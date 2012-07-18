TEXT-S&P cuts Forest Oil rating to 'B+'

Overview -- We expect U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company Forest Oil Corp. to post weaker credit protection measures following softer-than-expected production guidance and recent management changes. -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Forest to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We are also lowering our issue rating on Forest's senior secured debt to 'BB' and on its senior unsecured debt to 'B-'. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that leverage could exceed 4.5x if the company is unable to monetize assets. Rating Action On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Denver-based Forest Oil Corp. (Forest) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on Forest's senior secured debt to 'BB' (two notches above the corporate credit rating) from 'BB+'. The recovery rating on this debt remains '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a default. We also lowered the issue rating on the senior unsecured debt to 'B-' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation that leverage will be higher than previously thought, because of delays in asset sales as well as lower second half production guidance. We project that leverage over the next several years will be very aggressive, at nearly 4.5x without debt paydown. At the same time, both the CEO and COO recently left the company (a board member is currently operating as CEO on an interim basis), and we think that there is now more execution uncertainty with respect to both asset sales and operating performance. The company's asset monetization program has been slower than we had thought, and recent sale proceeds have been below our expectations. Without asset sales or joint ventures, we see limited potential to pay down debt, given our expectation that the company will outspend cash flows for the remainder of 2012 and in 2013. Because of the decline in oil prices, coupled with the recent executive departures, we think that there is a risk that asset sales could continue to underperform our previous expectations. Our rating on Forest reflects the company's "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. Our assessment of the company's business risk is based on its participation in the volatile and capital-intensive E&P industry. Ratings also reflect its exposure to currently weak natural-gas and its aggressive debt balances. The ratings also reflect our assessment of Forest's "strong" liquidity. We consider financial risk to be "aggressive" due the company's increasing leverage position and the volatility in its cash flows. We estimate that Forest will generate $450 million to $500 million in EBITDA this year and $475 million next year, corresponding to debt to EBITDA in the low to mid 4x range for the remainder of 2012 and 2013. We forecast that Forest will end this year with nearly $2.1 billion of debt (inclusive of operating leases, asset retirement obligations, and postretirement benefit obligations), under the assumption that Forest does not monetize assets and that it funds projected outspending of internal cash flows through borrowings on its revolver. We currently estimate that Forest will outspend cash flows this year by nearly $300 million and that outspending next year could approximate $50 million. We have based forecasted financial measures on the following assumptions and expectations: -- Our base case assumption for natural gas to average $2/Mcf for the remainder of 2012, $2.75/Mcf in 2013, and $3.50/Mcf thereafter and for oil to average $85/bbl for the remainder of 2012, $80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl thereafter. -- Capital spending that totals nearly $620 million in 2012 and $400 million in 2013. -- More than half of production hedged for the remainder of 2012 and for 2013, with approximately two-thirds of natural gas production in 2013 hedged at an average of nearly $4/Mcf. -- Production in 2012 that averages nearly 320Mmcfe/d, with approximately 32% of this production either crude oil or natural gas liquids. Production in 2013 that averages approximately 330Mmcfe/d, with approximately 33% of this production either crude oil or NGLs. -- Our forecast does not contemplate additional asset sales or debt paydown. We characterize Forest's business profile as weak. The company's reserves are positioned well in the 'B+' rating category from a size and scale perspective, with proved reserves of 1.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe). However, approximately 75% of these reserves are tied to very weak natural gas prices. At the same time, 45% of the reserves are in the proved undeveloped (PUD) category, meaning that Forest is at risk of reserve write downs if it is unable to fund its development spending requirements. After focusing for the past several years on the Granite Wash and its East Texas/North Louisiana acreage (consisting of the Cotton Valley and Haynesville/Bossier shale), we expect that Forest will allocate most of its capital for the remainder of 2012 and 2013 on its Eagle Ford acreage. The liquids-weighted portions of the Eagle Ford can yield attractive rates of return. However, we expect that Forest's drilling costs (which averaged approximately $1.70/Mcfe in the first quarter on a cash cost basis) are likely to increase as the company focuses on higher cost liquids. Because Forest is relatively new to the Eagle Ford, we think that there is some risk that well results could underperform our expectations (i.e., low flow rates, uneconomic wells, or higher than forecast well costs). As such, we think there is some uncertainty about its profitability and operating performance measures over the next year or two. Liquidity We consider Forest's liquidity to be "strong", incorporating the following expectations and assumptions: -- On March 31, 2012, Forest had approximately $1 billion of availability on its $1.25 billion borrowing base and nearly $1 million of cash on hand. -- We have assumed that Forest will spend roughly $620 million in 2012. At this level, we believe sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next year, and net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by more than 30%. -- We believe there is a risk that Forest's borrowing base could be lowered at its next redetermination, given its exposure to natural gas, but we think that its decent hedges in 2012 should limit this reduction somewhat. Still, we think Forest has sufficient availability to maintain strong liquidity under our current assumptions. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Forest Oil Corp., published Aug. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative because we believe Forest could exceed leverage of 4.5x in 2013 depending on the pace of its asset monetization program and total proceeds. We believe there is a degree of uncertainty with respect to its operating performance and asset sales given the company's management changes along with the sizeable capital allocation in the Eagle Ford, which is still a relatively new play for the company. If we anticipate that Forest's leverage is likely to be above 4.5x for a sustained period, we could lower the rating to 'B'. A stabilization of the rating will require asset monetization, such that debt to EBITDA is likely to be approximately 4x for the next year or two. Our timeframe either to lower the rating or to revise the outlook to stable is in the next 12 months. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Natural Gas Liquids Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And 2014, June 11, 2012. -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012. Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Negative To From Forest Oil Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Negative/-- Senior Secured BB BB+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B- B Recovery Rating 6 6