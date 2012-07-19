版本:
TEXT-S&P: rating on Sinclair Broadcasting not affected

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Hunt Valley,
Md.-based TV broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s 
(BB-/Stable/--) plan to purchase a group of TV stations owned by Newport
Television LLC does not affect its ratings or outlook on Sinclair. Sinclair
entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the broadcast assets of six
television stations for about $412 million. Sinclair will fund the acquisition
through cash on hand and to-be-determined capital markets transactions. Pro
forma for this acquisition (and for the Four Points and Freedom TV transactions,
closed earlier this year) and assuming 100% debt 
financing, Sinclair's debt to EBITDA (adjusted for leases and pensions) will 
rise to the low 5x area on a trailing-eight-quarter basis (the high 4x area on 
a last-12-month basis). This is still below our 'BB-' threshold of 5.5x for 
the company, on both a trailing-12-month and average trailing-eight-quarter 
EBITDA basis. The Newport acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2012. 
While the Newport stations have some market overlap with Sinclair and add one 
new duopoly, we expect Sinclair to generate cost synergies through improved 
operations at the new stations. Pro forma for the three recent acquisitions, 
Sinclair's reach of U.S. television households is now 27%, compared with 22% 
two years ago.

Our ratings on Sinclair reflect our expectation that, pro forma for its 
acquisitions of the Newport, Four Points, and Freedom TV stations, the company 
will be able to keep its debt to average-trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 
5.5x, absent a reversal of economic growth, further large debt-financed 
acquisitions, or significant shareholder-favoring measures. Our rating on 
Sinclair also reflects our assessment of its business risk profile as "fair" 
and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." We view Sinclair's business 
risk profile as fair because of its strong EBITDA margin and its position as 
the top revenue earner among the pure-play TV station groups that we rate. 
Factors in our assessment of the financial risk profile as aggressive include 
its still-elevated debt-to-EBITDA ratio and a history of debt-financed 
acquisitions and investment in non-TV assets. Sinclair's debt to average 
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 4.7x, as of March 31, 2012,and funds from 
operations to debt of 11% are in line with our financial risk indicative 
ratios of 4.0x-5.0x and 12%-20%, respectively, for an aggressive financial 
risk profile.

