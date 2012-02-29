TEXT-S&P rates New Enterprise Stone & Lime notes 'B-'

Overview
-- U.S. aggregates and road construction company New Enterprise Stone &
Lime has launched $250 million in new senior secured notes and a new $170
million asset-based revolving credit facility due 2017 to refinance its
existing bank loans and revolving credit facility.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating
to the new proposed notes and placing all our ratings on New Enterprise on
CreditWatch with negative implications pending the outcome of the company's
refinancing plans.
-- If the transaction is completed as proposed, we would likely affirm
the 'B-' corporate credit rating and issue-level rating on the new notes and,
at the same time, lower the rating on the company's existing $250 million 11%
senior unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'B-'.
-- If the planned transaction does not close, we are likely to lower the
corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B-' to reflect constrained liquidity
given the existing lack of cushion under bank covenants, as well as the
maturity if the company's existing revolving credit facility in less than one
year.
Rating Action
On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Pennsylvania--based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc., including our 'B-'
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating to the proposed $250
million of senior secured notes due 2018 with a recovery rating of '3',
indicating that lenders could expect meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of
principal in the event of a default.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing follows New Enterprise's announcement that it plans to
enter into a new $170 million asset-based revolving credit facility due 2017
and also issue $250 million of 13% senior secured notes due 2018.
Based on our initial analysis, we have determined that if the transaction is
completed as currently proposed, we would affirm our 'B-' corporate credit
rating following the closing of the transaction. We would also lower the
rating on the company's $250 million 11% senior unsecured notes due 2018 to
'CCC' from 'B-', given the increased amount of senior obligations, which would
reduce recovery prospects for this issue. The rating and stable outlook would
reflect the fact that the company would not have any significant maturities
until 2017, when its asset-based lending facility matures. In addition, we are
projecting that the company will maintain "adequate" liquidity (as defined by
our criteria) during this period, given projected availability under its new
credit line and the lack of financial ratio covenant requirements in the
proposed capital structure.
However, should the proposed transaction fail to close, it is likely that we
would lower the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B-', given the
likelihood of constrained liquidity due to lack of cushion under financial
ratio covenants in the existing bank term loan credit agreements. The lower
rating would also reflect heightened refinancing risk associated with the
maturity of the existing revolving credit facility in less than one year in
January 2013.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor New Enterprise's
progress in completing the proposed transaction. If the company successfully
refinances its bank debt and closes on its new revolving credit facilities, we
would likely affirm our current 'B-' corporate credit rating as described
above. If the transaction is not completed as planned, we would likely lower
corporate credit and issue-level ratings to the 'CCC' category.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008.
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Neg B-
Recovery Rating 4 4
New Ratings
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.
Senior Secured
US$250 mil 12.% sr secd nts due 2018 B-
Recovery Rating 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.