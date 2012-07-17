版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 05:34 BJT

CASSACENTRALERAIFFEISEN/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 17 Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen dell Alto Adige SpA: * Moodys downgrades Cassa Centrale raiffeisen to baa3 from a3; outlook

negative

