TEXT-S&P rates Transurban Finance MTNs 'A-'

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' foreign currency long-term issue credit rating to the proposed Canadian dollar (C$) 250 million senior secured medium-term notes due 2019 to be issued by Transurban Finance Co. Pty Ltd., the finance subsidiary of the Transurban group of companies. The notes are expected to be issued under Transurban's US$2.0 billion secured euro medium-term note program, and will form the first series under that program. The rating is subject to a review of the final terms of the issuance and receipt of all relevant documents. The notes are senior secured obligations of the issuer, supported by guarantees from the Transurban group of companies and benefit, on a pari passu basis, from the same security package available to all other senior debt holders. The notes have a seven-year maturity, but can be called at par from December 2018. The proceeds from the notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including repaying some of Transurban's working capital facilities. Transurban has no corporate and asset-level debt maturing in fiscal year ending June 30, 2012.