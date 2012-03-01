TEXT-S&P affirms Jacobs Entertainment

Overview -- U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment amended and restated its credit agreement to extend the maturity of the revolver and a portion of the term loan to December 2013 from June 2012. -- We are affirming our ratings on Jacobs, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, and we are withdrawing our issue-level rating on the prior credit facility. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for credit measures to remain good for the rating, but also that we believe Jacobs will need to address debt maturities across its entire capital structure in the next 12 to 18 months. Rating Action On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Golden, Colo.-based Jacobs Entertainment Inc., including its 'B-' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we withdrew our issue-level rating on the company's prior credit facility, which was recently amended and restated. Rationale Standard & Poor's 'B-' corporate credit rating on Jacobs reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" (according to our criteria). Our assessment of Jacobs' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects our belief that, despite the extension of the majority of the company's term debt under its credit agreement, Jacobs will need to address debt maturities across its entire capital structure in the next 12 to 18 months, given the December 2013 maturity of the amended and restated term loan and the June 2014 maturity of the company's $210 million senior notes. Our assessment also reflects our belief that the cushion under the net total debt to EBITDA covenant under the credit facility could thin in 2012, based on our forecast for performance this year. We believe these risk factors are only partly offset by our expectation that Jacobs' credit measures will remain good for the current rating. At Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted leverage and coverage were 5.7x and 1.9x, respectively. Our assessment of Jacobs' business risk profile as vulnerable reflects the second-tier nature of its gaming properties, many of which operate in highly competitive markets. We believe these risk factors are only partially offset by Jacobs' good geographic diversity and fairly stable operating performance. Our ratings currently incorporate our expectation for essentially flat revenue and EBITDA in 2012 and for low-single-digit percent growth in revenue and EBITDA in 2013. Our expectation stems from our current 2012 outlook for modest growth generally across U.S. gaming markets, and incorporate our economists' expectation for only modest growth in consumer spending and persistent high unemployment over the next few years. We believe revenue growth will reflect low-single-digit percent growth in gaming revenue, which will be partially offset by our expectation for a modest decline in fuel revenue (fuel represented around 31% of net revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011). Our expectation for EBITDA reflects continued slight margin deterioration (in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, EBITDA margin declined around 90 basis points year over year), and that fuel margin will continue to exhibit modest volatility (fuel margin also declined around 90 bps in the nine-month period). In the first nine months of 2011, net revenue increased 8% and EBITDA, adjusted for one-time charges, increased 1.9%. The revenue increase was driven by a 3% increase in gaming revenue, which reflected growth at all properties except Gold Dust West Carson City and the Virginia properties, as well as a 24% increase in fuel revenue. In the nine-month period, fuel contributed just under one-third of net revenue and just over 10% to total EBITDA. The EBITDA margin deterioration of nearly 90 bps was due in part to the decline in fuel margin, certain increased labor costs, and increased food and beverage related costs at certain truck plazas, which was only partially offset by a decline in marketing, general, and administrative expense as a percent of revenue. At Sept. 30, 2011, adjusted leverage and coverage were 5.7x and 1.9x, respectively, both of which are good for the rating. Given our current expectation for EBITDA in 2012 and 2013, we expect credit measures to remain around these levels for the intermediate term. Liquidity Given our expectation for a tightening of the net total debt to EBITDA covenant cushion to 5% or below in 2012, we view Jacobs' liquidity profile as "less than adequate" under our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Jacobs' liquidity profile include: -- We do not believe covenant headroom is sufficient to withstand an EBITDA decline of 15% without a breach. -- We do not believe net sources would be positive if EBITDA declines over 15% over the next 12 months, because access to the revolver--a key source of liquidity--would likely be limited in this scenario. As of September 2011, Jacobs had $27.6 million of cash on hand and $21.5 million of availability under its $37 million revolving credit facility, increased to a total commitment of $40 million under the amended and restated credit agreement. In the nine months of 2011, Jacobs generated $27.1 million of operating cash flow, which was sufficient to fund $11 million of capital expenditures and $14.4 million of distributions (primarily reflecting acquisition-related funding). We expect Jacobs to generate around $30 million of operating cash flow annually over the intermediate term, sufficient levels to fund our expectation for capital expenditures of around $12 million to $15 million. Jacobs will also need to fund $11.75 million in maturing loan balances due June 2012, which we believe the company will likely fund through internally generated cash and revolver availability. We expect any remaining cash flows will be used, in conjunction with revolver availability, to fund truck plaza acquisitions. In the first nine months of 2011, the company purchased three truck plazas for $13.4 million. This compares with $2.8 million in acquisition funding in the first nine months of 2010, which was related to a land acquisition. The company currently has sufficient cushion under its covenants; but, as noted, under our performance expectations and in conjunction with a step-down in the net total debt to EBITDA covenant beginning with the March 31, 2012 test date, we believe the covenant cushion could decline to 5% or below by the second quarter of this year. While the thinning cushion is a concern, we believe an amendment would be highly likely given Jacobs' low senior leverage (around 1.4x at Sept. 30, 2011) and track record of obtaining amendments in the past. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Jacobs reflects our expectation for credit measures to remain good for the rating, but we also believe the company will need to address debt maturities across its entire capital structure in the next 12 to 18 months. We believe the cushion under the net total debt to EBITDA covenant could thin to 5% or below by the second quarter, based on our performance expectations and in conjunction with the fact that the covenant level steps down this year. We believe that, given Jacobs' recent amendment and restatement and low senior leverage, its lenders would be amenable to an amendment if needed. Higher ratings are unlikely until the company addresses its longer term refinancing needs, and would also be contingent on our performance outlook at that time. We would consider lower ratings if there were a meaningful deterioration in EBITDA and credit measures, as this could raise uncertainty regarding the company's ability to address its refinancing needs in a timely manner. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Jacobs Entertainment Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 4 Ratings Withdrawn To From Jacobs Entertainment Inc. Senior Secured NR B+ Recovery Rating NR 1