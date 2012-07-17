版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 01:09 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms MasterCard ratings at 'A-/A-2'

Overview
     -- MasterCard Inc. has agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to 
settle its U.S. merchant class multi-district interchange litigation (MDL) 
claim; MasterCard has also reached an agreement in principle to settle all 
claims brought by the individual merchant plaintiffs.
     -- As a result, we are affirming our long- and short-term counterparty 
credit ratings on MasterCard at 'A-/A-2'.
     -- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade once the 
court approves the MOU and the settlement becomes final. We expect a decision 
by the court in about the fourth quarter of this year. 
     -- We will review the ratings of MasterCard for a potential upgrade after 
the MOU has been approved by the court.
     -- We expect the company to continue to post robust profitability metrics 
while maintaining excellent liquidity and capital levels.

Rating Action
On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and 
short-term counterparty credit ratings on MasterCard at 'A-/A-2'. The outlook 
is positive.


Rationale
MasterCard (as well as Visa) announced on July 13 that it has agreed to a 
memorandum of understanding (MOU) to settle the current U.S. merchant class 
members multi-district interchange litigation claims (MDL). MasterCard has 
also reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the 
individual merchant plaintiffs. MasterCard's share of the cash portion of the 
settlements will total $790 million on a pre-tax basis. This is $20 million 
higher than the charge it had previously recorded in its fourth-quarter 2011 
financial statements. 

The settlement agreement also includes an eight-month reduction in credit 
interchange by 10 basis points for U.S. merchant class members. Finally, the 
agreement also requires MasterCard (and Visa) to meet with merchant buying 
groups that seek to negotiate interchange rates.

We believe that if the court approves the MOU, this would remove significant 
financial uncertainty at a cost that the company is able to absorb easily, and 
that is in line with MasterCard's previous estimations. Because a potential, 
material charge resulting from the merchant litigation has so far been 
negatively reflected in our ratings on MasterCard, a removal of that 
uncertainty while the company maintains its current financial strength would 
likely cause us to upgrade MasterCard by one notch to 'A'. 

In addition, the eight-month reduction in credit interchange by 10 basis 
points, which is part of the MOU, is at the lower end of our expectations and 
does not change the company's business risk or financial risk profiles 
materially. However, the requirement to meet with U.S. merchant buying groups 
to negotiate interchange rates could present a welcome opportunity for the 
merchants to attempt to reduce said rates and, in extension, the profit margin 
for card-issuing banks and their service providers such as MasterCard and 
Visa. 

Standard & Poor's ratings on MasterCard are based on the company's strong 
brand name and No. 2 global market share position in electronic 
payments--important factors behind its ability to generate consistently strong 
cash flows, even during economic downturns. 

MasterCard is a globally recognized firm that provides transaction processing 
for credit and debit cards carrying its brand, guarantees settlement between 
customers, and provides other payment-related services. Its customers are 
principally financial institutions--mostly banks--that are authorized to 
participate in the MasterCard network.

The company guarantees the settlement of payments between its customers, so it 
is exposed to the fragility of the global banking system. Credit exposure is 
becoming increasingly concentrated among a handful of large banks, but these 
tend to be highly rated institutions. We believe MasterCard adequately manages 
its credit-risk exposure, and credit losses have so far been negligible. In 
addition, this concentration among card issuers has shifted bargaining power 
away from MasterCard and constrains the ratings.

In our view, MasterCard's operating performance and cash-flow generation 
remained strong during the recent global economic recession. This consistent 
and strong cash-flow generation is an important factor in our ratings. 

MasterCard's business is highly scalable, so its operating performance 
benefits from strong secular growth in gross dollar volume and the number of 
transactions processed through its systems. We believe the company can 
continue to add scale without increasing operating expenses significantly.

The company has been subject to a number of high-profile lawsuits that 
presented uncertain financial impacts in the event of adverse judgments. 
Including the settlements with American Express and Discover, there now seems 
to be potential that, from a financial perspective, MasterCard might have been 
able to deal with some of its most harmful legal cases. The company's 
vulnerability to lawsuits and regulatory challenges continue to constrain our 
ratings on MasterCard, especially as it relates to any potential adverse 
changes to the company's business model and products which, we believe, could 
affect its future profitability.

We consider the company's strong tangible equity base in relation to its risk 
exposures as a rating strength. After taking a hit in 2008 from the American 
Express and Discover litigation settlement charges, MasterCard significantly 
restored common equity by retaining earnings. We believe the strong cash flow 
that MasterCard produces supports healthy quarterly earnings retention and 
will allow the company to manage the potential charge as described above. 

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade once the court 
approves the MOU and the settlement becomes final. We expect a decision by the 
court in about the fourth quarter of this year. 

In the unlikely event that the court does not approve the MOU, we could lower 
the ratings should adverse court rulings or regulatory actions regarding 
interchange fees, or the concentrated powers of a few very large banks, 
fundamentally alter the company's business model or materially affect future 
profitability. Furthermore, if the company incurs a larger-than-expected 
liability to settle the interchange litigation, which materially weakens its 
current strong financial profile, we could also lower the ratings. Moreover, 
we could lower the ratings if there is a substantial increase in credit risk 
among MasterCard's concentrated bank counterparties. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On MasterCard Inc. Revised To Positive From Stable; 'A-/A-2' 
Ratings Affirmed On Settlement-Related Charges, Feb. 3, 2012
     -- MasterCard Inc. To Acquire Travelex's Prepaid Card Business In An 
All-Cash Transaction; Rating Unaffected, Dec. 9, 2010
     -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And 
Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

MasterCard Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Positive/A-2    



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐