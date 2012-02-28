版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 29日 星期三 06:50 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Burlington Northern Santa Fe notes 'BBB+'

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BBB+' rating to Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC's (BNSF's) $625
million senior unsecured debentures due 2022 and $625 million senior unsecured
debentures due 2042. BNSF will use proceeds from the debt issuance for general
corporate purposes including working capital, capital expenditures, the
repayment of outstanding debt, and distributions. 	
	
The ratings on BNSF reflect the company's strong competitive position in the 	
low-risk U.S. freight railroad industry, solid earnings, and cash flow 	
generation. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies, as 	
well as the capital intensity of the industry, partially offset these 	
strengths. The ratings also incorporate a one-notch credit for potential 	
support from its higher-rated parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK; 	
AA+/Negative/A-1+), although BRK does not guarantee BNSF's debt. As of the 12 	
months ended Dec. 31, 2011, BNSF maintained a debt-to-capital ratio in the 	
mid-30% range and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 	
about 35%. Debt to capital declined (previously in the 50%-55% range) due to a 	
purchase accounting adjustment following its acquisition by BRK in 2010, so 	
the ratio isn't comparable with those of other large U.S. rails.	
	
Over the next several quarters, we expect BNSF to continue to benefit from 	
gradually rising volumes, cost savings, and stable prices. We expect BNSF's 	
internally generated cash flow to remain well in excess of capital 	
expenditures and working capital needs. We also expect BNSF to continue to use 	
free operating cash flow to pay dividends to Berkshire Hathaway. We consider a 	
downgrade unlikely, given BNSF's flexibility to retain free cash flow if 	
necessary to preserve its financial profile. However, we could lower the 	
ratings if the financial profile weakens as a result of greater-than-expected 	
shareholder rewards resulting in FFO to total debt consistently less than 25%. 	
Although less likely, we could raise the ratings if increased earnings result 	
in FFO to total debt rising sustainably to more than 45%.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Credit FAQ: What's Ahead For The Railroad Sector In 2012?, Dec. 8, 2011	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                 BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
Rating Assigned	
 Senior unsecured	
  $1.25 bil. notes due 2022 and 2042     BBB+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐