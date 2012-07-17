版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 05:54 BJT

visamastercard/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 17 Visa Inc , MasterCard : * Moodys: credit card settlement is credit positive for Visa, MasterCard * Rpt-moodys: credit card settlement is credit positive for visa, mastercard

