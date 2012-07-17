版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 05:21 BJT

CASSACENTRALEBANCA/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 17 Cassa Centrale Banca Credito Cooperativo del Nord Est SpA: * Moodys downgrades Cassa Centrale banca to baa3 from a3; outlook negative * Rpt-moodys downgrades cassa centrale banca to baa3 from a3; outlook negative

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐