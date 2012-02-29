TEXT-S&P raises Helix Energy Solutions Group ratings

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its
senior secured debt ratings on Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.
to 'BB' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. We
simultaneously revised its recovery rating on these issues to '1', indicating
the expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default, from '2'.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on Helix's senior
unsecured debt to 'B' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) from
'B-'. We revised the recovery ratings on these issues to '5', indicating our
expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default,
from '6'.
The revised recovery rating reflects changes to Helix's reserve values
following a company-provided PV-10 report using year-end 2011 reserve values
at our stressed price assumptions of $45 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude oil and $4.00 per million British Thermal Units (BTU) of Henry Hub
natural gas. The rating action also considers Helix's intention to pay down
$200 million of senior unsecured debt through proceeds from its term loan and
revolver. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Helix
to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
The corporate credit rating on Helix reflects the short reserve life
associated with the company's exploration and production (E&P) assets in the
Gulf of Mexico, an aggressive capital spending program, and its exposure to
the historically cyclical oil and gas industry. Ratings also reflect Helix's
adequate liquidity profile and some operating diversity provided through its
core contracting services business as well as its E&P segment.
RATINGS LIST
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Ratings Raised; Recovery Ratings Revised
To From
Senior secured debt BB BB-
Recovery rating 1 2
Senior unsecured debt to B B-
Recovery rating 5 6