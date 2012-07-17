TEXT-S&P affirms MasterCard ratings at 'A-/A-2'

Overview -- MasterCard Inc. has agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to settle its U.S. merchant class multi-district interchange litigation (MDL) claim; MasterCard has also reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the individual merchant plaintiffs. -- As a result, we are affirming our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on MasterCard at 'A-/A-2'. -- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade once the court approves the MOU and the settlement becomes final. We expect a decision by the court in about the fourth quarter of this year. -- We will review the ratings of MasterCard for a potential upgrade after the MOU has been approved by the court. -- We expect the company to continue to post robust profitability metrics while maintaining excellent liquidity and capital levels. Rating Action On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on MasterCard at 'A-/A-2'. The outlook is positive. Rationale MasterCard (as well as Visa) announced on July 13 that it has agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to settle the current U.S. merchant class members multi-district interchange litigation claims (MDL). MasterCard has also reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims brought by the individual merchant plaintiffs. MasterCard's share of the cash portion of the settlements will total $790 million on a pre-tax basis. This is $20 million higher than the charge it had previously recorded in its fourth-quarter 2011 financial statements. The settlement agreement also includes an eight-month reduction in credit interchange by 10 basis points for U.S. merchant class members. Finally, the agreement also requires MasterCard (and Visa) to meet with merchant buying groups that seek to negotiate interchange rates. We believe that if the court approves the MOU, this would remove significant financial uncertainty at a cost that the company is able to absorb easily, and that is in line with MasterCard's previous estimations. Because a potential, material charge resulting from the merchant litigation has so far been negatively reflected in our ratings on MasterCard, a removal of that uncertainty while the company maintains its current financial strength would likely cause us to upgrade MasterCard by one notch to 'A'. In addition, the eight-month reduction in credit interchange by 10 basis points, which is part of the MOU, is at the lower end of our expectations and does not change the company's business risk or financial risk profiles materially. However, the requirement to meet with U.S. merchant buying groups to negotiate interchange rates could present a welcome opportunity for the merchants to attempt to reduce said rates and, in extension, the profit margin for card-issuing banks and their service providers such as MasterCard and Visa. Standard & Poor's ratings on MasterCard are based on the company's strong brand name and No. 2 global market share position in electronic payments--important factors behind its ability to generate consistently strong cash flows, even during economic downturns. MasterCard is a globally recognized firm that provides transaction processing for credit and debit cards carrying its brand, guarantees settlement between customers, and provides other payment-related services. Its customers are principally financial institutions--mostly banks--that are authorized to participate in the MasterCard network. The company guarantees the settlement of payments between its customers, so it is exposed to the fragility of the global banking system. Credit exposure is becoming increasingly concentrated among a handful of large banks, but these tend to be highly rated institutions. We believe MasterCard adequately manages its credit-risk exposure, and credit losses have so far been negligible. In addition, this concentration among card issuers has shifted bargaining power away from MasterCard and constrains the ratings. In our view, MasterCard's operating performance and cash-flow generation remained strong during the recent global economic recession. This consistent and strong cash-flow generation is an important factor in our ratings. MasterCard's business is highly scalable, so its operating performance benefits from strong secular growth in gross dollar volume and the number of transactions processed through its systems. We believe the company can continue to add scale without increasing operating expenses significantly. The company has been subject to a number of high-profile lawsuits that presented uncertain financial impacts in the event of adverse judgments. Including the settlements with American Express and Discover, there now seems to be potential that, from a financial perspective, MasterCard might have been able to deal with some of its most harmful legal cases. The company's vulnerability to lawsuits and regulatory challenges continue to constrain our ratings on MasterCard, especially as it relates to any potential adverse changes to the company's business model and products which, we believe, could affect its future profitability. We consider the company's strong tangible equity base in relation to its risk exposures as a rating strength. After taking a hit in 2008 from the American Express and Discover litigation settlement charges, MasterCard significantly restored common equity by retaining earnings. We believe the strong cash flow that MasterCard produces supports healthy quarterly earnings retention and will allow the company to manage the potential charge as described above. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade once the court approves the MOU and the settlement becomes final. We expect a decision by the court in about the fourth quarter of this year. In the unlikely event that the court does not approve the MOU, we could lower the ratings should adverse court rulings or regulatory actions regarding interchange fees, or the concentrated powers of a few very large banks, fundamentally alter the company's business model or materially affect future profitability. Furthermore, if the company incurs a larger-than-expected liability to settle the interchange litigation, which materially weakens its current strong financial profile, we could also lower the ratings. Moreover, we could lower the ratings if there is a substantial increase in credit risk among MasterCard's concentrated bank counterparties. Related Criteria And Research -- Outlook On MasterCard Inc. Revised To Positive From Stable; 'A-/A-2' Ratings Affirmed On Settlement-Related Charges, Feb. 3, 2012 -- MasterCard Inc. To Acquire Travelex's Prepaid Card Business In An All-Cash Transaction; Rating Unaffected, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed MasterCard Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.