TEXT-S&P comments on L-3 Communications Corp

July 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on U.S.-based military supplier L-3 Communications Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the spin-off of Engility Holdings Inc., parent of Engility Corp. (BB-/Stable/--), to shareholders. L-3 received a $325 million dividend in connection with the transaction and plans to use the proceeds to redeem $250 million of debt and repurchase $75 million of stock.

We affirmed our ratings on L-3 in July 2011 when the company first announced the spin-off. At that time, we stated our belief that the divestiture would be a slight positive for the company's business profile, as it should allow for modestly higher revenue growth and profit margins for the remaining business. We also expect credit protection measures to remain fairly flat as the debt reduction offsets lost earnings, with pro forma 2012 funds from operations to debt of about 30% and debt to EBITDA of 2.5x-3x.