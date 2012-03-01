TEXT-Fitch revises HSBC outlook to negative

March 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Holdings plc's
(HSBC or HSBC group) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' but revised
the Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch has taken similar actions on the
Long-term IDRs of various HSBC subsidiaries, whose Long-term IDRs are either in
line with HSBC's or one notch below, reflecting a common overall risk profile
due to their operational integration with, and extremely high likelihood of
support from, HSBC group. Their ratings are sensitive to any change in HSBC's
rating or any change in the likelihood of support available to them. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The rating action is primarily a consequence of the downgrade today of the
Viability Rating (VR) of HSBC group's Hong Kong-based wholly-owned subsidiary,
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB) to 'aa-' from 'aa'
(see 'Fitch Revises Hongkong Shanghai Bank's Outlook to Negative, Affirms 'AA'',
dated 1 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), which was cited as a possible
negative rating driver for HSBC group on 12 December 2011 (see 'Fitch Affirms
HSBC at 'AA'; Outlook Stable' at www.fitchratings.com). The HKSB downgrade
reflected risks attached to HKSB's expansion strategy into what Fitch views as
higher-risk markets, including mainland China and intensifying competition in
its home market. HKSB consolidates HSBC group's Asian operations and accounted
for around a quarter of group assets but over half of operating profit in 2011.
The drivers behind the downgrade of HKSB's VR have not at this stage resulted in
a downgrade of HSBC group's Long-term IDR or VR, which continue to benefit from
its product and geographic diversification. The flexibility afforded to HSBC and
to its subsidiaries by moderate holding company double leverage, prudently
managed liquidity as well as the group's overall solid earnings retention
capacity, further buffer the group from challenges emerging in HKSB.
However, the Negative Outlook indicates a heightened risk of a one notch
downgrade over the medium-term. The most likely cause of a downgrade would be
continued meaningful expansion into higher risk markets without a commensurate
increase in capital levels or the group struggling to improve core earnings,
which could be due to revenue or asset quality pressures emanating from the
slowdown in Europe, a setback in the run-off portfolios in HSBC Finance or
competitive pressures in Asia. HSBC's Long-term IDR and VR would also be
sensitive to any further weakening of the VRs of its two main banking
subsidiaries, HKSB ('aa-') and HSBC Bank plc (also 'aa-'). For more information
on VR rating drivers for these companies, please refer to company-specific
research at www.fitchratings.com.
On an unconsolidated basis, holding company group double leverage (common equity
investments in subsidiaries/common equity shareholders' funds) is comfortably
within Fitch's 120% tolerance threshold and holding company group liquidity
remains sound relative to needs. HSBC's ratings would also be vulnerable to a
rise in double leverage towards 120% or to any sustained easing of holding
company group liquidity.
HSBC's performance in 2011 remained resilient as loan impairment charges
continued to fall year on year. Earnings continue to be boosted by significant
equity-accounted profits from its investments in China, which Fitch considers of
weaker quality than net interest or fee income. Further improvements are still
required to meet the lower end of its 12%-15% return on average equity target
(2011: 10.9%, but including nearly USD4bn gains on the fair value of own debt).
Fitch believes that revenue upside from a more normalised global interest rate
environment is unlikely in the near term and that cost pressures will continue
due to wage inflation in some of HSBC's markets. Positively, HSBC has already
achieved USD1.3bn of annualised sustainable cost savings to date out of a
targeted USD2.5bn-USD3.5bn. HSBC has announced 19 disposals and closures of
non-strategic businesses to date in line with its five filters framework
(connectivity, economic development, profitability, efficiency and liquidity).
Fitch views the rise in HSBC's impaired customer loan ratio to 4.3% at end-2011
(end-2010: 2.9% before reclassification) as being technical (driven mainly by a
more conservative classification of renegotiated loans, mostly in the US),
rather than symptomatic of a marked weakening of asset quality, with loan
impairment charges actually falling. Nonetheless, impairments in Hong Kong and
other markets in Asia Pacific will over time normalise from cyclically low
levels especially if the operating environment worsens.
HSBC's trading market risk appetite is likely to remain low with Fitch's
stressed VaR remaining low relative to Fitch core capital.
The downgrade of various regulatory capital securities issued by HSBC and its
main UK banking subsidiary, HSBC Bank plc, reflects the application of Fitch's
new criteria for rating such securities. The ratings are linked to HSBC Holdings
plc's VR and are thus sensitive to any changes in the VR.
HSBC is a holding company and its '5' Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion
that UK sovereign support, while possible, cannot be relied upon. HSBC Bank
plc's '1' Support Rating and 'A' Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's opinion
that potential support, while sensitive to the political momentum to reduce
implicit support for banks over the long-term, currently remains extremely high
for systemic UK banks.
HSBC is the holding company for one of the world's largest banking groups, with
a global network covering more than 80 countries and territories.
The rating actions are:
HSBC Holdings plc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Preference shares (US4042806046): downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A+'; Rating Watch
Negative removed
Other preference shares and capital securities (XS0110562617, XS0110560835,
XS0110560165, USG4637HAB45, US40427LAB09, XS0110562534, XS0178404793,
US4042807036, US4042808026, US40429Q2003, XS0188853526, USG463802037):
downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; Rating Watch Negative removed
HSBC Bank plc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'AAemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Rating Watch
Negative removed
Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) downgraded to 'A-' from
'A+'; Rating Watch Negative removed
Viability Rating of 'aa-' unaffected
HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
HSBC France
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA'
Viability Rating of 'a' unaffected
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating of 'a' unaffected
HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) SA
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating of 'aa-' unaffected
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Viability Rating of 'bbb+' unaffected
