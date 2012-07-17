版本:
S&P rates Queen Street VI Re notes 'B(sf)'

July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'B(sf)' issue credit rating to the principal-at-risk notes issued by Queen
Street VI Re Ltd., sponsored by Munich Reinsurance Co. (Munich Re;
AA-/Stable/--).

The notes will be exposed on a per-occurrence basis to major North Atlantic 
hurricane risk in selected states within the U.S. between Aug. 1, 2012, and 
March 31, 2015 (nearly three full hurricane seasons), and major European 
windstorms between October 2012 and March 2015 (three full windstorm seasons, 
as modeled by AIR Worldwide Corp.).

The rating is based on the lower of the implied rating on the catastrophe risk 
('B'), the rating on the assets in the collateral account ('AAAm'), and the 
risk of nonpayment by the ceding insurer ('AA-').

Queen Street VI Re Ltd. is a Bermuda exempted company registered under the 
Bermuda Insurance Act 1978 as a special purpose insurer as of June 25, 2012. 
All of the issuer's issued and outstanding share capital is held pursuant to 
the terms of a declaration of trust by Codan Trust Co., as trustee of The 
Queen Street VI Re Limited Purpose Trust. Queen Street VI's business will 
consist solely of the issuance of the notes and the entering into and 
performance of the retrocession contract and related agreements and activities.

Munich Re is the cedant to the retrocession contract. It is the principal 
operating company and the ultimate holding company for a group of affiliated 
companies (the Munich Re Group). Munich Re transacts insurance and reinsurance 
business worldwide and is one of the largest global reinsurers in terms of 
premiums written and capital.

