2012年 7月 18日

MEDIOCREDITOCENTRALE/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 17 Banca del Mezzogiorno Mediocredito Centrale SpA: * Moodys downgrades mediocredito centrale to ba1/n-p from baa3/p-3; outlook

