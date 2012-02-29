TEXT-S&P says Verizon ratings unaffected by financial results

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Verizon Communications Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) are not
immediately affected by the company's 2011 audited financial results, which
included a $3 billion year-over-year increase in the underfunded pension and
OPEB liabilities, adjusted for future tax benefits.
The increase mostly reflected a decrease in the discount rate used to
calculate the liabilities, a lower return on plan assets than originally
estimated, and various plan assumption revisions. Largely as a result of the
increase in underfunded postretirement liabilities, our adjusted debt to EBITDA
was 3.2x as of the end of 2011, from 2.7x a year earlier, including the present
value of operating leases, net pension and OPEB obligations, and excluding 45%
of Verizon Wireless' adjusted debt and EBITDA, reflecting the minority ownership
of the joint venture by Vodafone. Adjusted for debt repayments in early 2012 and
$3 billion in anticipated pension and OPEB cash contributions by Verizon in
2012, 2011 leverage would have been closer to 3x.
While this would still be at the high end of our range for the 'A-' rating,
our stable outlook assumes that the company can achieve modest improvement in
this metric in 2012 and 2013. In particular, the company's wireless EBITDA
levels and margin were dampened in the fourth quarter of 2011 by its aggressive
sales of smartphones, including the iPhone; smartphones represented 70% of total
postpaid phone sales in the quarter, and these carry higher costs per gross
addition than other devices. As a result, while the company's EBITDA service
margin remains one of the highest in the industry, this metric declined to 42.2%
in the fourth quarter of 2011, from 47.8% in the prior quarter and 47.5% a year
earlier. The addition of higher average revenue per user (ARPU) smartphone
subscribers, while pressuring near-term margins, provides Verizon the ability to
increase wireless cash flow over time, which would contribute to modest
improvement in the company's overall leverage. However, if the company does not
remain on a trajectory to achieve leverage of below 3x, we would likely revise
the outlook to negative or lower the rating.