TEXT-S&P rates Transurban Finance MTNs 'A-'

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'A-' foreign currency long-term issue credit rating to the proposed
Canadian dollar (C$) 250 million senior secured medium-term notes due 2019 to be
issued by Transurban Finance Co. Pty Ltd., the finance subsidiary of the
Transurban group of companies. The notes are expected to be issued under
Transurban's US$2.0 billion secured euro medium-term note program, and will form
the first series under that program. The rating is subject to a review of the
final terms of the issuance and receipt of all relevant documents.
The notes are senior secured obligations of the issuer, supported by
guarantees from the Transurban group of companies and benefit, on a pari passu
basis, from the same security package available to all other senior debt
holders. The notes have a seven-year maturity, but can be called at par from
December 2018. The proceeds from the notes issuance will be used for general
corporate purposes, including repaying some of Transurban's working capital
facilities. Transurban has no corporate and asset-level debt maturing in
fiscal year ending June 30, 2012.
AUSTRALIA
Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty. Ltd. holds Australian financial services
licence number 337565 under the Corporations Act 2001. Standard & Poor's
credit ratings and related research are not intended for and must not be
distributed to any person in Australia other than a wholesale client (as
defined in Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act).
