TEXT-S&P cuts SUPERVALU rating to 'B'

Overview -- We expect U.S. grocer and food wholesaler SUPERVALU's sales and profitability to erode more than we anticipated in fiscal 2013 and 2014 due to intense competition and the rollout of its more aggressive pricing strategy -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'B+' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is negative. -- We are assigning a 'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to the proposed $850 million secured term loan due 2019. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that execution risks related to its new pricing strategy could result in a greater-than-expected fall in profitability if sales improvement does not materialize; or a transaction to enhance shareholder value could further erode SUPERVALU's credit protection measures. Rating Action On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Eden Prairie, Minn.-based grocer and food wholesaler SUPERVALU. We lowered our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'B+'. Concurrently, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on July 11, 2012. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to the proposed $850 million secured term loan due 2019, indicating our expectation for very high (90-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt to 'B-' from 'B', keeping the recovery rating at '5', indicating our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of payment default. The downgrade reflects our expectations for sales and profitability to erode more than we anticipated in fiscal 2013 and 2014 due to intense competition and the rollout of SUPERVALU's more aggressive pricing strategy at its supermarket business. Rationale The rating on SUPERVALU reflects its "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The business risk profile assessment reflects the company's inability to stabilize declining sales, market share loss, and weaker profitability from its strategy to accelerate price investments in the next two years. SUPERVALU continues to underperform its peers and lose market share. We expect competitive pressure from its supermarket peers and discounters to remain intense given that these players are also investing in price to attract traffic and gain share. SUPERVALU has been unable to stabilize declining sales and negative identical-store sales trends in recent quarters as declines in customer traffic continue. We believe that improving customer traffic and price image will be difficult in the current environment. In our opinion, SUPERVALU remains burdened by an older store base, a more leveraged balance sheet, and a smaller private-label program than larger players, such as Kroger Co. or Safeway Inc. We view the strategy to accelerate price investments as a longer term positive, but it will likely hurt profitability and sales will continue to decline in the next two years. We think the new strategy will take time to resonate with customers and we do not expect sales trends improvement until fiscal 2015. Still, SUPERVALU continues to reduce costs and plans to cut an additional $250 million of operating costs in the next two years (in addition to the previously announced $75 million cost savings for fiscal 2013) to reinvest the savings into prices. Our forecast assumptions for the fiscal year ending February 2013 include: -- Identical-store sales decline of about 5%, while sales at the wholesale division remains relatively stable; -- Gross margin to decline 40 basis points (bps) due to accelerated price investments; -- Sales, general, and administrative expense reduction of about 2.5% due to additional planned reduction in operations expenses; -- 60-bp EBITDA margin erosion due to lower gross margin and negative sales leverage, with overall EBITDA declining by about 15%; and -- Free cash flow of about $400 million due to reduction of capital expenditures to about $500 million. The financial risk profile remains aggressive and reflects our expectations for debt leverage to increase toward the 5x area due to declining EBITDA and despite efforts to reduce debt using free cash flow. Including the company's multiemployer pension plan (MEPP) liabilities, debt leverage is likely to reach about 5.3x. Still, the proposed refinancing of the existing credit facilities with a new $1.65 billion asset-based revolving credit facility and an $850 million term loan secured by real estate enhances SUPERVALU's financial flexibility. The new credit facilities will not require SUPERVALU to meet maintenance financial covenants, and extend debt maturity. We expect SUPERVALU to generate free cash flow of about $400 million, which it will use to address significant but manageable debt maturities in the next two years. However, debt maturities swell to about $1 billion in 2016. In calculating credit ratios, we adjust debt and EBITDA for MEPP obligations and contributions. We consider the company's obligation to each MEPP as debt-like, and our debt adjustment includes our estimate of a company's share of the underfunded portion of each significant plan. For certain underfunded plans, we reduce the plan's liability to incorporate our expectation of future benefit reductions and subtract the fair value of the plan's assets to calculate the underfunding deficit, which we then tax-effect to calculate the debt adjustment. Based on the most current available information, we estimate SUPERVALU's MEPP obligation to be approximately $1.1 billion. This incorporates information from each plan at the end of its 2010 year. We expect each plan's 2011 information to be available later in 2012, and we will update our debt adjustment. From that data, we anticipate an increase in our debt adjustment because of higher liabilities as a result of sustained lower interest rates and relatively flat asset valuations. SUPVERVALU announced last week that it is reviewing strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. We believe a potential transaction to enhance shareholder value, which may include a sale of the whole or part of the company, could weaken its credit profile. However, if SUPERVALU were to use the asset sale proceeds to reduce debt, this could result in an improvement in credit measures. Liquidity We view SUPERVALU's liquidity as "adequate," based on the proposed refinancing transactions to extend debt maturities and eliminate financial covenants. SUPERVALU's liquidity is also supported by our expectations for free cash flow and available sources of liquidity. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will well exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We also expect net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Sources of cash include cash flow from operations and availability under its $1.65 billion asset-based revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $200 million accounts receivable facility due 2014. -- These sources would be adequate to cover cash uses consisting of capital spending, debt maturities, and pension contributions. -- We expect SUPERVALU to generate about $400 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2013 as the company cut capital spending to about $500 million Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SUPERVALU, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that execution risks related to SUPERVALU's new pricing strategy at its supermarkets could result in a greater-than-expected fall in profitability if sales improvement does not materialize; or else a transaction to enhance shareholder value could further erode SUPERVALU's credit protection measures. We could lower the ratings if SUPERVALU's operating results underperform our expectations, leading to adjusted debt to EBITDA rising toward 6.5x. This scenario could occur if SUPERVALU's sales decline by 7% and its gross margin narrows by 80 bps in fiscal 2013 compared to fiscal 2012. A downgrade could also result from potential transactions to enhance shareholder value that could further erode credit protection measures. Although not likely in the near-to-intermediate term, we would need to see meaningful improvement in sales trends as the company implements its new pricing strategy before considering a positive rating action. For example, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA would need to improve to the 4x area on a sustained basis. This could result from a more moderate-than-anticipated sales decline of about 1% and gross margin decline of 30 bps in fiscal 2013 compared to fiscal 2013. We could also consider an upgrade if SUPERVALU were to pursue asset sales and use the proceeds to reduce debt, if this contributes to an improvement in credit protection measures with debt leverage toward this 4x level. Related Criteria And Research -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From SUPERVALU Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B+/Watch Neg/-- New Ratings SUPERVALU Inc. Senior Secured US$850 mil term bank ln due 2019 BB- Recovery Rating 1 Downgraded To From Albertson's Inc. American Stores Co. Senior Unsecured B- B Recovery Rating 5 5 SUPERVALU Inc. Senior Secured BB- BB/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B- B/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 5 5