TEXT-S&P may raise Fender Musical Instruments ratings

-- U.S. marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of musical instruments and accessories Fender Musical Instruments Corp. has commenced its initial public offering.

-- The company will use a substantial portion of net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the term loan due 2014.

-- We are placing all ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rating Action On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all ratings on Fender Musical Instruments Corp., including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications, meaning we could either raise or affirm the ratings upon completion of our review. About $260 million of reported total debt was outstanding at March 31, 2012. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that Fender has commenced its initial public offering (IPO). We believe the company will use a substantial portion of net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the term loan due 2014, which will likely result in improved credit measures. Currently we assess Fender's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "weak". We believe the expected improvement in credit metrics following the expected term loan reduction could result in improved credit metrics that are within ranges for an "aggressive" financial risk descriptor, which includes total adjusted leverage of between 4x to 5x, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt between 12% to 20%. Key credit factors in our assessment of Fender's business risk profile include its narrow business focus, customer concentration, the discretionary nature of its products, and the highly competitive musical instruments industry in which it operates. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch listing upon completion of the IPO when more information regarding the final amount of debt reduction becomes available. Our review will include an assessment of Fender's capital structure, financial policy, and recent and expected operating performance. Related Criteria And Research

To From Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Corporate credit rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/-- Senior secured B/Watch Pos B

Recovery rating 3 3