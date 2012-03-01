TEXT-Fitch revises HSBC outlook to negative

March 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Holdings plc's (HSBC or HSBC group) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' but revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch has taken similar actions on the Long-term IDRs of various HSBC subsidiaries, whose Long-term IDRs are either in line with HSBC's or one notch below, reflecting a common overall risk profile due to their operational integration with, and extremely high likelihood of support from, HSBC group. Their ratings are sensitive to any change in HSBC's rating or any change in the likelihood of support available to them. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating action is primarily a consequence of the downgrade today of the Viability Rating (VR) of HSBC group's Hong Kong-based wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB) to 'aa-' from 'aa' (see 'Fitch Revises Hongkong Shanghai Bank's Outlook to Negative, Affirms 'AA'', dated 1 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), which was cited as a possible negative rating driver for HSBC group on 12 December 2011 (see 'Fitch Affirms HSBC at 'AA'; Outlook Stable' at www.fitchratings.com). The HKSB downgrade reflected risks attached to HKSB's expansion strategy into what Fitch views as higher-risk markets, including mainland China and intensifying competition in its home market. HKSB consolidates HSBC group's Asian operations and accounted for around a quarter of group assets but over half of operating profit in 2011. The drivers behind the downgrade of HKSB's VR have not at this stage resulted in a downgrade of HSBC group's Long-term IDR or VR, which continue to benefit from its product and geographic diversification. The flexibility afforded to HSBC and to its subsidiaries by moderate holding company double leverage, prudently managed liquidity as well as the group's overall solid earnings retention capacity, further buffer the group from challenges emerging in HKSB. However, the Negative Outlook indicates a heightened risk of a one notch downgrade over the medium-term. The most likely cause of a downgrade would be continued meaningful expansion into higher risk markets without a commensurate increase in capital levels or the group struggling to improve core earnings, which could be due to revenue or asset quality pressures emanating from the slowdown in Europe, a setback in the run-off portfolios in HSBC Finance or competitive pressures in Asia. HSBC's Long-term IDR and VR would also be sensitive to any further weakening of the VRs of its two main banking subsidiaries, HKSB ('aa-') and HSBC Bank plc (also 'aa-'). For more information on VR rating drivers for these companies, please refer to company-specific research at www.fitchratings.com. On an unconsolidated basis, holding company group double leverage (common equity investments in subsidiaries/common equity shareholders' funds) is comfortably within Fitch's 120% tolerance threshold and holding company group liquidity remains sound relative to needs. HSBC's ratings would also be vulnerable to a rise in double leverage towards 120% or to any sustained easing of holding company group liquidity. HSBC's performance in 2011 remained resilient as loan impairment charges continued to fall year on year. Earnings continue to be boosted by significant equity-accounted profits from its investments in China, which Fitch considers of weaker quality than net interest or fee income. Further improvements are still required to meet the lower end of its 12%-15% return on average equity target (2011: 10.9%, but including nearly USD4bn gains on the fair value of own debt). Fitch believes that revenue upside from a more normalised global interest rate environment is unlikely in the near term and that cost pressures will continue due to wage inflation in some of HSBC's markets. Positively, HSBC has already achieved USD1.3bn of annualised sustainable cost savings to date out of a targeted USD2.5bn-USD3.5bn. HSBC has announced 19 disposals and closures of non-strategic businesses to date in line with its five filters framework (connectivity, economic development, profitability, efficiency and liquidity). Fitch views the rise in HSBC's impaired customer loan ratio to 4.3% at end-2011 (end-2010: 2.9% before reclassification) as being technical (driven mainly by a more conservative classification of renegotiated loans, mostly in the US), rather than symptomatic of a marked weakening of asset quality, with loan impairment charges actually falling. Nonetheless, impairments in Hong Kong and other markets in Asia Pacific will over time normalise from cyclically low levels especially if the operating environment worsens. HSBC's trading market risk appetite is likely to remain low with Fitch's stressed VaR remaining low relative to Fitch core capital. The downgrade of various regulatory capital securities issued by HSBC and its main UK banking subsidiary, HSBC Bank plc, reflects the application of Fitch's new criteria for rating such securities. The ratings are linked to HSBC Holdings plc's VR and are thus sensitive to any changes in the VR. HSBC is a holding company and its '5' Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that UK sovereign support, while possible, cannot be relied upon. HSBC Bank plc's '1' Support Rating and 'A' Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's opinion that potential support, while sensitive to the political momentum to reduce implicit support for banks over the long-term, currently remains extremely high for systemic UK banks. HSBC is the holding company for one of the world's largest banking groups, with a global network covering more than 80 countries and territories. The rating actions are: HSBC Holdings plc: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA' Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Preference shares (US4042806046): downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A+'; Rating Watch Negative removed Other preference shares and capital securities (XS0110562617, XS0110560835, XS0110560165, USG4637HAB45, US40427LAB09, XS0110562534, XS0178404793, US4042807036, US4042808026, US40429Q2003, XS0188853526, USG463802037): downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; Rating Watch Negative removed HSBC Bank plc: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'AAemr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Rating Watch Negative removed Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; Rating Watch Negative removed Viability Rating of 'aa-' unaffected HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '1' HSBC France Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA' Viability Rating of 'a' unaffected HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating of 'a' unaffected HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) SA Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating of 'aa-' unaffected HSBC Bank Middle East Limited Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+' Viability Rating of 'bbb+' unaffected Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 