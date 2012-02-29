TEXT-S&P rates Claire's Stores notes

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is
maintaining the 'B' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating on U.S. specialty
retailer Claire's Stores Inc.'s first-lien notes due 2019. They remain unchanged
after the company's announcement of a $100 million add-on (which the company had
upsized from $50 million) to its existing first-lien notes. The total size of
the first-lien notes is $500 million.
According to the company, it will use the proceeds to reduce outstanding
indebtedness under its existing term loan.
RATINGS LIST
Claire's Stores Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
Senior secured
$500 mil 8.7% first-lien notes B
Recovery Rating 2