acting as swap counterparty * Rpt-moodys: london wall 2006-1 ltd ratings unaffected by recent downgrade of

deutsche bank acting as swap counterparty

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐