TEXT-S&P rates Endeavour International

Overview -- U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Endeavour International Corp. has reserves and production in the U.K. North Sea and onshore U.S. -- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company. -- We are assigning our 'CCC' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to Endeavour's $350 million first-lien notes. We are assigning our 'CCC' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to Endeavour's $150 million second-lien notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Endeavour will maintain adequate liquidity. Rating Action On July 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' corporate credit rating to Houston-based Endeavour International Corp. (Endeavour). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to Endeavour's $350 million first-lien notes due 2018. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. We also assigned our 'CCC' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to Endeavour's $150 million second-lien notes due 2018. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. The company used the proceeds from its bond offering (which were recently released from escrow) to acquire assets in the North Sea from ConocoPhillips (A/Stable/A-1) and to repay its senior term loan. Rationale The ratings on Endeavour reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly levered" financial risk. The ratings on Endeavour incorporate its small reserve and production base, its geographic focus on the North Sea, and its participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry. The ratings on the company also reflect its strong reserve replacement metrics and liquidity that should enable the company to fund its 2012 and 2013 capital expenditures. In addition, given the current price of hydrocarbons, it is highly favorable that the company's reserves are focused on oil and the majority of its gas assets are in the North Sea, which has much higher natural gas prices than natural gas in the U.S. We view Endeavour's financial risk as "highly levered". To forecast credit protection measures, Standard & Poor's uses a price assumption for Brent oil (Brent) of $100 per barrel (bbl) in 2012, $90/bbl in 2013, and $80/bbl thereafter. Our assumption for Henry Hub natural gas is $2.00 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) in 2012, $2.75/Mcf in 2013, and $3.50/Mcf thereafter. Although the company's natural gas production is almost entirely tied to U.S. natural gas prices, once the company's Greater Rochelle field comes on-line at the end of 2012 it will receive significant natural gas production that is exposed to U.K. natural gas prices, which are currently about $9 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe). We expect annual production to increase to 4.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2012, of which 70% will be Brent, 20% will be U.S. natural gas, and the balance will be U.K. natural gas. In 2013, we expect annual production to increase approximately 95% to 8.3 mmboe, of which 60% will be Brent, 15% will be U.S. natural gas, and the balance will be U.K. natural gas. The strong growth in production in 2013 versus 2012 is due to a full year of production of the acquired assets from ConocoPhillips as well as the additional production from the Baccus and Greater Rochelle fields. Considering Endeavour's hedges, we forecast EBITDA will be approximately $200 million and $350 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Based on our assumptions, we expect that year-end 2012 and 2013 debt to EBITDA will be 3.5x and 2.5x, respectively. In addition, we expect interest coverage will be approximately 3.0x to 4.0x for the next 12 months. We believe the company will have negative free cash flow of about $75 million in 2012. However, in 2013 we expect Endeavour to have approximately $50 million of positive free cash flow. Standard & Poor's classifies Endeavour's business profile as "vulnerable". As of year-end 2011, the company's proved reserves were 22.7 mmboe and the properties that the company acquired (including the Maculloch and Nicol fields, which we expect to close soon) from ConocoPhillips contained approximately 19.5 mmboe of proved reserves. Pro forma for the acquisition, total proved reserves are 42.3 mmboe (55% oil, 45% proved developed), which is a relatively small reserve base. We view it as favorable that the company's assets are more weighted toward Brent oil and North Sea natural gas given the current price for hydrocarbons. Pro forma for the acquisition, proved reserve life approached nine years but was approximately four years on a proved developed basis. Endeavour expects most of its growth for the remainder of 2012 to come from the Apache-operated Bacchus field in the U.K. North Sea. The Bacchus field is significant for Endeavour as the company expects the field to add approximately 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day once it ramps up production. The first well came online in the second quarter of 2012 with the remaining two wells to come on line late this year and in early 2013. The U.K. North Sea remains the priority for Endeavour in 2012. We expect capital expenditures will total $175 million to $200 million with approximately $150 million budgeted for the North Sea, specifically the Greater Rochelle Development, the Bacchus field, and the Alba field. Nonetheless, the company has interests and acreage in various U.S. plays, particularly the Haynesville and Marcellus. Although those two plays have helped diversify Endeavour's reserves and production, they tend to be natural gas-heavy, which, amid currently poor natural gas prices, is unlikely to help significantly with cash flow in the near term. Reserve replacement has been favorable for Endeavour, with a good three-year average from all sources of 487%. The company is able to grow organically, with three-year internal reserve replacements (including revisions) of 637%. Endeavour does not operate many of its producing fields. As a result, the company has less control over the timing and development efforts, including capital spending and operating costs. Cash costs (lease-operating expense, production taxes, general and administrative expense) of about $3.97/mcfe in the first quarter of 2012 were slightly higher than average for E&P companies we rate in the 'B' category because of higher-than-normal general and administrative expense. Endeavour's three-year all-source finding and development costs were approximately $3.15/ mcfe, which was average for E&P companies we rate in the 'B' category. Liquidity We view Endeavour's liquidity as "adequate". Endeavour entered into a revolving credit facility in April 2012 with Cyan Partners, which matures in October 2013. Endeavour recently increased the size of the facility to $100 million following the close of the Alba field acquisition. The company has no available capacity on their revolver, as it drew the maximum available on its facility after it increased the size. Pro forma for the company's draw on its revolving credit facility, the purchase of the Alba field and completion of its recent $60 million equity offering, the company had $188 million of cash. We estimate that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by greater than 1.2x. Uses of liquidity include $150 million to $175 million of capital expenditures over the next 12 months, approximately $10 million of debt amortization, and about $10 million of remaining acquisition cost relating to the Maculloch and Nicol fields. Sources of liquidity include funds from operations of about $175 million and its $188 million pro forma cash balance. We also believe that the company would be able to cut back on capital spending associated with its Rochelle development if it needed to maintain sufficient liquidity. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Endeavour to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Endeavour will significantly increase production with the incremental production from its Bacchus and Greater Rochelle projects and maintain adequate liquidity. An upgrade is possible if Endeavour can increase its relatively small reserve base while maintaining its liquidity. We would consider upgrading the company if it successfully brings its remaining Baccus wells (one of three wells currently online) and Greater Rochelle field on line and increases reserves to greater than 50 mmboe while increasing the percentage of proved developed reserves to greater than 60%. We could lower the rating if, contrary to our expectation, liquidity falls below $50 million. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Stable Endeavour International Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$350 mil first priority nts due 2018 CCC Recovery Rating 6 US$150 mil 12.00% Sec Priority nts due 2018 CCC Recovery Rating 6