TEXT-S&P: Eagle Rock Energy increase note issue

July 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Eagle Rock Energy Partners L.P.'s (B/Stable/--) July 10, 2012 upsizing of its existing notes offering by $250 million instead of issuing a similar quantity of notes under a completely separate offering would not affect the 'B' rating on the notes. We will treat the new notes offered and the existing notes as a single class of securities under the indenture. Immediately following the issuance of the new notes, the partnership will have $550 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding notes with a maturity in 2019. The partnership intends to use proceeds from the unsecured notes to pay down outstanding borrowings under its credit facility. Pro forma for the issuance, we expect the company's debt to EBITDA ratio will be below 4x over the next year, however, there could be some volatility in these cash flows depending on market conditions. Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership Eagle Rock Energy Partners engages in midstream energy businesses (including gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas; fractionating and transporting natural gas liquids; and crude oil logistics and marketing) and upstream energy businesses (including developing and producing interests in oil and natural gas). RELATED RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012