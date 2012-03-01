TEXT-S&P revises Thermo Fisher Scientific outlook

Overview -- U.S. life science tools manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific has decided to pay its first quarterly dividend to its shareholders--approximating $50 million. -- We have been expecting the company to place a high priority on rapid debt reduction following its Phadia acquisition. -- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable, reflecting our uncertainty regarding management's willingness to repay debt and commitment to a "modest" financial risk profile. -- We are also affirming our 'A' corporate credit and other ratings on Thermo Fisher. Rating Action On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to negative from stable. We also affirmed our 'A' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, and 'A-1' commercial paper rating on the company. Our negative rating outlook on Thermo Fisher reflects our uncertainty regarding management's willingness to reduce debt leverage quickly to metrics more consistent with a "modest" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Rationale The ratings on Thermo Fisher reflect a modest financial profile, with adjusted debt leverage likely to be less than 2.5x at the end of 2012 and 2.ox by mid-2013. The business risk profile is "strong" (according to our criteria), based on Thermo Fisher's leadership position in the life sciences industry; product, service, and geographic diversity; and high proportion of recurring type revenues. Management's decision to pay its first quarterly dividend of approximately $50 million signals a somewhat more aggressive financial risk policy, given its debt burden from its recent acquisitions. Without a commensurate reduction in share repurchase activity, the company's ability to reduce debt as we expected could be prolonged or jeopardized. We expect organic revenue growth to be in the low- to mid-single-digit area, while adjusted operating margins should be in 21% range over the next two years. We also expect the company to continue undertaking acquisitions to diversify its product offerings and generate annual free cash flow of more than $1.5 billion in the intermediate term. In our view, the key consideration leading to a strong business risk profile is highlighted by Thermo Fisher's position as the largest provider of analytical instruments, equipment, and reagents for the research market, with pro forma revenues of more than $12 billion, growing 3% on an organic basis in 2011. It operates a somewhat decentralized operation, with 13 divisions rolling up into three main business segments. Analytical technologies include high-end analytical instruments, and are 31% of the overall business. This segment enjoyed 6% organic growth in 2011, reflecting growth in its industrial and bio pharma end markets. We expect similar trends in 2012, but growth may be slightly lower, with operating margins in the 20% range. About one-half of Thermo Fisher's revenue is generated in the lower margin (mid-double-digit operating margin) laboratory products and services segment, a broad offering of laboratory equipment and consumables. This segment has the largest concentration of academic and government-funded end-market customers. Uncertainty in the second half of 2011 regarding U.S. and European government budgets slowed organic growth in this division to 2%. In the U.S., sequestration in 2013 calls for an 8% decline in National Institute of Health funding, which will likely cause at least a 40-basis-point headwind to overall growth. With the acquisition of Phadia in August last year, Thermo Fisher created the specialty diagnostics segment, providing specialty diagnostic test used by physicians (mostly in critical care). We expect organic growth in the mid-single digits, reflecting price and volume. Thermo Fisher's portfolio is highly diverse, with a mix of consumables, instrumentation, and software and services, contributing about 53%, 33%, and 14%, respectively, to total revenues. Cash-flow visibility is supported by the fact that about two-thirds of revenues are recurring, significantly higher than lower rated Agilent Technologies (where recurring revenue is only about 27% of the total). Thermo Fisher's recurring revenue compares well with, but still lags, some of its peers (e.g., lower rated Bio-Rad Laboratories and Life Technologies generate 70% and 80% from recurring revenue, respectively). Thermo Fisher's end markets are more diverse than most of its life science competitors, with only about 25% of revenue generated from academic and government end markets, compared with 50% for Life Technologies. The remainder of Thermo Fisher's revenue is generated about evenly between three customer end markets, industrial and applied, pharma and biotech, and health care and diagnostics. The company's operations are geographically diversified in 150 countries, with about 44% of revenues coming from outside of the U.S. The life sciences industry is experiencing a period of consolidation, with economies of scale and breadth of product portfolio increasingly important to customers. Thermo Fisher has been active on the acquisition front and we expect it to continue undertaking acquisitions to diversify its portfolio and geographic reach. In 2011, the company acquired Dionex Corp. for $2 billion and Phadia for roughly $3.5 billion, paid mostly with debt. While these acquisitions will further strengthen its product portfolio, they increased debt leverage to over 3x. Thermo Fisher used over $1.3 billion to repurchase shares in 2011, and as of Dec. 31, $650 million remained outstanding on its authorization. With its new dividend policy in place (which we view as a more permanent use of cash), our view of Thermo Fisher financial policy has shifted somewhat negatively. While we characterize Thermo Fisher's financial risk profile as modest, as of Dec. 31, 2011, debt to EBITDA was slightly above 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt was about 27%. These credit metrics are inconsistent with its modest financial risk profile. However, we believe that, given the company's long-standing commitment to a conservative financial risk profile and our expectation for annual free cash flow generation of over $1.5 billion, Thermo Fisher has the ability restore its credit measures to a level more consistent with our current ratings, including leverage in the 2x area, within 18 months. Liquidity Thermo Fisher's liquidity is "strong" (as defined in our criteria). Sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next one to two years. Relevant aspects of Thermo Fisher's liquidity profile include: -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 5x over the next two years. -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses. -- The company has well-established and solid relationships with banks, in our assessment, and generally high standing in credit markets. -- The company has very modest debt repayment requirements over the intermediate term. Sources of liquidity include $1 billion of cash and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2011. Thermo Fisher also has access to $951 million under its $1 billion revolving credit facility expiring in August 2012. We expect the company to generate about $2 billion in funds from operations (FFO). We also expect uses of cash to include bolt-on acquisitions, modest working capital needs, capital spending of roughly $325 million, and $350 million of notes due at the end of 2012. The recently announced quarterly dividend will use approximately $50 million. The company will likely continue to authorize the quarterly dividend and that will use about $200 million a year. It also has $650 million remaining under its share repurchase program, which expires in November 2012. Outlook Our negative rating outlook on Thermo Fisher reflects our uncertainty regarding management's willingness to repay debt and to maintain a modest financial risk profile, given its commitment to fund a shareholder dividend of about $200 million a year. We still expect the company can reduce its debt over the next year so that debt leverage approximates 2x; however, this will require it to scale back its share repurchase activity. Also, any significant debt-financed acquisitions could delay a return to credit metrics consistent with a modest financial risk profile. Therefore, we could lower our ratings if we believe leverage will stay meaningfully above 2x on a sustained basis. While we expect debt-financed acquisitions to remain an important element of the company's growth strategy, leverage above 2x and FFO to debt below 45% is consistent with an "intermediate" risk profile and would result in a downgrade. We could revise our outlook to stable, if Thermo Fisher reduces debt leverage to about 2x over the next year, and we believe it will remain there over the long term. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 Senior Unsecured A Commercial Paper A-1