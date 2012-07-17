版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 05:28 BJT

MEDIOCREDITOTRENTINO/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 17 Mediocredito Trentino Alto Adige SpA: * Moodys downgrades Mediocredito Trentino Alto Adige to baa2 ; outlook

negative * Moodys cuts Mediocredito Trentino Alto Adige to baa2 from baa1

