版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 04:57 BJT

ITALIANINSURANCEGROUPS/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 17 Three Italian insurance groups: * Moodys downgrades the ratings of three Italian insurance groups * Moodys downgrades ratings of Assicurazioni Generali SpA , allianz spa, Unipol Assicurazioni SpA

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐