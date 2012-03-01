版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Thermo Fisher Scientific outlook

Overview	
     -- U.S. life science tools manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific has 	
decided to pay its first quarterly dividend to its shareholders--approximating 	
$50 million. 	
     -- We have been expecting the company to place a high priority on rapid 	
debt reduction following its Phadia acquisition.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable, 	
reflecting our uncertainty regarding management's willingness to repay debt 	
and commitment to a "modest" financial risk profile.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'A' corporate credit and other ratings on 	
Thermo Fisher.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to negative from 	
stable. We also affirmed our 'A' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt 	
ratings, and 'A-1' commercial paper rating on the company.	
	
Our negative rating outlook on Thermo Fisher reflects our uncertainty 	
regarding management's willingness to reduce debt leverage quickly to metrics 	
more consistent with a "modest" financial risk profile (as defined in our 	
criteria).	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Thermo Fisher reflect a modest financial profile, with adjusted 	
debt leverage likely to be less than 2.5x at the end of 2012 and 2.ox by 	
mid-2013. The business risk profile is "strong" (according to our criteria), 	
based on Thermo Fisher's leadership position in the life sciences industry; 	
product, service, and geographic diversity; and high proportion of recurring 	
type revenues. Management's decision to pay its first quarterly dividend of 	
approximately $50 million signals a somewhat more aggressive financial risk 	
policy, given its debt burden from its recent acquisitions. Without a 	
commensurate reduction in share repurchase activity, the company's ability to 	
reduce debt as we expected could be prolonged or jeopardized.	
	
We expect organic revenue growth to be in the low- to mid-single-digit area, 	
while adjusted operating margins should be in 21% range over the next two 	
years. We also expect the company to continue undertaking acquisitions to 	
diversify its product offerings and generate annual free cash flow of more 	
than $1.5 billion in the intermediate term.	
	
In our view, the key consideration leading to a strong business risk profile 	
is highlighted by Thermo Fisher's position as the largest provider of 	
analytical instruments, equipment, and reagents for the research market, with 	
pro forma revenues of more than $12 billion, growing 3% on an organic basis in 	
2011. It operates a somewhat decentralized operation, with 13 divisions 	
rolling up into three main business segments. Analytical technologies include 	
high-end analytical instruments, and are 31% of the overall business. This 	
segment enjoyed 6% organic growth in 2011, reflecting growth in its industrial 	
and bio pharma end markets. We expect similar trends in 2012, but growth may 	
be slightly lower, with operating margins in the 20% range. 	
	
About one-half of Thermo Fisher's revenue is generated in the lower margin 	
(mid-double-digit operating margin) laboratory products and services segment, 	
a broad offering of laboratory equipment and consumables. This segment has the 	
largest concentration of academic and government-funded end-market customers. 	
Uncertainty in the second half of 2011 regarding U.S. and European government 	
budgets slowed organic growth in this division to 2%. In the U.S., 	
sequestration in 2013 calls for an 8% decline in National Institute of Health 	
funding, which will likely cause at least a 40-basis-point headwind to overall 	
growth. With the acquisition of Phadia in August last year, Thermo Fisher 	
created the specialty diagnostics segment, providing specialty diagnostic test 	
used by physicians (mostly in critical care). We expect organic growth in the 	
mid-single digits, reflecting price and volume. 	
	
Thermo Fisher's portfolio is highly diverse, with a mix of consumables, 	
instrumentation, and software and services, contributing about 53%, 33%, and 	
14%, respectively, to total revenues. Cash-flow visibility is supported by the 	
fact that about two-thirds of revenues are recurring, significantly higher 	
than lower rated Agilent Technologies (where recurring revenue is only about 	
27% of the total). Thermo Fisher's recurring revenue compares well with, but 	
still lags, some of its peers (e.g., lower rated Bio-Rad Laboratories and Life 	
Technologies generate 70% and 80% from recurring revenue, respectively). 	
Thermo Fisher's end markets are more diverse than most of its life science 	
competitors, with only about 25% of revenue generated from academic and 	
government end markets, compared with 50% for Life Technologies. The remainder 	
of Thermo Fisher's revenue is generated about evenly between three customer 	
end markets, industrial and applied, pharma and biotech, and health care and 	
diagnostics. The company's operations are geographically diversified in 150 	
countries, with about 44% of revenues coming from outside of the U.S. 	
	
The life sciences industry is experiencing a period of consolidation, with 	
economies of scale and breadth of product portfolio increasingly important to 	
customers. Thermo Fisher has been active on the acquisition front and we 	
expect it to continue undertaking acquisitions to diversify its portfolio and 	
geographic reach. In 2011, the company acquired Dionex Corp. for $2 billion 	
and Phadia for roughly $3.5 billion, paid mostly with debt. While these 	
acquisitions will further strengthen its product portfolio, they increased 	
debt leverage to over 3x. Thermo Fisher used over $1.3 billion to repurchase 	
shares in 2011, and as of Dec. 31, $650 million remained outstanding on its 	
authorization. With its new dividend policy in place (which we view as a more 	
permanent use of cash), our view of Thermo Fisher financial policy has shifted 	
somewhat negatively.	
	
While we characterize Thermo Fisher's financial risk profile as modest, as of 	
Dec. 31, 2011, debt to EBITDA was slightly above 3x and funds from operations 	
(FFO) to debt was about 27%. These credit metrics are inconsistent with its 	
modest financial risk profile. However, we believe that, given the company's 	
long-standing commitment to a conservative financial risk profile and our 	
expectation for annual free cash flow generation of over $1.5 billion, Thermo 	
Fisher has the ability restore its credit measures to a level more consistent 	
with our current ratings, including leverage in the 2x area, within 18 months.	
	
Liquidity	
Thermo Fisher's liquidity is "strong" (as defined in our criteria). Sources of 	
cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next one to two 	
years. Relevant aspects of Thermo Fisher's liquidity profile include: 	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 5x over the 	
next two years.	
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to 	
continue exceeding uses.	
     -- The company has well-established and solid relationships with banks, 	
in our assessment, and generally high standing in credit markets.	
     -- The company has very modest debt repayment requirements over the 	
intermediate term.	
	
Sources of liquidity include $1 billion of cash and short-term investments as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011. Thermo Fisher also has access to $951 million under its $1 	
billion revolving credit facility expiring in August 2012. We expect the 	
company to generate about $2 billion in funds from operations (FFO). We also 	
expect uses of cash to include bolt-on acquisitions, modest working capital 	
needs, capital spending of roughly $325 million, and $350 million of notes due 	
at the end of 2012. The recently announced quarterly dividend will use 	
approximately $50 million. The company will likely continue to authorize the 	
quarterly dividend and that will use about $200 million a year. It also has 	
$650 million remaining under its share repurchase program, which expires in 	
November 2012.	
	
Outlook	
Our negative rating outlook on Thermo Fisher reflects our uncertainty 	
regarding management's willingness to repay debt and to maintain a modest 	
financial risk profile, given its commitment to fund a shareholder dividend of 	
about $200 million a year. We still expect the company can reduce its debt 	
over the next year so that debt leverage approximates 2x; however, this will 	
require it to scale back its share repurchase activity. Also, any significant 	
debt-financed acquisitions could delay a return to credit metrics consistent 	
with a modest financial risk profile. 	
	
Therefore, we could lower our ratings if we believe leverage will stay 	
meaningfully above 2x on a sustained basis. While we expect debt-financed 	
acquisitions to remain an important element of the company's growth strategy, 	
leverage above 2x and FFO to debt below 45% is consistent with an 	
"intermediate" risk profile and would result in a downgrade.	
	
We could revise our outlook to stable, if Thermo Fisher reduces debt leverage 	
to about 2x over the next year, and we believe it will remain there over the 	
long term. 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Negative/A-1     A/Stable/A-1	
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1

