TEXT-S&P rates Claire's Stores notes

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is
maintaining the 'B' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on U.S. specialty
retailer Claire's Stores Inc.'s first-lien notes due 2019. They remain unchanged
after the company's announcement of a $100 million add-on (which the company had
upsized from $50 million) to its existing first-lien notes. The total size of
the first-lien notes is $500 million. 	
According to the company, it will use the proceeds to reduce outstanding 	
indebtedness under its existing term loan. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Claire's Stores Inc.	
Corporate Credit Rating            B-/Stable/--	
Senior secured	
 $500 mil 8.7% first-lien notes    B	
   Recovery Rating                 2

