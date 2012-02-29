TEXT-S&P revises ON Semiconductor outlook to positive

Overview -- U.S. semiconductor manufacturer ON Semiconductor's cash flow generation has proven resilient through the industry inventory correction and the impact of natural disasters. -- We are revising our rating outlook on the company to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if ON can improve its profitability through the successful integration of its acquired SANYO unit while maintaining adjusted leverage at or below the mid-2x level. Rating Action On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Phoenix-based ON Semiconductor Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our existing ratings on the company, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' corporate credit rating on subsidiary Semiconductor Components Industries LLC and revised our outlook to positive from stable. The outlook revision to positive reflects ON's cash flow resiliency through the current industry inventory correction and the impact of external shocks from natural disasters in Japan and Thailand during the past year on its operations. Rationale We anticipate that the industrywide semiconductor inventory correction will be largely completed by the first quarter of 2012, with sequential improvements through the remainder of the year. We expect ON's full-year revenues and EBITDA margin to be lower year over year in 2012 due to the residual impact from Thailand flooding, but also anticipate that the company will be able to sustain adjusted leverage at or below mid-2x through the cycle while generating consistent cash flow. Standard & Poor's views ON's business risk profile as "fair" according to our criteria. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturer of logic, power, and analog integrated circuits, and discrete semiconductors with over 42,000 products and nearly 50 billion units shipped in 2011. The analog and discrete markets remain highly fragmented but ON maintains leadership in certain submarkets, especially in high-performance, energy-efficient products. ON's diverse end markets and customer base also provide a degree of revenue stability. The acquisition of SANYO Semiconductor in early 2011 increased ON's scale and continues the evolution of its business model toward a primarily proprietary analog semiconductor provider with less reliance on lower margin standard products. For now, however, ON generates margins that are below both its pre-SANYO period and those of many of its peers, reflecting SANYO's below-average margins and ON's still significant exposure to commodity-like products. In addition, the confluence of an industry inventory correction, the tsunami in Japan, and flooding in Thailand have severely affected overall profitability, especially within SANYO. We expect ON's revenues to decline in fiscal 2012, lagging the broader semiconductor sector, as it recovers from the inventory correction and the impact of the flooding on its operations. Revenues are likely to bottom out in the first quarter of 2012 before experiencing sequential growth. We also anticipate EBITDA margins to be lower in fiscal 2012 but with sequential improvements throughout the year. We note that this will largely depend on the pace of SANYO's recovery, as well as the ongoing fab consolidation program. Standard & Poor's currently views ON's financial risk profile as "significant" (according to our criteria). Adjusted leverage as of December 2011 was 2.1x. However, EBITDA on a trailing-12-month basis is likely to decline in the near term before operating performance rebounds in the second half of 2012. We estimate that in this scenario leverage could peak in the mid-2x area. As industry revenues recover and ON's margins normalize, we believe that ON may again seek growth opportunities through acquisitions or return cash to shareholders. However, we believe that management should be able to accomplish these objectives within the bounds of around 2.5x leverage through a cycle, given its cash position and cash generation. Liquidity We view ON's liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria), with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash and investments of $901 million as of December 2011, a new undrawn $325 million revolving credit facility, and expected discretionary cash flow near $150 million during the next 12 months. Uses of cash include modest investments in working capital, capital spending in excess of $275 million, and the potential redemption of various debt instruments in excess of $300 million during 2012. Our assessment of ON's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more, and that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. -- Because of the company's good cash position, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks and that it has adequate access to capital markets. -- About two-thirds of the cash balance is located in the U.S. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectation that ON will continue to generate good cash flow through 2012. We anticipate that revenues and profitability are likely to decline in the near term due to the effects of the inventory correction and Thailand flooding. If ON can improve its profitability through the successful integration of SANYO and fab consolidation while maintaining debt to EBITDA at or below the mid-2x area, we would consider raising the rating. Alternatively, if operating performance remains challenged, or if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy via a sizable debt-financed acquisition or shareholder returns, resulting in leverage above 3x, we could revise the outlook to stable. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From ON Semiconductor Corp. Semiconductor Components Industries LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged ON Semiconductor Corp. Subordinated BB Recovery Rating 4