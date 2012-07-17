版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 01:31 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Lennar proposed snr unsecured note offering

July 17 Moody's assigns a B2 rating to Lennar's proposed senior unsecured note offering

