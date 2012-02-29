TEXT-S&P rates Southwestern Energy proposed notes

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has assigned its
'BBB-' issue-level rating to Houston-based Southwestern Energy Co.'s proposed
senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company expects to use the proceeds to
repay borrowings under its $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility
($823 million drawn as of Feb. 23, 2012), with any remainder going to fund
capital expenditures.
The ratings on U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company
Southwestern Energy reflect our view that U.S. natural gas prices will remain
weak near-term and our estimate that the company will outspend funds from
operations in 2012 and 2013 to develop its core assets and pursue new
ventures. Nevertheless, we expect that Southwestern Energy's leverage measures
will remain moderate for the rating category, with FFO/debt above 40%. For
more details, see our summary analysis published Dec. 14, 2011, on
RatingsDirect.
RATING LIST
Southwestern Energy Co.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
New Rating
Proposed sr unsecd nts due 2022 BBB-