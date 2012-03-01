TEXT-Fitch affirms AGIC Convertible Closed End Fund at 'AAA'

March 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' ratings assigned to the
following auction rate preferred shares (ARPS) issued by AGIC Convertible &
Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), a closed-end fund sub-advised by Allianz
Global Investors Capital (AGIC):
--$274,000,000 of ARPS consisting of Series A, B, C, D and E, each with a
liquidation preference of $25,000 per share.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the fund. The 'AAA' ratings are
based on sufficient asset coverage provided to the ARPS by the fund's underlying
portfolio of assets, the structural protections afforded by mandatory cure and
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines, the legal and
regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations and the capabilities of
AGIC as the sub-advisor. Fitch's ratings assigned to the ARPS speak only to
timely repayment of interest and principal in accordance with the governing
documents and not to potential liquidity in the secondary market.
LEVERAGE
As of Jan. 31, 2012 the fund had assets of approximately $741 million, current
liabilities of $6 million and leverage of $274 million, or 37% of net assets.
Assets consisted of $726 million in cash-purchased securities and $15 million in
synthetic convertible securities. Leverage consisted entirely of rated ARPS.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratios, as calculated in
accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC
Tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund
criteria, were in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage amount
deemed consistent with an 'AAA' rating per Fitch's criteria. The fund's
governing documents require that asset coverage for the ARPS, as calculated in
accordance with the Fitch OC Tests, be maintained in excess of 100%. As such,
should the asset coverage decline below 100%, the governing documents require
the fund to alter the composition of its portfolio towards assets with lower
discount factors, or to reduce leverage in a sufficient amount to restore
compliance within a 38 business day period.
On Aug. 16, 2011, Fitch published an update to its closed-end fund rating
criteria that includes several changes to the way the Fitch OC test is
calculated. There was no material effect of these changes on the Fitch OC tests
given the high diversification profile of the funds. AGIC expects to finalize
changes to the ARPS documents that incorporate the changes to updated criteria
in the near future, subject to approval by the funds' board of directors. In the
mean time, Fitch has extended a grace period to the funds given the high asset
coverage, but may take rating action sooner if asset coverage declines.
Additionally, as of the same date the fund's asset coverage ratio for total
outstanding ARPS, as calculated by AGIC in accordance with the Investment
Company Act of 1940, was in excess of 200%, which is also a minimum asset
coverage required by the fund's governing documents.
FUND PROFILES
As of Jan. 31, 2012, the portfolio consisted mainly of high-yield corporate and
straight convertible securities with U.S. domicile issuers. The fund was highly
diversified by industry and issuer and therefore no additional overconcentration
discount factor was applied in calculating the Fitch OC Tests. The fund is a
non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, registered under the
Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.
THE ADVISOR
AGIC acts as the sub-adviser to the fund, performing all investment management
functions. As of Dec. 31, 2011, AGIC had $46.4 billion in assets under
management. Allianz Global Investors Fund Management, LLC (AGIFM) acts as the
advisor to the fund, performing all distribution, legal, operations and
compliance functions. AGIC and AGIFM are indirect, majority owned subsidiary of
Allianz SE.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch.
Furthermore, ratings are sensitive to the fund's adoption of mandatory cure and
deleveraging provisions consistent with the 'AAA' levels outlined in Fitch's
