TEXT-S&P cuts Forest Oil rating to 'B+'

Overview
-- We expect U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company Forest Oil
Corp. to post weaker credit protection measures following
softer-than-expected production guidance and recent management changes.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Forest to
'B+' from 'BB-'. We are also lowering our issue rating on Forest's senior
secured debt to 'BB' and on its senior unsecured debt to 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that leverage could
exceed 4.5x if the company is unable to monetize assets.
Rating Action
On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Denver-based Forest Oil Corp. (Forest) to 'B+' from 'BB-'.
The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on Forest's senior secured debt
to 'BB' (two notches above the corporate credit rating) from 'BB+'. The
recovery rating on this debt remains '1', indicating our expectation of very
high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a default. We also lowered the
issue rating on the senior unsecured debt to 'B-' (two notches lower than the
corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt is '6',
indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation that leverage will be higher than
previously thought, because of delays in asset sales as well as lower second
half production guidance. We project that leverage over the next several years
will be very aggressive, at nearly 4.5x without debt paydown. At the same
time, both the CEO and COO recently left the company (a board member is
currently operating as CEO on an interim basis), and we think that there is
now more execution uncertainty with respect to both asset sales and operating
performance.
The company's asset monetization program has been slower than we had thought,
and recent sale proceeds have been below our expectations. Without asset sales
or joint ventures, we see limited potential to pay down debt, given our
expectation that the company will outspend cash flows for the remainder of
2012 and in 2013. Because of the decline in oil prices, coupled with the
recent executive departures, we think that there is a risk that asset sales
could continue to underperform our previous expectations.
Our rating on Forest reflects the company's "weak" business risk and
"aggressive" financial risk. Our assessment of the company's business risk is
based on its participation in the volatile and capital-intensive E&P industry.
Ratings also reflect its exposure to currently weak natural-gas and its
aggressive debt balances. The ratings also reflect our assessment of Forest's
"strong" liquidity.
We consider financial risk to be "aggressive" due the company's increasing
leverage position and the volatility in its cash flows. We estimate that
Forest will generate $450 million to $500 million in EBITDA this year and $475
million next year, corresponding to debt to EBITDA in the low to mid 4x range
for the remainder of 2012 and 2013. We forecast that Forest will end this year
with nearly $2.1 billion of debt (inclusive of operating leases, asset
retirement obligations, and postretirement benefit obligations), under the
assumption that Forest does not monetize assets and that it funds projected
outspending of internal cash flows through borrowings on its revolver. We
currently estimate that Forest will outspend cash flows this year by nearly
$300 million and that outspending next year could approximate $50 million.
We have based forecasted financial measures on the following assumptions and
expectations:
-- Our base case assumption for natural gas to average $2/Mcf for the
remainder of 2012, $2.75/Mcf in 2013, and $3.50/Mcf thereafter and for oil to
average $85/bbl for the remainder of 2012, $80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl
thereafter.
-- Capital spending that totals nearly $620 million in 2012 and $400
million in 2013.
-- More than half of production hedged for the remainder of 2012 and for
2013, with approximately two-thirds of natural gas production in 2013 hedged
at an average of nearly $4/Mcf.
-- Production in 2012 that averages nearly 320Mmcfe/d, with approximately
32% of this production either crude oil or natural gas liquids. Production in
2013 that averages approximately 330Mmcfe/d, with approximately 33% of this
production either crude oil or NGLs.
-- Our forecast does not contemplate additional asset sales or debt
paydown.
We characterize Forest's business profile as weak. The company's reserves are
positioned well in the 'B+' rating category from a size and scale perspective,
with proved reserves of 1.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe). However,
approximately 75% of these reserves are tied to very weak natural gas prices.
At the same time, 45% of the reserves are in the proved undeveloped (PUD)
category, meaning that Forest is at risk of reserve write downs if it is
unable to fund its development spending requirements.
After focusing for the past several years on the Granite Wash and its East
Texas/North Louisiana acreage (consisting of the Cotton Valley and
Haynesville/Bossier shale), we expect that Forest will allocate most of its
capital for the remainder of 2012 and 2013 on its Eagle Ford acreage. The
liquids-weighted portions of the Eagle Ford can yield attractive rates of
return. However, we expect that Forest's drilling costs (which averaged
approximately $1.70/Mcfe in the first quarter on a cash cost basis) are likely
to increase as the company focuses on higher cost liquids. Because Forest is
relatively new to the Eagle Ford, we think that there is some risk that well
results could underperform our expectations (i.e., low flow rates, uneconomic
wells, or higher than forecast well costs). As such, we think there is some
uncertainty about its profitability and operating performance measures over
the next year or two.
Liquidity
We consider Forest's liquidity to be "strong", incorporating the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- On March 31, 2012, Forest had approximately $1 billion of availability
on its $1.25 billion borrowing base and nearly $1 million of cash on hand.
-- We have assumed that Forest will spend roughly $620 million in 2012.
At this level, we believe sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than
1.5x over the next year, and net sources of liquidity will remain positive
even if EBITDA declines by more than 30%.
-- We believe there is a risk that Forest's borrowing base could be
lowered at its next redetermination, given its exposure to natural gas, but we
think that its decent hedges in 2012 should limit this reduction somewhat.
Still, we think Forest has sufficient availability to maintain strong
liquidity under our current assumptions.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Forest Oil Corp., published Aug. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is negative because we believe Forest could exceed leverage of
4.5x in 2013 depending on the pace of its asset monetization program and total
proceeds. We believe there is a degree of uncertainty with respect to its
operating performance and asset sales given the company's management changes
along with the sizeable capital allocation in the Eagle Ford, which is still a
relatively new play for the company. If we anticipate that Forest's leverage
is likely to be above 4.5x for a sustained period, we could lower the rating
to 'B'.
A stabilization of the rating will require asset monetization, such that debt
to EBITDA is likely to be approximately 4x for the next year or two. Our
timeframe either to lower the rating or to revise the outlook to stable is in
the next 12 months.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Negative
To From
Forest Oil Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Negative/--
Senior Secured BB BB+
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured B- B
Recovery Rating 6 6