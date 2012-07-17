TEXT-S&P rates Collateralized CP II Co notes 'A-1 (sf)'

OVERVIEW -- Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co. LLC is a special-purpose vehicle established to issue interest-bearing and discount U.S. dollar-denominated notes with maturities of up to 397 days. Proceeds from the note sale will be used to purchase eligible types of financial assets under a repurchase agreement with JP Morgan Securities LLC. -- We assigned our 'A-1 (sf)' short-term rating to the notes. -- The rating reflects, among other things, our view of the program's legal risks and structure and the note issuance tests. July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1 (sf)' short-term rating to the U.S. dollar-denominated notes issued on a continuously offered basis by Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co. LLC (CCP II). The assigned rating reflects our view of: -- The program's legal structure including the intended bankruptcy remote status of CCP II, the note issuer; -- The repurchase agreement between CCP II and JP Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS; 'A+/A-1'), the terms of which require JPMS to pay CCP II an amount equal to the principal and interest accrued on the outstanding notes on or before their respective maturity dates; -- Note issuance tests that restrict the CCP II note maturity dates and amounts to no greater than the dates and amounts that can be fully supported by the repurchase agreement; and -- Global Securitization Services LLC's (GSS'; not rated) and JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.'s (JPMB's; 'A+/A-1') abilities to carry out their respective duties as program administrator and sub-administrator. PROGRAM DESCRIPTION CCP II is a bankruptcy-remote, special-purpose, limited liability company established under New York law to issue U.S. dollar-denominated short-term notes. The notes can be issued at a discount, or bear interest at a fixed-rate, with maturities of up to 397 days. CCP II will use the proceeds from the note issuances to purchase financial assets under the repurchase agreement with JPMS. Eligible financial assets include U.S. treasuries, U.S. treasury STRIPS (separate trading of registered interest and principal securities), government sponsored enterprises and federal agencies bonds, mortgage backed-securities, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, money market and municipal securities, private-label mortgage-backed and commercial mortgage securities, and cash. The financial assets will be pledged as the underlying collateral and held by JPMB as the third party custodian. In our review of the program documents, we considered, among other things, the program's legal and structural characteristics and terms that require that the interest and principal that will become due on the notes to be fully supported by the repurchase agreement. Since the notes are intended to be fully supported based on the repurchase agreement with JPMS, we did not evaluate the sufficiency of the financial assets; instead, we linked the 'A-1 (sf)' rating on the notes to the rating on JPMS. Therefore, changes to our rating on the notes can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on JPMS. CCP II is a Delaware limited liability company, and its sole member is GSS Holdings (CCP II) Inc., in accordance with CCP II's formation documents. GSS serves as the administrative agent for the program, and JPMB serves as the administrative sub-agent. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. 