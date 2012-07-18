TEXT-S&P says U.S. Bancorp ratings unaffected by Q2 earnings

July 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings and
outlook on U.S. Bancorp (USB; A/Stable/A-1) are not affected by the
company's strong second-quarter earnings, given the current operating
conditions.
The company posted pretax earnings of $1.94 billion, up from $1.83 billion the
previous quarter and $1.64 billion the prior year.
In the second quarter, revenue increased 2.9% from the previous quarter and
8.2% year over year because of an increase in average earning assets and
fee-based income, particularly mortgage banking. The net interest margin (NIM)
was 3.58%, down 2 basis points from the first quarter on higher balances in
lower-yielding securities and a decline in low yields, partially offset by
lower borrowing rates and a reduction in cash at the Federal Reserve. We
expect net interest income to increase as a result of higher average earning
assets, particularly ongoing loan growth.
Standard & Poor's-adjusted noninterest income rose 5.2% versus the previous
quarter, largely because of a significant increase in mortgage banking revenue
and higher payment revenue, reflecting increased volumes. Although the
mortgage banking pipeline was strong at the end of the second quarter, we
expect mortgage banking revenue to decline by the fourth quarter as the number
of borrowers that are qualified to refinance declines. However, we expect the
NIM to remain relatively flat as lower rates on long-term debt likely will
offset lower-yielding assets.
Expenses increased 1.6% from the first quarter as a result of the Visa
settlement and higher professional services related to a mortgage servicing
review project. Lower marketing costs offset the higher expenses. Excluding
possible further litigation accruals, we expect that expenses will rise
modestly in 2012 year over year, but that operating leverage will remain
positive.
Average total loans rose 2.4% from the previous quarter (excluding covered
loans) and 10.0% year over year (excluding covered loans), largely because of
market share gains and higher consumer and commercial loan growth. We believe
USB will continue to garner loans, partially reflecting customer loan growth
and its participation in the syndicated loan market.
Net charge-offs declined 8.9% from the previous quarter to $520 million, and
USB released $50 million in reserves (versus $90 million in the previous
quarter), reflecting improving credit quality. Notably, allowance to
nonperforming loans (excluding covered loans) was 247% at the end of the
second quarter, versus 238% the previous quarter. Based on this, we believe
net charge-offs will continue to decline in 2012, though at a slower pace than
in 2011, particularly considering that annualized net charge-offs of 0.98% are
already lower than historical levels.
USB's Tier 1 common ratio was 8.8% at the end of the second quarter, up 10 bps
from the previous quarter. The company estimates its Basel III Tier 1 common
ratio at 7.9%, down 50 basis points from its previous estimate, reflecting new
regulatory guidance under the Fed's Notices of Proposed Rulemaking on the
implementation of Basel III. Share repurchases and dividends were 62% of
earnings year to date. We expect share repurchases and dividends to comprise
up to 60%-80% of USB's earnings. Still, we believe that USB's risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio, based on our calculation, will rise modestly to 8.2%-8.7%
during the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook reflects our view that profit generation will likely remain
better than peers' and that asset quality should continue to improve.