TEXT-S&P says U.S. Bancorp ratings unaffected by Q2 earnings

July 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings and outlook on U.S. Bancorp (USB; A/Stable/A-1) are not affected by the company's strong second-quarter earnings, given the current operating conditions. The company posted pretax earnings of $1.94 billion, up from $1.83 billion the previous quarter and $1.64 billion the prior year. In the second quarter, revenue increased 2.9% from the previous quarter and 8.2% year over year because of an increase in average earning assets and fee-based income, particularly mortgage banking. The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.58%, down 2 basis points from the first quarter on higher balances in lower-yielding securities and a decline in low yields, partially offset by lower borrowing rates and a reduction in cash at the Federal Reserve. We expect net interest income to increase as a result of higher average earning assets, particularly ongoing loan growth. Standard & Poor's-adjusted noninterest income rose 5.2% versus the previous quarter, largely because of a significant increase in mortgage banking revenue and higher payment revenue, reflecting increased volumes. Although the mortgage banking pipeline was strong at the end of the second quarter, we expect mortgage banking revenue to decline by the fourth quarter as the number of borrowers that are qualified to refinance declines. However, we expect the NIM to remain relatively flat as lower rates on long-term debt likely will offset lower-yielding assets. Expenses increased 1.6% from the first quarter as a result of the Visa settlement and higher professional services related to a mortgage servicing review project. Lower marketing costs offset the higher expenses. Excluding possible further litigation accruals, we expect that expenses will rise modestly in 2012 year over year, but that operating leverage will remain positive. Average total loans rose 2.4% from the previous quarter (excluding covered loans) and 10.0% year over year (excluding covered loans), largely because of market share gains and higher consumer and commercial loan growth. We believe USB will continue to garner loans, partially reflecting customer loan growth and its participation in the syndicated loan market. Net charge-offs declined 8.9% from the previous quarter to $520 million, and USB released $50 million in reserves (versus $90 million in the previous quarter), reflecting improving credit quality. Notably, allowance to nonperforming loans (excluding covered loans) was 247% at the end of the second quarter, versus 238% the previous quarter. Based on this, we believe net charge-offs will continue to decline in 2012, though at a slower pace than in 2011, particularly considering that annualized net charge-offs of 0.98% are already lower than historical levels. USB's Tier 1 common ratio was 8.8% at the end of the second quarter, up 10 bps from the previous quarter. The company estimates its Basel III Tier 1 common ratio at 7.9%, down 50 basis points from its previous estimate, reflecting new regulatory guidance under the Fed's Notices of Proposed Rulemaking on the implementation of Basel III. Share repurchases and dividends were 62% of earnings year to date. We expect share repurchases and dividends to comprise up to 60%-80% of USB's earnings. Still, we believe that USB's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, based on our calculation, will rise modestly to 8.2%-8.7% during the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook reflects our view that profit generation will likely remain better than peers' and that asset quality should continue to improve.