公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二 23:13 BJT

CLEANHARBORS/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 17 Clean Harbors Inc : * Moodys says upsize of Clean harbors senior unsecured note offer has no

ratings impact * Rpt-moodys says upsize of clean harbors senior unsecured note offer has no

ratings impact

