TEXT-Fitch rates Northeast Utilities

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a Short-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and a Commercial Paper Rating of 'F2' to Northeast Utilities' (NU)
new $1.15 billion Commercial Paper Program. Fitch's existing Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Northeast Utilities' is 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook.
Key Rating Drivers:
--Low-risk business profile with virtually all cash flows derived from regulated
transmission and electric and gas distribution;
--Diversity of cash flows with six regulated utility subsidiaries in three state
jurisdictions;
--Relatively low parent level debt;
--Sizeable consolidated capital investment plan focused primarily on
transmission;
--Ability to manage costs throughout respective distribution rate freeze periods
effective in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and achieving expected cost
synergies post-merger;
--Uncertain ultimate cost recovery from Tropical Storm Irene and the October
2011 snowstorm.
Rating Rationale:
The rating reflects the greater financial flexibility and improved capability of
NU, post-merger with NSTAR, to fund the substantial capital investment,
particularly for electric transmission projects, planned over the next three
years. Fitch expects management to effectively utilize synergies achieved
through the merger, as well as effective cost management over the respective
distribution rate freeze periods to stabilize credit metrics. Fitch forecasts
key performance metrics of EBITDA-to-interest and funds from operations
(FFO)-to-debt above 5.0x and 17.0%, respectively through 2014.
For more information, please see Fitch's RAC 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions
on Northeast Utilities & NSTAR Merger' dated April 10, 2012, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Credit Facility Update:
NU's consolidated liquidity position is sufficient relative to funding needs,
and includes $1.9 billion in consolidated borrowing capacity. The company is
currently replacing a combined $1.15 billion in borrowing capacity with a new
$1.15 billion five-year bank credit facility at NU, which will expire in July
2017. The balance of consolidated borrowing capacity includes a $450 million
bank credit facility at NSTAR Electric (IDR 'A', Stable Outlook), which is
currently being re-financed for a five-year tenor to expire in 2017; and a $300
million five-year bank credit facility at Connecticut Light & Power Co. (IDR
'BBB+', Stable Outlook), which will expire in March 2017.
When the new $1.15 billion NU bank credit facility closes, the company will
terminate the $500 million NU bank credit facility (expires September 2013); the
$400 million joint operating company bank credit facility (expires September
2013); and the $175 million NSTAR LLC (IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook) bank credit
facility (expires December 2012). The $75 million NSTAR Gas (IDR 'A-', Stable
Outlook) bank credit facility expired June 2012. The new $1.15 billion NU bank
credit facility will back-up a new $1.15 billion commercial paper program.
What Could Trigger a Positive Rating Action
--No upgrade potential at this time - Utility distribution rate-freeze periods
in Massachusetts and
Connecticut, and uncertainty related to ultimate storm cost recovery limit
positive rating action at this time.
What Could Trigger a Negative Rating Action
--An inability to achieve cost synergy targets, together with potential for
higher costs throughout distribution rate-freeze periods could pressure
financial metrics to levels below Fitch guidelines for the current rating
category, such as normalized EBITDA-to-interest at or below 4.5x.