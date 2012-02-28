TEXT-S&P rates Burlington Northern Santa Fe notes 'BBB+'

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BBB+' rating to Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC's (BNSF's) $625
million senior unsecured debentures due 2022 and $625 million senior unsecured
debentures due 2042. BNSF will use proceeds from the debt issuance for general
corporate purposes including working capital, capital expenditures, the
repayment of outstanding debt, and distributions.
The ratings on BNSF reflect the company's strong competitive position in the
low-risk U.S. freight railroad industry, solid earnings, and cash flow
generation. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies, as
well as the capital intensity of the industry, partially offset these
strengths. The ratings also incorporate a one-notch credit for potential
support from its higher-rated parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK;
AA+/Negative/A-1+), although BRK does not guarantee BNSF's debt. As of the 12
months ended Dec. 31, 2011, BNSF maintained a debt-to-capital ratio in the
mid-30% range and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of
about 35%. Debt to capital declined (previously in the 50%-55% range) due to a
purchase accounting adjustment following its acquisition by BRK in 2010, so
the ratio isn't comparable with those of other large U.S. rails.
Over the next several quarters, we expect BNSF to continue to benefit from
gradually rising volumes, cost savings, and stable prices. We expect BNSF's
internally generated cash flow to remain well in excess of capital
expenditures and working capital needs. We also expect BNSF to continue to use
free operating cash flow to pay dividends to Berkshire Hathaway. We consider a
downgrade unlikely, given BNSF's flexibility to retain free cash flow if
necessary to preserve its financial profile. However, we could lower the
ratings if the financial profile weakens as a result of greater-than-expected
shareholder rewards resulting in FFO to total debt consistently less than 25%.
Although less likely, we could raise the ratings if increased earnings result
in FFO to total debt rising sustainably to more than 45%.
RATINGS LIST
Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Rating Assigned
Senior unsecured
$1.25 bil. notes due 2022 and 2042 BBB+
