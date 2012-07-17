TEXT-S&P says Goldman Sachs ratings unaffected by Q2 results

July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2) are not immediately affected by the company's fair second-quarter earnings. Goldman reported Standard & Poor's adjusted pretax earnings of $1.4 billion in the second quarter, down from the $3.4 billion profit in the previous quarter and $1.5 billion in second-quarter 2011. Investment banking revenue improved 4% from the first quarter but was down from second-quarter 2011. Financial advisory revenues declined 26% from second-quarter 2011 because fewer mergers and acquisitions were completed, and equity underwriting also declined as a result of lower volume. But debt underwriting volume was up, and the overall backlog of advisory deals improved versus the first quarter. Fixed income trading results declined 37% from the first quarter but were 37% higher than second-quarter 2011, partly because of better mortgage and commodities results. But wider credit spreads and lower volumes depressed results compared with the first quarter. Equities revenues were down versus the prior quarter and year, reflecting falling markets and volumes, plus higher volatility. We expect trading revenues to decline somewhat in the second half of 2012; contagion risks from Europe could also influence results. Direct exposure to Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain remains modest. Lower equity prices and wider credit spreads hurt results in the firm's investing and lending business, and revenues were down sharply versus the prior quarter and year. Investment management results improved somewhat over prior quarters because of higher incentive fees, and managed funds saw net inflows. The company's accrued compensation expenses remained at 44% of revenues--consistent with its quarterly accruals in 2011. Noncompensation expenses declined from the previous quarter, reflecting ongoing cost-cutting initiatives that include a headcount reduction. The company also increased its annual expense reduction target by $500 million. Goldman's Tier 1 common (Basel I) ratio was 13.1%, up from 12.9% in the previous quarter. The company's estimated Basel III Tier 1 common ratio remained roughly 8% at the end of the quarter. Goldman continued its share repurchase activity during the quarter. Its payout ratio for the first half of 2012 was about 75%. We expect capital, based on Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital ratio, to improve modestly in 2012, despite a higher dividend and additional share repurchases. The company's excess liquidity was $175 billion at the end of the quarter, slightly above first-quarter levels. We expect Goldman to maintain high liquidity given its wholesale funding profile. The negative rating outlook on Goldman partially reflects the negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating. We incorporate two notches of uplift into the issuer credit rating on Goldman to reflect our expectation that the U.S. government would provide extraordinary support in a crisis. Therefore, if we were to lower the sovereign rating on the U.S., we would also lower the issuer credit rating on Goldman. We will continue to assess the potential impact of stress in the eurozone and the associated risks of contagion on Goldman's funding and liquidity, as well as the effect of regulatory changes on the franchise.