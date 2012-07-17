CASSACENTRALERAIFFEISEN/BRIEF (URGENT)

US STOCKS-Dow tops 21,000 after Trump speech, rate hike talk
* Indexes up: Dow 1.64 pct, S&P 1.49 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
July 17 Cassa Centrale Raiffeisen dell Alto Adige SpA: * Moodys downgrades Cassa Centrale raiffeisen to baa3 from a3; outlook
negative * Rpt-moodys downgrades cassa centrale raiffeisen to baa3 from a3; outlook
negative
* Indexes up: Dow 1.64 pct, S&P 1.49 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
* Intend to eliminate 80-100 positions, including frontline and supervisory roles, in Philadelphia over the next few months Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.