TEXT-S&P affirms Murphy Oil ratings

Feb 28 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Murphy Oil Corp. has sold its Superior, Wisc. and Meraux, 	
La. Refineries and is evaluating the potential spin-off or sale of its U.K. 	
refinery and U.K. and U.S. retail businesses.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Murphy Oil Corp. and removing them 	
from CreditWatch. 	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Murphy will 	
maintain adjusted debt leverage of about 1x or less and funds from operations 	
(FFO) to adjusted debt of 75% or better.	
	
Rating Action	
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' 	
corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy 	
Oil. We removed these ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with 	
negative implications on July 27, 2010, following the company's announcement 	
of the planned sale of its refining and marketing assets. The outlook is 	
stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy Oil Corp. reflect the limited 	
scale of its exploration and production (E&P) operations relative to similarly 	
rated peers, somewhat buffered by a consistently strong financial performance. 	
Murphy's near-term emphasis on onshore North American resource plays should 	
offset its historical reliance on higher risk offshore exploration. Finally, 	
we currently do not expect either the potential sale of its Milford Haven 	
refinery and retail assets in the U.K. and/or the potential spin-off/sale of 	
its U.S. retail segment to affect ratings, as they are a limited contributor 	
to earnings relative to the E&P division.	
	
Murphy's has a "satisfactory" business risk profile (as our criteria define 	
the term). An overriding factor is Murphy's smaller scale of operations 	
relative to investment-grade peers. Murphy's most recent proved reserve 	
estimate for 2011 was 500 mmboe versus its 'BBB' peers size of about 600 mmboe 	
or greater. Murphy's reserves are located across several regions including 	
Malaysia, Canada, onshore U.S., the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, and Congo. 	
A significant portion of the company's production derives from interests in 	
large deepwater developments, particularly in Malaysia, the Gulf of Mexico, 	
coastal Newfoundland, and the North Sea. In particular, about 47% of 	
production in 2011 was in Malaysia. A moderate proved developed reserve life 	
of about 7.5 years should continue to improve as onshore resource plays become 	
a greater portion of reserves and production.	
	
The 2011 production decline at its Kikeh field in Malaysia, about 30% of 2011 	
production, and its impact on overall production point to the need for greater 	
diversity of reserves and are a significant factor in the company's growing 	
focus on onshore resource plays. Mechanical issues on several Kikeh wells were 	
the main driver of a 19% fall in oil production during 2011. Although much of 	
this decline was offset by increased natural gas production at its Tupper 	
field in Canada, overall production declined about 4%, the weak outlook for 	
natural gas prices limits the benefit of that growth. We expect future 	
operational results to become more consistent as Murphy shifts its focus to 	
resource plays and development drilling. In particular, Murphy's Eagle Ford, 	
Seal, and Montney plays, about 40% of planned 2012 capital spending, should 	
provide more consistent operational results. 	
	
An offset to Murphy's modest scale are the benefits from its historical focus 	
on crude oil and natural gas liquids, as well as the higher natural gas prices 	
received for its Sarawak (Malaysia) production. Murphy's estimated 2011 	
profitability of about $34 of unhedged EBIT per barrel is one of the highest 	
in the investment-grade category. Murphy's operating costs of about $17.50 per 	
barrel are also consistent with higher rated, oil-weighted peers, and support 	
its strong profitability. Murphy's all-in, leveraged costs, about $45 per 	
barrel historically, are higher than peers, but remain adequate at our 	
long-term price assumption of $70 crude oil.	
	
Murphy's "modest" financial risk reflects a history of conservative financial 	
policies. We expect adjusted debt leverage to average around 1.0x or less 	
based on Standard & Poor's long-term price assumptions of $70 per barrel crude 	
oil and $4.00 per mmbtu natural gas. Our forecast assumes Murphy would reduce 	
capital spending in a $70 price environment and that current operating costs 	
would decline as well. As a result, under our long-term assumptions, Murphy's 	
FFO to adjusted debt would remain strong, averaging 75% or greater. In 	
addition, debt to debt plus equity would remain 20% or less and EBITDAX 	
coverage of interest expense would average over 20x.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Murphy's liquidity as "strong". Our assessment of Murphy's liquidity 	
includes the following factors:	
     -- Cash on hand of $514 million as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
     -- Estimated Canadian Government securities of between $340 million to 	
$350 million as of Dec. 31.	
     -- We estimate that Murphy has all or most of its $1.5 billion credit 	
facility due 2016 available based on preliminary December 31 results.	
     -- Murphy, as do most E&P companies, has the ability to materially reduce 	
capital spending if needed, while continuing to generate cash flow.	
	
We expect Murphy to maintain strong cash and marketable security levels as a 	
buffer against its higher risk exploration strategy and its lack of hedging. 	
We also expect Murphy to remain well within its debt leverage covenant of 60%.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects expectations that Murphy will maintain adjusted 	
debt leverage of about 1x or less and FFO to adjusted debt of 75% or better. 	
In addition, we expect the Kikeh field to maintain its improved performance, 	
and that Murphy will be able to successfully accelerate growth of its onshore 	
resource plays. We could lower ratings if adjusted FFO to debt falls below 	
30%, which is not expected at our current price assumptions. An upgrade is 	
unlikely over the next 24 months given Murphy's limited scale of operations 	
relative to other investment-grade peers. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Robust Oil Prices Keep U.S. Oil And Gas Sector Largely Stable, Jan. 	
24, 2012 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable	
                                        To                 From	
Murphy Oil Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--      BBB/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB/Watch Neg	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

