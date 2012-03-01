TEXT-S&P revises Thermo Fisher Scientific outlook

Overview
-- U.S. life science tools manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific has
decided to pay its first quarterly dividend to its shareholders--approximating
$50 million.
-- We have been expecting the company to place a high priority on rapid
debt reduction following its Phadia acquisition.
-- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable,
reflecting our uncertainty regarding management's willingness to repay debt
and commitment to a "modest" financial risk profile.
-- We are also affirming our 'A' corporate credit and other ratings on
Thermo Fisher.
Rating Action
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to negative from
stable. We also affirmed our 'A' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt
ratings, and 'A-1' commercial paper rating on the company.
Our negative rating outlook on Thermo Fisher reflects our uncertainty
regarding management's willingness to reduce debt leverage quickly to metrics
more consistent with a "modest" financial risk profile (as defined in our
criteria).
Rationale
The ratings on Thermo Fisher reflect a modest financial profile, with adjusted
debt leverage likely to be less than 2.5x at the end of 2012 and 2.ox by
mid-2013. The business risk profile is "strong" (according to our criteria),
based on Thermo Fisher's leadership position in the life sciences industry;
product, service, and geographic diversity; and high proportion of recurring
type revenues. Management's decision to pay its first quarterly dividend of
approximately $50 million signals a somewhat more aggressive financial risk
policy, given its debt burden from its recent acquisitions. Without a
commensurate reduction in share repurchase activity, the company's ability to
reduce debt as we expected could be prolonged or jeopardized.
We expect organic revenue growth to be in the low- to mid-single-digit area,
while adjusted operating margins should be in 21% range over the next two
years. We also expect the company to continue undertaking acquisitions to
diversify its product offerings and generate annual free cash flow of more
than $1.5 billion in the intermediate term.
In our view, the key consideration leading to a strong business risk profile
is highlighted by Thermo Fisher's position as the largest provider of
analytical instruments, equipment, and reagents for the research market, with
pro forma revenues of more than $12 billion, growing 3% on an organic basis in
2011. It operates a somewhat decentralized operation, with 13 divisions
rolling up into three main business segments. Analytical technologies include
high-end analytical instruments, and are 31% of the overall business. This
segment enjoyed 6% organic growth in 2011, reflecting growth in its industrial
and bio pharma end markets. We expect similar trends in 2012, but growth may
be slightly lower, with operating margins in the 20% range.
About one-half of Thermo Fisher's revenue is generated in the lower margin
(mid-double-digit operating margin) laboratory products and services segment,
a broad offering of laboratory equipment and consumables. This segment has the
largest concentration of academic and government-funded end-market customers.
Uncertainty in the second half of 2011 regarding U.S. and European government
budgets slowed organic growth in this division to 2%. In the U.S.,
sequestration in 2013 calls for an 8% decline in National Institute of Health
funding, which will likely cause at least a 40-basis-point headwind to overall
growth. With the acquisition of Phadia in August last year, Thermo Fisher
created the specialty diagnostics segment, providing specialty diagnostic test
used by physicians (mostly in critical care). We expect organic growth in the
mid-single digits, reflecting price and volume.
Thermo Fisher's portfolio is highly diverse, with a mix of consumables,
instrumentation, and software and services, contributing about 53%, 33%, and
14%, respectively, to total revenues. Cash-flow visibility is supported by the
fact that about two-thirds of revenues are recurring, significantly higher
than lower rated Agilent Technologies (where recurring revenue is only about
27% of the total). Thermo Fisher's recurring revenue compares well with, but
still lags, some of its peers (e.g., lower rated Bio-Rad Laboratories and Life
Technologies generate 70% and 80% from recurring revenue, respectively).
Thermo Fisher's end markets are more diverse than most of its life science
competitors, with only about 25% of revenue generated from academic and
government end markets, compared with 50% for Life Technologies. The remainder
of Thermo Fisher's revenue is generated about evenly between three customer
end markets, industrial and applied, pharma and biotech, and health care and
diagnostics. The company's operations are geographically diversified in 150
countries, with about 44% of revenues coming from outside of the U.S.
The life sciences industry is experiencing a period of consolidation, with
economies of scale and breadth of product portfolio increasingly important to
customers. Thermo Fisher has been active on the acquisition front and we
expect it to continue undertaking acquisitions to diversify its portfolio and
geographic reach. In 2011, the company acquired Dionex Corp. for $2 billion
and Phadia for roughly $3.5 billion, paid mostly with debt. While these
acquisitions will further strengthen its product portfolio, they increased
debt leverage to over 3x. Thermo Fisher used over $1.3 billion to repurchase
shares in 2011, and as of Dec. 31, $650 million remained outstanding on its
authorization. With its new dividend policy in place (which we view as a more
permanent use of cash), our view of Thermo Fisher financial policy has shifted
somewhat negatively.
While we characterize Thermo Fisher's financial risk profile as modest, as of
Dec. 31, 2011, debt to EBITDA was slightly above 3x and funds from operations
(FFO) to debt was about 27%. These credit metrics are inconsistent with its
modest financial risk profile. However, we believe that, given the company's
long-standing commitment to a conservative financial risk profile and our
expectation for annual free cash flow generation of over $1.5 billion, Thermo
Fisher has the ability restore its credit measures to a level more consistent
with our current ratings, including leverage in the 2x area, within 18 months.
Liquidity
Thermo Fisher's liquidity is "strong" (as defined in our criteria). Sources of
cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next one to two
years. Relevant aspects of Thermo Fisher's liquidity profile include:
-- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 5x over the
next two years.
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to
continue exceeding uses.
-- The company has well-established and solid relationships with banks,
in our assessment, and generally high standing in credit markets.
-- The company has very modest debt repayment requirements over the
intermediate term.
Sources of liquidity include $1 billion of cash and short-term investments as
of Dec. 31, 2011. Thermo Fisher also has access to $951 million under its $1
billion revolving credit facility expiring in August 2012. We expect the
company to generate about $2 billion in funds from operations (FFO). We also
expect uses of cash to include bolt-on acquisitions, modest working capital
needs, capital spending of roughly $325 million, and $350 million of notes due
at the end of 2012. The recently announced quarterly dividend will use
approximately $50 million. The company will likely continue to authorize the
quarterly dividend and that will use about $200 million a year. It also has
$650 million remaining under its share repurchase program, which expires in
November 2012.
Outlook
Our negative rating outlook on Thermo Fisher reflects our uncertainty
regarding management's willingness to repay debt and to maintain a modest
financial risk profile, given its commitment to fund a shareholder dividend of
about $200 million a year. We still expect the company can reduce its debt
over the next year so that debt leverage approximates 2x; however, this will
require it to scale back its share repurchase activity. Also, any significant
debt-financed acquisitions could delay a return to credit metrics consistent
with a modest financial risk profile.
Therefore, we could lower our ratings if we believe leverage will stay
meaningfully above 2x on a sustained basis. While we expect debt-financed
acquisitions to remain an important element of the company's growth strategy,
leverage above 2x and FFO to debt below 45% is consistent with an
"intermediate" risk profile and would result in a downgrade.
We could revise our outlook to stable, if Thermo Fisher reduces debt leverage
to about 2x over the next year, and we believe it will remain there over the
long term.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
Senior Unsecured A
Commercial Paper A-1