TEXT-Fitch rates Turkiye Halk Bankasi euro bond 'BB+'

July 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.'s (Halkbank) five-year US$750m Eurobond issue a final rating of 'BB+'. The rating reflects the completion of the issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received by Fitch. The final rating is the same as the expected rating Fitch assigned on 05 July 2012 (see 'Fitch Assigns Halkbank's Eurobond 'BB+(EXP)' Expected Rating', which is available at www.fitchratings.com.) The issue will mature in July 2017 and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The notes are senior unsecured and will rank equally with all of Halkbank's other senior unsecured obligations. Halkbank is the seventh-largest bank in Turkey (ranking by total assets as at end-Q112). It controls a 10.1% share of banking sector deposits. Halkbank is a majority state-owned bank, with 75% of its shares held by the State Privatisation Fund. The remaining 25% of the shares are publicly traded. Halkbank's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are equalised with those of the Turkish sovereign. Halkbank ratings are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B' Short-term local currency IDR 'B' National Long-term rating 'AA+(tur)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating 'bb+' Support Rating '3' Support Rating Floor 'BB+'Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011; 'National Ratings Criteria' dated 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria National Ratings Criteria