TEXT-S&P says Bank of America Corp ratings unaffected by Q2 results

July 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Bank
of America Corp. (BofA; A-/Negative/A-2) are not immediately affected by the
company's fair second-quarter results, given the current operating conditions.
BofA generated Standard & Poor's-adjusted pretax income of $3.1 billion,
compared with $4.5 billion in the first quarter and a loss of $363 million in
second-quarter 2011. Second-quarter results benefited from $1.9 billion in
reserve releases (about $1.5 billion related to consumer portfolios), versus
$1.6 billion the previous quarter and $2.4 billion the previous year. Results
included fewer one-time events relative to previous quarters, and reported
results are more reflective of fundamental trends.
Consumer and Business Banking revenues were down 15.6% year over year, while
Consumer Real Estate Services revenues were markedly better than the prior
year, which included representation and warranty settlement expenses and a
write-down of mortgage servicing rights. Investment banking fees fell 5.7%
from the seasonally strong first quarter and 32% year over year. Sales and
trading revenues (excluding debt valuation adjustments) declined 7.3% year
over year, reflecting tepid capital market activity, with fewer new issuance
volumes and reduced client flows, and global macroeconomic uncertainty.
BofA's net interest margin (NIM) declined 10 basis points from the first
quarter to 2.32% after adjusting for market-related premium amortization and
hedge ineffectiveness, reflecting lower yields on securities and commercial
loans. We expect earning assets to continue to decline as the company shrinks
its balance sheet and focuses on its core businesses. Concurrently, we expect
capital to increase. The NIM likely will remain under pressure as a result of
weak new loan demand and persistently low interest rates.
Expenses declined about 25% versus the prior year on reduced litigation and
mortgage-related assessments, waivers, and similar costs associated with
foreclosure delays. Moreover, the bank stated that it expects Phase 2 cost
savings under the two-phase "New BAC" expense initiative to reach
approximately $3 billion by mid-2015, bringing total expected annual cost
savings for this initiative to $8 billion.
Asset quality improved as net charge-offs decreased to 1.64% (of average loans
and leases) and nonperforming loans fell to 2.7% (of total loans and leases)
from 1.80% and 2.85%, respectively. Consumer delinquencies continued to
decline, largely because of improvement in the consumer real estate and U.S.
credit card categories. We expect asset quality to continue to strengthen,
though at a slower pace than in the past. Within commercial loans, commercial
real estate posted the biggest improvement. The coverage of allowances to
nonperforming loans is 90x, which lags peers'.
BofA's Basel I Tier 1 common capital ratio was 11.24% at the end of the second
quarter, up 46 basis points from the previous quarter. The company's estimated
Basel III Tier 1 common capital ratio was 8.1% at the end of the second
quarter, well ahead of its previous year-end 2012 target of 7.5%. Notably, the
estimated Basel III ratio excludes an estimated impact for the Federal
Reserve's Notices of Proposed Rulemaking because of the need for more clarity
around its final outcome, though the company has indicated that it believes
the impact could be about negative 15 basis points. We expect BofA to continue
to build capital, though the potential earnings volatility stemming from
evolving global macroeconomic trends adds some uncertainty to our forecast.
BofA's exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, including net
credit default protection, remained essentially flat with the first quarter at
$9.6 billion. We believe direct exposures are manageable based on BofA's
capital levels, but the exposures, along with concerns about contagion of the
European crisis, remain focal points of our analysis.
Also, during the second quarter, BofA reported a sizable $6.6 billion increase
in outstanding representation and warranty claims. The increase was split
between government-sponsored entity claims (up $2.9 billion), where BofA
continues to note that such claims are inconsistent with past GSE conduct and
BofA's interpretation of its obligation, and private-label claims (up $3.7
billion) from trustees not included in BofA's settlement with Bank of New York
Mellon. The bank said that it both anticipated these claims and reflected them
in its reserves prior to this quarter. We expect this issue to linger, though
we do not expect it to have an impact on ratings because the company should be
able to generate sufficient earnings over time to cover ongoing claims.
Our negative outlook on BofA partly reflects our negative outlook on the U.S.
sovereign credit rating, given the two notches of extraordinary support we
incorporate into our ratings on BofA. We continue to monitor BofA's ability to
deleverage its balance sheet and better position itself to strengthen
earnings. We also continue to evaluate possible adverse conditions in the
housing market, rulemaking from new legislation (particularly the Volcker
Rule), and derivatives legislation. In our view, these issues could pressure
earnings, but we currently don't expect them to have an impact on ratings.
BofA maintains significant litigation and other exposures to the housing and
mortgage markets. Although the more troubling exposures seem to have
stabilized in recent quarters, we still believe BofA faces potentially sizable
and volatile downside risks. In addition, although BofA has not been
implicated with setting incorrect LIBOR rates, it is our understanding that
U.S. regulators are investigating the matter. This could lead to significant
lawsuits if the investigation discovers any wrongdoing.